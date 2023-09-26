So, what is the best formation to use? RadioTimes.com has once again teamed up with pro coach NealGuides, who runs his own FC school, to help you stop smashing your controllers and start winning.

Best EA FC 24 Formation

For players just starting out, one of the best formations in EA FC 24 is the 4-2-3-1, according to NealGuides.

This staple includes two CDMs, adding some much-needed protection for your back line, while the remaining four attacking players can quickly break forward when you win the ball.

However, NealGuides also notes that some players have been having trouble with one striker, due to players parking the bus.

So, if you're having trouble with attacking, we'd also suggest trying out formations with two strikers, such as a 4-2-2-2 or a 4-2-4 instead.

While uncommon nowadays in real football, the link-up play between two strikers helps break defenders apart.

In the video below, we can see NealGuides using a more traditional 4-4-2.

We'd also recommend trying out a formation with wingers, or at least wide CAMs, over the more narrow formations that worked well in previous games.

Through our current experience climbing the Division Rivals ladder, players can easily get overrun in the midfield, and so playing out wide helps give you the breathing room to avoid making unforced errors.

Best EA FC 24 Custom Tactics

As we're still early in the meta, the best EA FC 24 custom tactics you should try out are relatively conservative in their approach.

"When starting a new FIFA (or new FC in this case) you don’t want to be trying anything extreme," NealGuides said in his video, advising players instead to tinker when they get more comfortable with their play style.

So, to begin with, NealGuides recommends the following tactics:

Defensive Style: Press After Possession Loss

Press After Possession Loss Width: 50

50 Depth: 40

40 Build Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Forward Runs

Forward Runs Width: 50

50 Players In Box: 7

7 Corners: 3

3 Free Kicks: 3

Best EA FC 24 Player Instructions

Your player instructions will depend on the formation, but generally, we'd recommend using the following:

GK: Balanced, Balanced

Balanced, Balanced LB/RBs: Stack Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick To Position

Stack Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick To Position CBs: Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position

Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position CDMs: Balanced Defence, Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Cover Centre, Stick To Position

Balanced Defence, Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Cover Centre, Stick To Position CMs: Stay Back While Attacking, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Centre

Stay Back While Attacking, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position, Cover Centre CAMs: Stay Forward, Balanced Crossing Runs, Stick To Position, Normal Interceptions

Stay Forward, Balanced Crossing Runs, Stick To Position, Normal Interceptions LW/RW/LM/RM : Come Back On Defence, Balanced Width, Get in Behind, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions

: Come Back On Defence, Balanced Width, Get in Behind, Balanced Crossing Runs, Normal Interceptions ST: Stay Central, Get In Behind, Normal Interceptions, Stay Forward

The trend here is to ensure your most attacking players are ready to counter with their fast pace and dribbling, while defensive players stay back. This will make sure you don’t overcommit to an attack and leave yourself vulnerable to a counter-attack.

EA FC 24: 4-2-2-2 Formation Guide

Over here on RadioTimes.com, one formation we're currently having success with has been the 4-2-2-2.

Taking on advice from NealGuides in using two strikers, we’ve been climbing the ranks of Division Rivals and are well on our way to FUT Champs.

Our Custom Tactics are as follows:

Defensive Style: Balanced

Balanced Width: 50

50 Depth: 40

40 Build Up Play: Balanced

Balanced Chance Creation: Forward Runs

Forward Runs Width: 50

50 Players In Box: 7

7 Corners: 3

3 Free Kicks: 3

Our Player Instructions are:

GK: Balanced, Balanced

Balanced, Balanced CB: Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position

Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Stick To Position LB/RBs: Stack Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick To Position

Stack Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Overlap, Stick To Position CDM: Balanced Defence, Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Cover Centre, Stick To Position

Balanced Defence, Stay Back While Attacking, Normal Interceptions, Cover Centre, Stick To Position CAM: Come Back On Defence, Balanced Crossing Runs, Stick To Position, Normal Interception

Come Back On Defence, Balanced Crossing Runs, Stick To Position, Normal Interception ST: Stay Central, Get In Behind, Normal Interceptions, Stay Forward

Of course, your tactics and formation are only one part of your game plan. You’ll need to pick the right players to complement your tactical set-up.

So far, players with high pace and dribbling appear to be controlling the meta, so consider choosing cards with these attributes, and you’ll hopefully start winning in no time!

