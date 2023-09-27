Think you're ready for the challenge? We'll share all the Squad Battle rewards below, and explain how to claim them.

EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards

Just as before, your Squad Battle rewards are determined by your rank.

Bronze 3 - 1 Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

- 1 Premium Loan Player Reward Pack Bronze 2 - 2 Gold Packs

- 2 Gold Packs Bronze 1 - 2 Gold Packs, 2 Premium Gold Packs, 50 coins

- 2 Gold Packs, 2 Premium Gold Packs, 50 coins Silver 3 - 1 Premium Gold Pack, 2 Gold Packs, 1,500 coins

- 1 Premium Gold Pack, 2 Gold Packs, 1,500 coins Silver 2 - 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 2,000 coins

- 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 2,000 coins Silver 1 - 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 4,000 coins

- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 4,000 coins Gold 3 - 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 5,000 coins

- 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 5,000 coins Gold 2 - 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 7,000 coins

- 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 7,000 coins Gold 1 - 1 Mega Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 9,000 coins

- 1 Mega Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 9,000 coins Elite 3 - 1 Mega Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 12,000 coins

- 1 Mega Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 12,000 coins Elite 2 - 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 16,000 coins

- 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 16,000 coins Elite 1 - 2 Rare Players Packs, 22,000 coins

- 2 Rare Players Packs, 22,000 coins Top 200 - 2 Rare Players Packs, 1 Mega Pack, 65,000 coins

What time do Squad Battles rewards come out in EA FC 24?

You can claim your Squad Battle rewards on Sundays at 9am BST.

They'll be released at the same time every week, so get straight back on the grind Sunday afternoon!

How to claim rewards on Ultimate Team 24

It's pretty easy to to claim your Squad Battles rewards - you don't even need to be at home.

Either log into your Ultimate Team on your console, or use the PC or mobile app!

