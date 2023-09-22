EA FC 24 Evolutions explained: All players, requirements & upgrades
Time to get grinding!
EA FC 24 is almost upon us (if you're not playing it already with early access), and we're excited to get back into the glorious game. The name might be different, but FC 24 look to continue the traditions of FIFA in many ways. Team of the Week, for example, will return.
However, there are a few new features in FC 24. One of these is the new Evolutions system, which lets you upgrade specific players by carrying out tasks unique to them.
Curious? We'll go into more detail below.
What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?
Essentially, the Evolutions system is a gimmick in which you take a player, and upgrade them by carrying out objectives that are unique to them. It's a new feature for FC 24, so don't worry if you find it confusing - it's new for us too! Check out the video from YouTuber ELYYT below if you're more of a visual learner:
There are multiple Evolution trees with different levels (it all feels very RPG) that you can assign certain players to, in order to boost their stats.
We think the feature is great, because it gives players freedom to control their favourite player's development. Unlike in previous FIFA releases, you won't have to rely on EA's decisions.
Unfortunately, not every player will be eligible because each Evolution has specific requirements. We'll take a closer look at each available Evolution tree below.
EA FC 24 Evolutions - all players, requirements & upgrades
The official FIFAUTeam page tweeted the list of Evolutions at launch - check that out below:
We'll list the whole lot below too, along with all requirements for each Evolution, and a selection of players that are well-suited for this evolution. However, we recon you should have a play around yourself!
Welcome to Evolutions
Players:
- Moises Caicedo
- Kairo Mitoma
- Brahim Diaz
- Jordan Henderson
- Deyna Castellanos
Requirements:
- OVR: Maximum 80
- Pace: Maximum 90
- Defense: Maximum 80
Challenges:
- Level 1: play one Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your Evolution player in-game.
- Level 2: play one Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game.
Upgrade:
- Pace: +1
- Dribble: +1
- Shooting: +0
- Defense: +0
- Passing: +1
- Physicality: +1
Founders Evolution
Players
- Callum Wilson
- Alvaro Morata
- Gerard Moreno
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Kai Havertz
- Darwin Nunez
Requirements:
- Position: ST
- Player Quality: Rare
- OVR: 75-83
- Pace: Maximum 91
- Physicality: Maximum 85
- Dribbling: Maximum 83
Challenges:
- Level 1: Win two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game.
- Level 2: Win four Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game.
Upgrades:
Level 1
- OVR +1
- Pace +3
- Shooting: +3
Level 2
- OVR +1
- Weak foot +1
- Dribbling +3
- Physicality +3
Relentless Winger
Players:
- Steven Bergwign
- Janine Beckie
- Olga Carmona
- Said Benrahma
- Emile Smith Rowe
- Ansu Fati
Requirements:
- Position: LW
- Positions: Maximum 3
- OVR: Max 79
- Pace: Max 91
- Shooting: Max 79
- Dribbling: Max 82
- Physicality: Max 79
Challenges:
- Level 1: Score four goals using your active Evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty. Play five Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.
- Level 2: Assist four goals using your active Evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Win two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game. Play five Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.
- Level 3: Score and assist using your active Evolutions player in two squad Battles matches, Rivals, or Champions on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Win two Rivals or Champions matches using your active Evolution player. Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active Evolutions player.
Upgrades:
Level 1
- OVR +1
- Shooting +7
- Playstyle: Relentless
Level 2:
- OVR +2
- Position RW
- Passing +7
Level 3
- OVR +3
- Pace +4
- Dribbling +7
Pacey Protector
Players:
- Aritz Elustondo
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Giorgio Chiellini
- Joel Matip
- Victor Lindelof
- Axel Disasi
Requirements
- Position: CB
- OVR: Max 80
- Pace: Max 65
- Passing: Max 75
- Defending: Max 84
- Physicality: Max 84
Challenges:
- Level 1: Win two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game
- Level 2: Win three Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game.
Upgrades:
Level 1
- OVR +1
- Pace +7
- Passing +3
- Defending +3
Level 2
- OVR +1
- Pace +8
- Passing +3
- Physicality +5
Golden Glowup (Part One)
Players:
- Edmond Akichi
- Bruno Jordao
- Musab Al-Juwair
- Luis Acre
- Mustafa Amini
Requirements:
- Position: CM
- OVR: Max 64
- Pace: Max 75
- Shooting: Max 65
- Dribbling: Max 70
- Defending: Max 65
- Physicality: Max 73
Challenges:
- Level 1: Play one Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.
- Level 2: Win three Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.
Upgrades:
Level 1
- OVR +8
- Pace +5
- Shooting +16
- Passing +14
Level 2
- OVR +8
- Dribbling +16
- Defending +15
- Physicality +12
Golden Glowup (Part Two)
- Isco
- Wataru Endō
- Felipe Caicedo
- Saul Niquez
- Jordan Henderson
- Fran Beltran
- Boubacar Kamara
- Vitinha
- Sergi Roberto
Requirements:
- One Previous Evolution
- Position: CM
- OVR: Max 80
- Pace: Max 80
- Shooting: Max 81
- Dribbling: Max 86
- Defending: Max 80
Challenges:
- Level 1: Assist four goals using your active Evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in Semi Pro difficulty. Play five Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.
- Level 2: Score two goals from outside the box using your active Evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active Evolution player.
- Level 3: Assist five goals using your active Evolution player in Rivals or Champions. Win five Rivals or Champions matches with your active Evolutions player.
Upgrades:
Level 1
- OVR +1
- Tiki Taka playstyle
- Passing +3
- Defending +3
Level 2
- OVR +1
- Shooting +3
- Dribbling +3
Level 3
- OVR +2
- Pinged Pass playstyle
- Pace +1
- Physicality +3
