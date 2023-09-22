There's a new Evolution system, which is pretty cool, and we expect the mechanics and gameplay to be smoother - well, that last one's kind of the idea with a new release, anyway.

But there are a few other changes, such as to the chemistry system. It was completely overhauled last year for the final FIFA, and it's changed yet again for FC 24.

Let's take a closer look.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EA FC 24 Chemistry explained: How does it work this year?

The main change is that position modifiers have been removed completely.

Over the franchise's history, these consumable items have allowed us to change a player's position to a new compatible one.

It got a little tedious in FIFA 23, as we had to use one for every move - including moving a player back to their original position.

In FC 24, though, players can automatically change to their secondary position.

Now that we don't need this item, moving players around the pitch should be far less bothersome (and we'll be able to save our money for things we actually need).

Read more on EA FC 24:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.