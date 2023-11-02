EA FC 24 season rewards: Season 2 packs, cards and end date
Act 1: Triangles is live.
We’re now in the throes of EA Sports FC 24 Season 2, and its rewards have been revealed – meaning new packs and cards to earn in Ultimate Team!
Dubbed Season 2 Act 1: Triangles, the season is set to last just three weeks before Season 2 Act 2 takes over, and there are only 20 levels to rise through instead of 30 (we suppose if you add up Acts 1 and 2 then the whole of Season 2 will be normal length or perhaps even longer).
With some Movember charity themed rewards, player packs and Dynamic Duos player cards on offer, there are plenty of good items to earn by levelling up.
Read on for the full list of EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards and to find out when the Act 1: Triangles end date is.
What are the EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards?
The full list of EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards is as follows (in order of when you'll earn them by earning XP towards the free season pass):
- Movember Home Kit
- Movember Stadium Theme
- Three 81+ Attackers Players Pack
- #EFLTogether Tifo
- 82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Movember Tifo
- 82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Player Pick
- 83+ X3 Rare Gold Player Pack or 80+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Dynamic Duos pick of Awoniyi (85 OVR), Van der Heyden (85 OVR) or Zirkzee (85 OVR)
- 83+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Player Pick
- 83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 84+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Dynamic Duos pick of Onyeka (86 OVR), Ramazani (86 OVR) or Klaassen (86 OVR)
- 84+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 81+ X11 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Storyline Iwobi (87 OVR), Witsel (87 OVR) or Karsdorp (87 OVR)
- 86+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
As ever, all of the rewards above are untradeable, so make your choices wisely! Those Dynamic Duos and Storyline players will make for a trio of excellent additions to your squad, no matter which players you choose to pick.
When is the EA FC Season 2 end date?
The EA FC 24 Season 2 Act 1: Triangles end date is scheduled to land on Thursday, 23rd November 2023.
At just three weeks long, the current FC 24 season is two weeks shorter than Season 1, but the Act 1 part of its title suggests there will be an Act 2 when the first one comes to an end.
By the time Act 2 is over, which could be just as long as Act 1, FC 24 Season 2 could be longer than Season 1. Time will tell, of course, but it won’t be long before we see what EA has up its sleeves.
