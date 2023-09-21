If not, a game's servers can go down for any number of reasons, including server stress due to a sudden spike in online players. The problem could be on your end, too, and it's always worth a quick reset of your router or game console to make sure.

With all of that in mind, keep on reading to find out if EA FC 24 is down or not and what to do if it is (and isn't). Discover below, too, how to check the football game's server status.

Is EA FC 24 down?

As far as we can tell, EA FC 24 is NOT down at the time of this article being written, but these things can change at a moment's notice, of course!

If you are having any trouble with the online components of the game, don't forget to check your own connection and remember that you can still play your Career Mode save.

If the game's online offerings are still down for you after all your checks are done, check out the key links listed in the section below! These should help you spot any wider problems with the FC 24 servers.

How to check EA FC 24 server status

In the future, it's best to check out the EA FC 24 server status by keeping an eye on the EA Sports FC 24 Direct Communication account on X, formerly Twitter. This account is updated regularly regarding server status issues.

If that account isn't letting you in on any ongoing downtime, it's definitely worth checking out Downdetector (here's the FIFA page and here's a general EA page). The community-generated site ought to let you know when other players are encountering the same or similar issues to you with regards to online connection.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The comment section on Downdetector (or searching the term on X and selecting to view the latest posts) should give you an insight on what's going on if official channels are remaining silent.

Beyond that, the problem could be on your end. Check your own internet connection, reset the router if needs be and maybe reset your game/console too. Try again a bit later if none of this works.

Hopefully your issues won't last for too long and you'll be back scoring bags of goals on Ultimate Team before you can say Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.