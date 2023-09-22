EA FC 24 TOTW: Team of the Week 1 cards revealed
The first week ain't looking too shabby.
If you were once worried that EA FC 24 would be a drastic change to previous FIFA titles, we imagine you're feeling relieved right now: FC 24 looks to continue the best traditions of the FIFA franchise, and - hopefully - improve on them.
One such tradition is Team of the Week, which is essentially a tribute to the best performances in the previous gameweek in football.
It's a cool in-title nod to the events of real life, and we're glad FC 24 will continue with it.
So, who are the picks for the very first Ultimate Team TOTW?
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
EA FC 24 TOTW 1 cards revealed
The complete TOTW list for week one has been revealed, and it includes the following players:
- Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)
- Mohamed Salah (90 OVR)
- Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)
- Sakina Karchaoui (87 OVR)
- Mats Hummels (85 OVR)
- Tariq Lamptey (84 OVR)
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (84 OVR)
- Muhammed Aktürkoglu (81 OVR)
- Salem Al Dawsari (81 OVR)
- Braian Ojeda (81 OVR)
- Serhou Guirassy (81 OVR)
- Terem Moffi (81 OVR)
- Jérémy Doku (81 OVR)
- Alexandre Oukidja (80 OVR)
- Carlinhos (80 OVR)
- Haris Tabaković (80 OVR)
- Alen Halilović (80 OVR)
- Jelle Bataille (80 OVR)
When is the EA FC TOTW 2 release date?
As per the old FIFA tradition, EA will continue to release Team of the Week every Wednesday.
So, Team of the Week 2 will be released on Wednesday the 28th September.
Read more on EA FC 24:
- EA FC 24 ratings: Best players - the best players in the game
- EA FC 24 Web App & Companion App - use the Transfer Market on the go!
- EA FC 24 Heroes and Icons - classic players as superheroes
- EA Sports FC 24 PC requirements - can your PC play it?
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team - what's changed?
- EA FC 24 soundtrack - full list of songs
- EA FC 24 on Switch - could be a big upgrade
- EA FC 24 Squad Builder - top tips to build your Ultimate Team squad
- EA FC 24 Messi rating - what's Messi rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Bellingham rating - what's Bellingham rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Spurs ratings - here are the best Tottenham players this year
- EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings - here are the best Arsenal players this year
- EA FC 24 Manchester United ratings - the best Man Utd players this year
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.