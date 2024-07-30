No stone is being left unturned, as FC 25 Pro Clubs too is seeing sweeping changes, including relegations returning.

Even though we know a lot about the upcoming game, such as Jude Bellingham being the cover star, it hasn’t stopped us from obsessing over the latest FC 25 rumours ahead of its release date later this year.

But with this new tidbit, it’s time to pore over every detail to quench our FIFA cravings - but be sure to check out the latest EA FC 24 Futties updates as that game begins to wind down.

What are professional fouls in FC 25?

Professional fouls in FC 25 are a new form of performing fouls without running the risk of an immediate red card.

This is great for if the enemy team is barrelling down towards your goal and you need to cut it short, but you don’t want to risk having a player sent off.

Instead of a sliding tackle, you can initiate shirt tugs and other fouls, as can be seen in the short demonstration video above.

Anyone who watched EURO 2024 will able to tell you that this is a tactic employed by just about every player.

This is sure to raise tempers in matches, so be sure to check out the best PS5 controllers if you’re a victim of one 'professional foul' too many…

How will professional fouls work in FC 25?

You can engage a professional foul in FC 25 by pressing R1 + X on PlayStation or RB + A on Xbox when you are close to an opponent.

This will initiate the foul and can cause the opposing player to stumble, fall or otherwise lose control of the ball.

This is part of the new defensive make-up of FC 25. It won’t be just player-controlled opponents who will be engaging in fouling buffoonery, as the AI will also make great use of it, if it senses you are about to launch a screamer into the back of its net.

