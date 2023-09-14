Does he beat Lionel Messi? Does Ronaldo even make it into the 90 ratings? Lots of questions have arisen, and we're looking to answer them all.

To find out what the EA FC 24 Ronaldo rating is, as well as how it compares to his ratings in previous FIFA games since he first appeared way back in FIFA 04, read on.

What is Ronaldo's rating in FC 24?

Cristiano Ronaldo's base overall rating in EA FC 24 is 86. Anyone who played FIFA 23 will immediately recognise that the Portuguese footballer has dropped by a huge four points over the last 12 months.

While 86 is still a very respectable rating, it's nowhere near the heights of what Ronaldo has hit – most notably, reaching 94 for three years in a row from FIFA 17 to FIFA 19.

It's also Ronaldo's second-lowest rating in over 20 appearances, with his debut of 80 in FIFA 04 being the only time he scored lower.

In comparison to other players, Ronaldo is not looking great either. For instance, Lionel Messi has a rating of 90. Several other notable players include Erling Haaland at 91, Kylian Mbappé at 91, Robert Lewandowski at 90, Harry Kane at 90 and Mohamed Salah at 89.

How does Ronaldo's FC 24 rating compare to previous FIFA games?

Here’s how Ronaldo's FC 24 rating compares to previous FIFA games (from earliest game to newest):

FIFA 04 - 80

FIFA 05 - 88

FIFA 06 - 91

FIFA 07 - 87

FIFA 08 - 91

FIFA 09 - 91

FIFA 10 - 89

FIFA 11 - 89

FIFA 12 - 92

FIFA 13 - 92

FIFA 14 - 92

FIFA 15 - 92

FIFA 16 - 93

FIFA 17 - 94

FIFA 18 - 94

FIFA 19 - 94

FIFA 20 - 93

FIFA 21 - 92

FIFA 22 - 91

FIFA 23 - 90

EA FC 24 - 86

With not long to go until EA FC 24 release date, will Ronaldo still make it in your team? Or will you be opting for some of the best players in the game, like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé?

