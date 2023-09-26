As it's a new game, though, you might be wondering when you can collect your winnings. We'll explain this below, and go into a bit more detail on what these rewards are!

When can I claim my EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards?

You can collect your Division Rivals rewards every Thursday

Grab them by logging onto your FUT - remember you can use the web or mobile app too!

What time are Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24?

If you're an early riser, you're in luck - collect your points at 7am GMT to stay ahead of the game!

EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards by Division

As you no doubt already know, the FUT Division Rivals rewards vary depending on which division you've reached - from 10 to Elite.

The amount of wins dictates whether you receive Base or Upgraded Rewards. Four wins are requited for Base Rewards eight wins for Upgraded Rewards.

You'll also get more at the end of each season with Milestone Rewards - that's the number of matches you've played. Let's have a look at those first:

Milestone 1 (bronze) - 20 Matches:

(bronze) - 20 Matches: Milestone 2 (Silver) - 50 Matches

(Silver) - 50 Matches Milestone 3 (gold) - 90 Matches

And now for the rewards per division...

Elite Division

Base Reward

Tradeable: 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick

Untradeable: 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick

Untradeable: 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick, 25,000 coins

Reward Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick

Untradeable: 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick

Untradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick, 45,000 coins

Division 1

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 17,500 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Reward Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack

Untradeable: 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack

Untradeable: 40,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack

Division 2

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 16,250 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Reward Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 32,500 Coins, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Player

Division 3

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 12,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Reward Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs

Untradeable: 25,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack

Division 4

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs

Untradeable: 10,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack

Rewards Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack

Untradeable: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs

Untradeable: 20,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack

Division 5

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 17,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Division 6

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 6,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 15,000 Coins, 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Division 7

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 5,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack

Untradeable: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs

Untradeable: 12,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack

Division 8

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Untradeable: 4,000 Coins, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 10,000 Coins, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Division 9

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs

Untradeable: 3,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Untradeable: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Division 10

Base Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs

Untradeable: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs

Untradeable: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack

