Following three successful seasons at the German club, Bellingham then joined Real Madrid earlier this year for a transfer fee of €103 million - and already the player is living up to the hype, with lots of goals and several man of the match performances.

So, what about Bellingham's all-important rating in FC 24? Is he up there with Messi and Ronaldo? Well, to answer all of this, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Jude Bellingham in EA FC 24 - as well as how the player's rating compares to previous seasons. Head below for more.

What is Bellingham's rating in FC 24?

Jude Bellingham has earned himself a rating of 86 in FC 24. This is a jump of two points from the player's 84 rating in FIFA 23, showing his continued improvement in the game. That said, it might not have been as much of a jump as fans were expecting – including Bellingham himself.

A video posted by the Real Madrid YouTube channel features Bellingham, Brahim Díaz, Lucas Vázquez and Rodrygo all discovering their FC 24 rating, with the England star shocked to find his score so low.

In particular, Bellingham is surprised to hear his passing is only a 79. "You're joking," Bellingham says.

In comparison, some of the best overall EA FC 24 ratings are Kylian Mbappé at 91, Erling Haaland at 91 and Bellingham's Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois at 90. The highest England player is Harry Kane at 90, too.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How does Bellingham's FC 24 rating compare to previous FIFA games?

Jude Bellingham's rating has risen substantially during his three appearances in FIFA and his first in FC 24. Most notably, Bellingham rocketed a huge 10 points from his first season at Borussia Dortmund, from 69 in FIFA 21 to 79 in FIFA 22.

The midfielder then shot up by another five points from FIFA 22 to FIFA 23. Now at 86, we wouldn't be surprised to see Bellingham get an even better rating in FC 24's winter upgrades if he continues to perform the same way as in recent months.

Here’s how Bellingham's FC 24 rating compares to previous FIFA games (from earliest game to newest):

FIFA 21 - 69

FIFA 22 - 79

FIFA 23 - 84

EA FC 24 - 86

Thinking of picking up the football game? EA Sports FC 24 is set to release on 29th September 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

You can even start playing even sooner with early access, so make sure to check that out.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.