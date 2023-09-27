EA FC 24 Squad Battle rewards: Full list & how to claim rewards in FUT
All about the Squad Battle rewards in EA FC 24.
The official release of EA FC 24 will soon be upon us, and the first season of Ultimate Team is already in full swing. And throughout the season, there will be more rewards every week.
One of the most efficient means of earning coin in FC 24 - just as it was in FIFA - is through Squad Battles. However, the mode looks just as difficult as it ever was.
Think you're ready for the challenge? We'll share all the Squad Battle rewards below, and explain how to claim them.
EA FC 24 Squad Battles rewards
Just as before, your Squad Battle rewards are determined by your rank.
- Bronze 3 - 1 Premium Loan Player Reward Pack
- Bronze 2 - 2 Gold Packs
- Bronze 1 - 2 Gold Packs, 2 Premium Gold Packs, 50 coins
- Silver 3 - 1 Premium Gold Pack, 2 Gold Packs, 1,500 coins
- Silver 2 - 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 2,000 coins
- Silver 1 - 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 4,000 coins
- Gold 3 - 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 5,000 coins
- Gold 2 - 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 7,000 coins
- Gold 1 - 1 Mega Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 9,000 coins
- Elite 3 - 1 Mega Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 12,000 coins
- Elite 2 - 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 16,000 coins
- Elite 1 - 2 Rare Players Packs, 22,000 coins
- Top 200 - 2 Rare Players Packs, 1 Mega Pack, 65,000 coins
What time do Squad Battles rewards come out in EA FC 24?
You can claim your Squad Battle rewards on Sundays at 9am BST.
They'll be released at the same time every week, so get straight back on the grind Sunday afternoon!
How to claim rewards on Ultimate Team 24
It's pretty easy to to claim your Squad Battles rewards - you don't even need to be at home.
Either log into your Ultimate Team on your console, or use the PC or mobile app!
