EA FC 24 midfielders: Best CM, CDM and CAM

You’ll still need to find the best strikers, defenders, goalies and midfielders.

The new game is finally here, and you’ll be happy to know that the single-player Career Mode in EA Sports FC 24 isn’t too different to the FIFA campaign we’ve grown to love over the past three decades.

Speaking of that last one, let’s have a look at the best of the best… We’ve scoured the stats and found the most elite players to dominate the centre of the field in Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

We’ll add here that these players won’t be cheap, so save these options until you’re well into your career or have built up enough coins to afford them in Ultimate Team.

Read on for the best EA FC 24 midfielders, with lists for CM, CDM and CAM down below.

Best CM in EA FC 24



The best CMs in EA FC 24 will dictate the tempo of your game, make late runs into the box to score goals and be full of quality passes. Here are the top ten best CMs in FC 24:

Alexia Putellas | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 91

| FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 91 Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City | Overall rating 91

| Manchester City | Overall rating 91 Aitana Bonmati | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 90

| FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 90 Bernardo Silva | Manchester City | Overall rating 88

| Manchester City | Overall rating 88 Federico Valverde | Real Madrid | Overall rating 88

| Real Madrid | Overall rating 88 Patri Guijarro | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 88

| FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 88 Luka Modrić | Real Madrid | Overall rating 87

| Real Madrid | Overall rating 87 Frenkie de Jong | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 87

| FC Barcelona | Overall rating 87 Jude Bellingham | Real Madrid | Overall rating 86

| Real Madrid | Overall rating 86 Pedri | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 86

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our gaming newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Best CDM in EA FC 24



You’ll want to sign the best CDM in EA FC 24 to add an extra layer of defensive cover to your squad and some strength on the ball. Here are the top ten best CDMs in FC 24:

Rodri | Manchester City | Overall rating 89

| Manchester City | Overall rating 89 Casemiro | Manchester City | Overall rating 89

| Manchester City | Overall rating 89 Joshua Kimmich | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 88

| Bayern Munich | Overall rating 88 Lena Oberdorf | VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 87

| VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 87 Sandro Tonali | Newcastle United | Overall rating 86

| Newcastle United | Overall rating 86 N’Golo Kanté | Al Ittihad | Overall rating 86

| Al Ittihad | Overall rating 86 Thomas Partey | Arsenal | Overall rating 85

| Arsenal | Overall rating 85 Amandine Henry | Angel City FC | Overall rating 85

| Angel City FC | Overall rating 85 Declan Rice | Arsenal | Overall rating 85

| Arsenal | Overall rating 85 Keira Walsh | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 85

Read more on EA FC 24:

Best CAM in EA FC 24



The best EA FC 24 CAMs will be the assist kings and queens of your squad and can chip in with bucket-loads of goals, too. Here are the top ten CAMs in FC 24:

Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United | Overall rating 88

| Manchester United | Overall rating 88 Debinha | KC Current | Overall rating 88

| KC Current | Overall rating 88 Martin Ødegaard | Arsenal | Overall rating 87

| Arsenal | Overall rating 87 Lina Magull | Bayern Munich Women | Overall rating 87

| Bayern Munich Women | Overall rating 87 Rose Lavelle | OL Reign | Overall rating 87

| OL Reign | Overall rating 87 Jamal Musiala | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 86

| Bayern Munich | Overall rating 86 Jill Roord | Manchester City Women | Overall rating 86

| Manchester City Women | Overall rating 86 Florian Wirtz | Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Overall rating 85

| Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Overall rating 85 James Maddison | Tottenham Hotspur | Overall rating 84

| Tottenham Hotspur | Overall rating 84 Crystal Dunn | Portland Thorns | Overall rating 84

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Advertisement MPU article

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.