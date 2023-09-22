This means you'll still be trying to build your dream team while keeping an eye on your funds...

If you're a fan of the series, you'll know that budgeting is a huge part of Career Mode, so you'll be wanting to keep an eye on the best cheap players. What's cheaper than free?

Luckily for you, we've compiled an extensive list of the best free agents to sign right away!

Keep reading to find out who the best EA FC 24 free agents are to sign in Career Mode.

Best free agents in EA FC 24 Career Mode

The best free agents in EA FC 24 are players who are players out of contract and looking for a new club. You may stand a chance signing any of them, no matter their overall rating, whatever club you choose to manage.

Get in quick, though, as CPU teams will also be snapping up these free stars!

Here are the best free agents in FC 24:

Jesús Corona - RW - age 30 - OVR 80

- RW - age 30 - OVR 80 Luis Chávez - CM - age 27 - OVR 79

- CM - age 27 - OVR 79 Henry Martín - ST - age 30 - OVR 79

- ST - age 30 - OVR 79 Alexis Vega - LW - age 25 - OVR 79

- LW - age 25 - OVR 79 Akram Afif - LM - age 26 - OVR 76

- LM - age 26 - OVR 76 Sofiane Boufal - CF - age 29 - OVR 76

- CF - age 29 - OVR 76 Carlos Rodríguez - CAM - age 26 - OVR 76

- CAM - age 26 - OVR 76 Luis Romo - CM - age 28 - OVR 75

- CM - age 28 - OVR 75 Érick Sánchez - CM - age 23 - OVR 75

- CM - age 23 - OVR 75 Roberto Alvarado - RM - age 24 - OVR 75

- RM - age 24 - OVR 75 Uriel Antuna - RM - age 25 - OVR 75

- RM - age 25 - OVR 75 Jesús Gallardo - LB - age 28 - OVR 75

- LB - age 28 - OVR 75 Kevin Álvarez - RB - age 24 - OVR 75

- RB - age 24 - OVR 75 Jakub Brabec - CB - age 30 - OVR 74

- CB - age 30 - OVR 74 César Huerta - LW - age 22 - OVR 74

- LW - age 22 - OVR 74 Zsolt Kalmár - CAM - age 28 - OVR 74

- CAM - age 28 - OVR 74 Ola Solbakken - RM - age 24 - OVR 73

- RM - age 24 - OVR 73 Osman Bukari - RW - age 24 - OVR 72

- RW - age 24 - OVR 72 Nediljko Labrović - GK - age 23 - OVR 72

- GK - age 23 - OVR 72 Hassan Al-Haydos - RM - age 32 - OVR 72

- RM - age 32 - OVR 72 José Antonio "Toño" Rodríguez - GK - age 30 - OVR 72

- GK - age 30 - OVR 72 Alejandro Zendejas - RM - age 25 - OVR 71

- RM - age 25 - OVR 71 Michael Johnston - LW - age 24 - OVR 70

- LW - age 24 - OVR 70 Bálint Vécsei - CM - age 29 - OVR 70

- CM - age 29 - OVR 70 Marco Rojas - LW - age 31 - OVR 69

- LW - age 31 - OVR 69 Marko Stamenić - CM - age 21 - OVR 68

The list above represents the best free agents you'll find upon starting up a new Career Mode save in EA FC 24. Many more free agents will be created when in-game contracts come to end.

Keep track of the free agents in-game every season and you'll be sure to find a gem or two for free (and plenty of players that make for great injury cover and fill back-up slots in your squad).

