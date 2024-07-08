But as is often the case with FC24, the opportunity to earn highly rated players is steam-rolling ahead like a Manchester City title charge, even as a new domestic season – and therefore a new EA Sports football game – creeps ever closer.

As the game’s current event, Greats of the Game, trundles on, we’re taking a look at what is potentially coming next in FC24.

Read on for all the information you need about the Futties promo.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Futties in FC 24? Rumoured promo explained

Futties is a promotional event that is rumoured (via social media, as show below) to be returning to FC24’s Ultimate Team mode.

Traditionally, it gives us the chance to acquire limited edition cards where the player’s statistics are dramatically increased. For example, last year’s version saw the likes of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr receive a 96 and 98 rated upgrade, respectively.

Anyone who plays the game’s Ultimate Team mode is usually required to vote on a line-up of pre-selected nominees to receive a pink Futties card that can later be obtained in packs or via squad building challenges, once the winner has been announced. How EA will manage the releases this year is still to be revealed.

The event has been a mainstay in the EA Sports football franchise since 2015 – although it was temporarily replaced in FIFA 20 by Summer Heat before returning the following year – and so there is a good chance Futties will be back for 2024.

When could Futties start in FC 24?

EA has not yet confirmed when the Futties promo will begin in FC24 or whether or not it is going ahead. However, historically, the event has started in the middle of July.

Both the Euros and Copa America finals are taking place on Sunday 14th and Monday 15th July 2024, respectively, and so it is likely that Futties will kick off after both of these matches. This will give FC24’s in-game events related to the tournaments a chance to wrap up.

It is also worth noting that generally, promos in the game begin at around 6pm on a Friday and so our estimate is that Futties could begin on Friday 19th July 2024. However, as soon as details about this are confirmed by EA, we will update this page.

Want to read more of our writing on FC24? Check out some of the articles below.

Read more on FC 24:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.