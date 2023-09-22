Curious? We'll go into more detail below.

What are EA FC 24 Evolutions?

Essentially, the Evolutions system is a gimmick in which you take a player, and upgrade them by carrying out objectives that are unique to them. It's a new feature for FC 24, so don't worry if you find it confusing - it's new for us too! Check out the video from YouTuber ELYYT below if you're more of a visual learner:

There are multiple Evolution trees with different levels (it all feels very RPG) that you can assign certain players to, in order to boost their stats.

We think the feature is great, because it gives players freedom to control their favourite player's development. Unlike in previous FIFA releases, you won't have to rely on EA's decisions.

Unfortunately, not every player will be eligible because each Evolution has specific requirements. We'll take a closer look at each available Evolution tree below.

EA FC 24 Evolutions - all players, requirements & upgrades

The official FIFAUTeam page tweeted the list of Evolutions at launch - check that out below:

We'll list the whole lot below too, along with all requirements for each Evolution, and a selection of players that are well-suited for this evolution. However, we recon you should have a play around yourself!

Welcome to Evolutions

Players:

Moises Caicedo

Kairo Mitoma

Brahim Diaz

Jordan Henderson

Deyna Castellanos

Requirements:

OVR: Maximum 80

Pace: Maximum 90

Defense: Maximum 80

Challenges:

Level 1: play one Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your Evolution player in-game.

Level 2: play one Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game.

Upgrade:

Pace: +1

Dribble: +1

Shooting: +0

Defense: +0

Passing: +1

Physicality: +1

Founders Evolution

Players

Callum Wilson

Alvaro Morata

Gerard Moreno

Dusan Vlahovic

Kai Havertz

Darwin Nunez

Requirements:

Position: ST

Player Quality: Rare

OVR: 75-83

Pace: Maximum 91

Physicality: Maximum 85

Dribbling: Maximum 83

Challenges:

Level 1: Win two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game.

Level 2: Win four Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game.

Upgrades:

Level 1

OVR +1

Pace +3

Shooting: +3

Level 2

OVR +1

Weak foot +1

Dribbling +3

Physicality +3

Relentless Winger

Players:

Steven Bergwign

Janine Beckie

Olga Carmona

Said Benrahma

Emile Smith Rowe

Ansu Fati

Requirements:

Position: LW

Positions: Maximum 3

OVR: Max 79

Pace: Max 91

Shooting: Max 79

Dribbling: Max 82

Physicality: Max 79

Challenges:

Level 1: Score four goals using your active Evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty. Play five Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.

Level 2: Assist four goals using your active Evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Win two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game. Play five Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.

Level 3: Score and assist using your active Evolutions player in two squad Battles matches, Rivals, or Champions on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Win two Rivals or Champions matches using your active Evolution player. Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active Evolutions player.

Upgrades:

Level 1

OVR +1

Shooting +7

Playstyle: Relentless

Level 2:

OVR +2

Position RW

Passing +7

Level 3

OVR +3

Pace +4

Dribbling +7

Pacey Protector

Players:

Aritz Elustondo

Leonardo Bonucci

Giorgio Chiellini

Joel Matip

Victor Lindelof

Axel Disasi

Requirements

Position: CB

OVR: Max 80

Pace: Max 65

Passing: Max 75

Defending: Max 84

Physicality: Max 84

Challenges:

Level 1: Win two Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game

Level 2: Win three Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions match on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in-game.

Upgrades:

Level 1

OVR +1

Pace +7

Passing +3

Defending +3

Level 2

OVR +1

Pace +8

Passing +3

Physicality +5

Golden Glowup (Part One)

Players:

Edmond Akichi

Bruno Jordao

Musab Al-Juwair

Luis Acre

Mustafa Amini

Requirements:

Position: CM

OVR: Max 64

Pace: Max 75

Shooting: Max 65

Dribbling: Max 70

Defending: Max 65

Physicality: Max 73

Challenges:

Level 1: Play one Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.

Level 2: Win three Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.

Upgrades:

Level 1

OVR +8

Pace +5

Shooting +16

Passing +14

Level 2

OVR +8

Dribbling +16

Defending +15

Physicality +12

Golden Glowup (Part Two)

Isco

Wataru Endō

Felipe Caicedo

Saul Niquez

Jordan Henderson

Fran Beltran

Boubacar Kamara

Vitinha

Sergi Roberto

Requirements:

One Previous Evolution

Position: CM

OVR: Max 80

Pace: Max 80

Shooting: Max 81

Dribbling: Max 86

Defending: Max 80

Challenges:

Level 1: Assist four goals using your active Evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in Semi Pro difficulty. Play five Squad Battles, Rivals or Champions matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active Evolution player in the game.

Level 2: Score two goals from outside the box using your active Evolution player in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active Evolution player.

Level 3: Assist five goals using your active Evolution player in Rivals or Champions. Win five Rivals or Champions matches with your active Evolutions player.

Upgrades:

Level 1

OVR +1

Tiki Taka playstyle

Passing +3

Defending +3

Level 2

OVR +1

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

Level 3

OVR +2

Pinged Pass playstyle

Pace +1

Physicality +3

