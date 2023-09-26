EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards: How do FUT Rivals rewards work?
How do Rivals rewards work in EA FC 24?
EA FC 24 may have a different name, but rest assured many of the FIFA traditions are remaining. For example, you'll still be able to build your dream squad in FIFA Ultimate Team.
And the online mode will continue to be called Division Rivals, and you'll still be able to play against other dream teams from across the globe. And the more matches you win, the more coins will come your way.
As it's a new game, though, you might be wondering when you can collect your winnings. We'll explain this below, and go into a bit more detail on what these rewards are!
When can I claim my EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards?
You can collect your Division Rivals rewards every Thursday
Grab them by logging onto your FUT - remember you can use the web or mobile app too!
What time are Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24?
If you're an early riser, you're in luck - collect your points at 7am GMT to stay ahead of the game!
EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards by Division
As you no doubt already know, the FUT Division Rivals rewards vary depending on which division you've reached - from 10 to Elite.
The amount of wins dictates whether you receive Base or Upgraded Rewards. Four wins are requited for Base Rewards eight wins for Upgraded Rewards.
You'll also get more at the end of each season with Milestone Rewards - that's the number of matches you've played. Let's have a look at those first:
- Milestone 1 (bronze) - 20 Matches:
- Milestone 2 (Silver) - 50 Matches
- Milestone 3 (gold) - 90 Matches
And now for the rewards per division...
Elite Division
Base Reward
- Tradeable: 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick
- Untradeable: 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick
- Untradeable: 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick, 25,000 coins
Reward Upgrade
- Tradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick
- Untradeable: 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick
- Untradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick, 45,000 coins
Division 1
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack
- Untradeable: 17,500 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
Reward Upgrade
- Tradeable: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack
- Untradeable: 40,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack
Division 2
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs
- Untradeable: 16,250 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
Reward Upgrade
- Tradeable: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack
- Untradeable: 32,500 Coins, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Player
Division 3
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs
- Untradeable: 12,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
Reward Upgrade
- Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs
- Untradeable: 25,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack
Division 4
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs
- Untradeable: 10,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack
Rewards Upgrade
- Tradeable: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs
- Untradeable: 20,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack
Division 5
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs
- Untradeable: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Rewards Update
- Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs
- Untradeable: 17,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
Division 6
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs
- Untradeable: 6,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Rewards Update
- Tradeable: 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 15,000 Coins, 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack
Division 7
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 5,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Rewards Update
- Tradeable: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs
- Untradeable: 12,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack
Division 8
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Untradeable: 4,000 Coins, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rewards Update
- Tradeable: 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs
- Untradeable: 10,000 Coins, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Division 9
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs
- Untradeable: 3,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
Rewards Update
- Tradeable: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
- Untradeable: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Division 10
Base Rewards
- Tradeable: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs
- Untradeable: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack
Rewards Update
- Tradeable: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack
- Untradeable: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs
- Untradeable: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack
