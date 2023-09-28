Most notably, RTTK in EA FC 24 focuses on the most exciting players in European competitions, with potential upgrades available depending on how they perform.

Set to replace FIFA's Ones to Watch, where the biggest signings of the transfer window could receive a boost in stats depending on their performances for their clubs, RTTK is solely down to how a team progresses in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

What we particularly like about RTTK is the chance to grab some of the best footballers in Europe with enhanced stats.

Now that Lionel Messi is at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo is at Al Nassr, neither player will feature in the competitions, opening up opportunities for some up-and-comers to take the spotlight.

But what is RTTK? And how does it work within EA FC 24? Head below to find out a full explanation and how it can make a major difference to your team.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EA FC 24 RTTK explained

RTTK or Road to the Knockouts is a selection of one-off cards dedicated to football players competing in various competitions across Europe, including the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The better a player performs in their respective competitions, the better the upgrade their player card will receive in EA FC 24.

This is determined by whether a player reaches a certain milestone, such as winning two matches in the group stage or progressing to the knockout round. A player can jump two ratings as a result.

EA FC 24 RTTK players

EA has unveiled three players that will feature in RTTK, with more set to be revealed in the coming days. The first full release for EA Sports RTTK players will take place on Friday 29th September at 6pm UK Time.

More like this

In the meantime, check out the three players already announced for RTTK below:

Leonardo Bonucci (Union Berlin) – 88

Ikoma-Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig) – 85

Antonio Machado (Lens) – 83

Three players in Erling Haaland for Manchester City, Pierre Kalulu for AC Milan and Victor Osimhen for Napoli are also expected to feature in RTTK, following a leak from FUT Scoreboard.

EA FC 24 upgrade tracker

To get an idea of what players are likely set for an upgrade, we've rounded up the number of matches played so far, as well as the number of wins for their respective teams. Please note there are six rounds of matches in the group stages.

Leonardo Bonucci (Union Berlin) – Matches: 1, Wins: 0

Ikoma-Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig) – Matches: 1, Wins: 1

Antonia Machado (Lens) – Matches: 1, Wins: 0

Check back regularly for the latest details, with the full list of RTTK players set to be announced very shortly.

Get more from our Gaming experts: listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.