With some Movember charity themed rewards, player packs and Dynamic Duos player cards on offer, there are plenty of good items to earn by levelling up.

Read on for the full list of EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards and to find out when the Act 1: Triangles end date is.

What are the EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards?

The full list of EA FC 24 Season 2 rewards is as follows (in order of when you'll earn them by earning XP towards the free season pass):

Movember Home Kit

Movember Stadium Theme

Three 81+ Attackers Players Pack

#EFLTogether Tifo

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Movember Tifo

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Player Pick

83+ X3 Rare Gold Player Pack or 80+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack

Dynamic Duos pick of Awoniyi (85 OVR), Van der Heyden (85 OVR) or Zirkzee (85 OVR)

83+ Rare Gold Player Pack

1 of 3 83+ Rare Gold Player Pick

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

84+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Dynamic Duos pick of Onyeka (86 OVR), Ramazani (86 OVR) or Klaassen (86 OVR)

84+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

81+ X11 Rare Gold Players Pack

85+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Storyline Iwobi (87 OVR), Witsel (87 OVR) or Karsdorp (87 OVR)

86+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

As ever, all of the rewards above are untradeable, so make your choices wisely! Those Dynamic Duos and Storyline players will make for a trio of excellent additions to your squad, no matter which players you choose to pick.

The EA FC 24 Season 2 Act 1: Triangles end date is scheduled to land on Thursday, 23rd November 2023.

At just three weeks long, the current FC 24 season is two weeks shorter than Season 1, but the Act 1 part of its title suggests there will be an Act 2 when the first one comes to an end.

By the time Act 2 is over, which could be just as long as Act 1, FC 24 Season 2 could be longer than Season 1. Time will tell, of course, but it won’t be long before we see what EA has up its sleeves.

