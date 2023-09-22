Fortunately for you, we've sent our best scouts out there to find the greatest goalkeepers in the game - so you don't have to.

These are the best EA FC 24 goalkeepers to add to your Career Mode (and Ultimate Team) squad.

Best GK in EA FC

The best goalkeepers in EA FC 24 won't come cheap, but here's the list of the best goalies in Career Mode that (virtual) money can buy:

Thibaut Courtois | 31 years old | Real Madrid | Overall rating 90

| 31 years old | Real Madrid | Overall rating 90 Marc-André ter Stegen | 31 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 89

| 31 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 89 Alisson Becker | 30 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 89

| 30 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 89 Ederson | 30 years old | Manchester City | Overall rating 88

| 30 years old | Manchester City | Overall rating 88 Jan Oblak | 30 years old | Atlético de Madrid | Overall rating 88

| 30 years old | Atlético de Madrid | Overall rating 88 Christiane Endler | 32 years old | Olympic Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 88

| 32 years old | Olympic Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 88 Sandra Paños | 30 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 87

| 30 years old | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 87 Gregor Kobel | 25 years old | Borussia Dortmund | Overall rating 87

| 25 years old | Borussia Dortmund | Overall rating 87 Manuel Neuer | 37 years old | FC Bayern München | Overall rating 87

| 37 years old | FC Bayern München | Overall rating 87 Gianluigi Donnarumma | 24 years old | PSG | Overall rating 87

| 24 years old | PSG | Overall rating 87 Mike Maignan | 28 years old | AC Milan | Overall rating 87

| 28 years old | AC Milan | Overall rating 87 Mary Earps | 30 years old | Manchester United WFC | Overall rating 86

| 30 years old | Manchester United WFC | Overall rating 86 Wojciech Szczęsny | 33 years old | Juventus | Overall rating 86

| 33 years old | Juventus | Overall rating 86 Emiliano Martínez | 31 years old | Aston Villa | Overall rating 85

| 31 years old | Aston Villa | Overall rating 85 Manuela Zinsberger | 27 years old | Arsenal WFC | Overall rating 85

| 27 years old | Arsenal WFC | Overall rating 85 André Onana | 27 years old | Manchester United | Overall rating 85

| 27 years old | Manchester United | Overall rating 85 Yassine Bounou | 32 years old | Al Hilal | Overall rating 85

| 32 years old | Al Hilal | Overall rating 85 Merle Frohms | 28 years old | VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 85

| 28 years old | VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 85 Kevin Trapp | 33 years old | Frankfurt | Overall rating 85

| 33 years old | Frankfurt | Overall rating 85 Kailen Sheridan | 28 years old | San Diego Wave FC | Overall rating 85

Best GK to sign in Ultimate Team - Icon Cards

Lev Yashin | Overall rating 92

| Overall rating 92 Iker Casillas | Overall rating 90

| Overall rating 90 Peter Schmeichel | Overall rating 89

| Overall rating 89 Petr Čech | Overall rating 88

| Overall rating 88 Edwin van der Sar | Overall rating 88

