With stars Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and new £100-million-plus-signing Declan Rice running the show for club and country, Arsenal is home to some quality players for both Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

The Saka rating in EA FC 24, for example, has risen from 82 up to 86 following a fantastic individual campaign in which the winger notched 14 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League.

What about the rest of the Arsenal squad? EA has revealed all and you can read on to find out the full list of EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings.

EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings: The best Arsenal players revealed

EA has revealed the full list of EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings and you can check them out below to see who are the best Arsenal players in the football game below:

Martin Ødegaard - 87

Bukayo Saka - 86

Declan Rice - 85

Thomas Partey - 85

Aaron Ramsdale - 84

Gabriel Jesus - 84

Gabriel Martinelli - 84

Gabriel - 84

William Saliba - 83

Jorginho - 83

Kai Havertz - 82

Leandro Trossard - 81

David Raya - 80

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 80

Ben White - 80

Jurrien Timber - 79

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 78

Emile Smith Rowe - 78

Fabio Vieira - 77

Mohamed Elneny - 75

Eddie Nketiah - 75

Jakub Kiwior - 74

Reiss Nelson - 74

Cedric Soares - 73

As you can see from the ratings above, the best players from the Arsenal squad to use in EA FC 24 in Career Mode or Ultimate Team are undoubtedly Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

Ødegaard has been given a +3 to his overall rating compared to FIFA 23, Saka has been given a +4 to his rating, and Declan Rice has gone up from 84 to 85 following his final Europa Conference League-winning campaign with West Ham.

Outside of the top three best Arsenal players, other new club signings David Raya (moved from Brentford) carries a rating of 80, Kai Havertz has an overall rating of 82 (a drop of -2) following his move from Chelsea, and Jurrien Timber (who signed from Ajax) is rated 79 (a drop of -1).

Fan-favourite Gabriel Martinelli, meanwhile, is now rated 84 – a staggering rise from his initial 78 overall rating from FIFA 23. That’s what coming second in the Premier League does for a player in EA's football games.

