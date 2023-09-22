It's a cool in-title nod to the events of real life, and we're glad FC 24 will continue with it.

So, who are the picks for the very first Ultimate Team TOTW?

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EA FC 24 TOTW 1 cards revealed

The complete TOTW list for week one has been revealed, and it includes the following players:

Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Mohamed Salah (90 OVR)

Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)

Sakina Karchaoui (87 OVR)

Mats Hummels (85 OVR)

Tariq Lamptey (84 OVR)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (84 OVR)

Muhammed Aktürkoglu (81 OVR)

Salem Al Dawsari (81 OVR)

Braian Ojeda (81 OVR)

Serhou Guirassy (81 OVR)

Terem Moffi (81 OVR)

Jérémy Doku (81 OVR)

Alexandre Oukidja (80 OVR)

Carlinhos (80 OVR)

Haris Tabaković (80 OVR)

Alen Halilović (80 OVR)

Jelle Bataille (80 OVR)

As per the old FIFA tradition, EA will continue to release Team of the Week every Wednesday.

So, Team of the Week 2 will be released on Wednesday the 28th September.

Read more on EA FC 24:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.