EA FC 24 best formation & custom tactics: Pro player recommendations
Here's a look at the FC 24 meta.
As with previous FIFA releases, if you're looking to get better at EA FC 24, using some of the best formations and best custom tactics will go a long way in helping you move up in Division Rivals or Squad Battles.
While we're still in Early Access, the FC 24 meta has already started developing - and to no surprise, fast players are still dominating.
So, what is the best formation to use? RadioTimes.com has once again teamed up with pro coach NealGuides, who runs his own FC school, to help you stop smashing your controllers and start winning.
Best EA FC 24 Formation
For players just starting out, one of the best formations in EA FC 24 is the 4-2-3-1, according to NealGuides.
This staple includes two CDMs, adding some much-needed protection for your back line, while the remaining four attacking players can quickly break forward when you win the ball.
However, NealGuides also notes that some players have been having trouble with one striker, due to players parking the bus.
So, if you're having trouble with attacking, we'd also suggest trying out formations with two strikers, such as a 4-2-2-2 or a 4-2-4 instead.
While uncommon nowadays in real football, the link-up play between two strikers helps break defenders apart.
In the video below, we can see NealGuides using a more traditional 4-4-2.
We'd also recommend trying out a formation with wingers, or at least wide CAMs, over the more narrow formations that worked well in previous games.
Through our current experience climbing the Division Rivals ladder, players can easily get overrun in the midfield, and so playing out wide helps give you the breathing room to avoid making unforced errors.
Best EA FC 24 Custom Tactics
As we're still early in the meta, the best EA FC 24 custom tactics you should try out are relatively conservative in their approach.
"When starting a new FIFA (or new FC in this case) you don’t want to be trying anything extreme," NealGuides said in his video, advising players instead to tinker when they get more comfortable with their play style.
So, to begin with, NealGuides recommends the following tactics:
- Defensive Style: Press After Possession Loss
- Width: 50
- Depth: 40
- Build Up Play: Balanced
- Chance Creation: Forward Runs
- Width: 50
- Players In Box: 7
- Corners: 3
- Free Kicks: 3
Best EA FC 24 Player Instructions
Your player instructions will depend on the formation, but generally, we'd recommend using the following:
- GK: Balanced, Balanced
- LB/RBs: Stack Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick To Position
- CBs: Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position
- CDMs: Balanced Defence, Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Cover Centre, Stick To Position
- CMs: Stay Back While Attacking, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Centre
- CAMs: Stay Forward, Balanced Crossing Runs, Stick To Position, Normal Interceptions
- LW/RW/LM/RM: Come Back On Defence, Balanced Width, Get in Behind, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions
- ST: Stay Central, Get In Behind, Normal Interceptions, Stay Forward
The trend here is to ensure your most attacking players are ready to counter with their fast pace and dribbling, while defensive players stay back. This will make sure you don’t overcommit to an attack and leave yourself vulnerable to a counter-attack.
EA FC 24: 4-2-2-2 Formation Guide
Over here on RadioTimes.com, one formation we're currently having success with has been the 4-2-2-2.
Taking on advice from NealGuides in using two strikers, we’ve been climbing the ranks of Division Rivals and are well on our way to FUT Champs.
Our Custom Tactics are as follows:
- Defensive Style: Balanced
- Width: 50
- Depth: 40
- Build Up Play: Balanced
- Chance Creation: Forward Runs
- Width: 50
- Players In Box: 7
- Corners: 3
- Free Kicks: 3
Our Player Instructions are:
- GK: Balanced, Balanced
- CB: Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position
- LB/RBs: Stack Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick To Position
- CDM: Balanced Defence, Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Cover Centre, Stick To Position
- CAM: Come Back On Defence, Balanced Crossing Runs, Stick To Position, Normal Interception
- ST: Stay Central, Get In Behind, Normal Interceptions, Stay Forward
Of course, your tactics and formation are only one part of your game plan. You’ll need to pick the right players to complement your tactical set-up.
So far, players with high pace and dribbling appear to be controlling the meta, so consider choosing cards with these attributes, and you’ll hopefully start winning in no time!
