Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has taken over from Antonio Conte as manager, Son Heung-Min has been given the captain’s armband, and a host of new signings have joined the feel-good Lilywhites playing exciting attacking football once again.

Despite this new-found optimism surrounding the club, Spurs did finish in eighth place last season – failing to earn European football of any kind – and this has had an effect on player ratings.

Keep reading to find out the EA FC 24 Spurs ratings and to see who the best Tottenham players are to sign in EA’s latest football game.

EA FC 24 Spurs ratings: The best Tottenham players revealed

The full list of EA FC 24 Spurs ratings has been revealed and you can see what overall ratings the likes of Son Heung-Min, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski have been given.

Here is the full list of Tottenham player ratings in EA FC 24:

Son Heung-min - 87

James Maddison - 84

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 84

Hugo Lloris - 83

Guglielmo Vicario - 82

Cristian Romero - 82

Rodrigo Bentancur - 82

Pedro Porro - 81

Dejan Kulusevski - 81

Giovani Lo Celso - 81

Richarlison - 80

Yves Bissouma - 79

Ivan Perisic - 79

Micky van de Ven - 78

Emerson Royal - 78

Ben Davies - 77

Destiny Udogie - 77

Eric Dier - 77

Manor Solomon - 77

Bryan Gil - 77

Oliver Skipp - 77

Brennan Johnson - 76

Fraser Forster - 76

Ryan Sessegnon - 75

Alejo Veliz - 75

Pape Matar Sarr - 72

Brandon Austin - 64

Ashley Phillips - 60

It’s safe to say that the Spurs player ratings in EA FC 24 aren’t setting the world on fire. Owing to a poor 2022/23 campaign, several of the players have received notable downgrades compared to FIFA 23.

Star player Son Heung-Min, for example, has taken a -2 hit from being rated 89 in FIFA 23 to 87 now in EA FC 24. New signing James Maddison, meanwhile, has been given a +2 to his rating, climbing to an overall of 84.

New first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is rated 82 and is one of the best Tottenham players in EA FC 24. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Hugo Lloris round out the top five with ratings of 84 and 83, respectively.

Other new signings Micky van de Ven (78), Manor Solomon (77), Alejo Véliz (75), Brennan Johnson (76), and Ashley Phillips (60) all have solid ratings for young players. The ratings given across the board for Spurs, in fact, seem appropriate considering how young the majority of the squad is these days.

