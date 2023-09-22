Thankfully, we do know what we're doing – and have some tips and tricks to help your FUT coins stockpile grow in EA FC 24.

Read on find out how to get more EA FC 24 coins – it's time to earn some in-game cash to splash on the best players in Ultimate Team.

How to get coins in EA FC 24

There are various ways to earn coins in EA FC 24, but the easiest and quickest way to do so is by selling players. You can sell any unwanted players you've earned through playing Ultimate Team via quick sell options or auction on the Transfer Market.

You can use the EA FC 24 Companion or Web App to check up on prices and sell any unwanted players for a profit on the go without needing to turn the game on.

By keeping track of the prices on the Transfer Market, you'll be sure to earn plenty of coins.

Pick up players you see that are going for cheaper than their worth and sell them on when the prices are higher – it's all about timing, with the weekends where most players are active in the market.

A tried and true method of earning coins is buying bronze and silver packs and then selling each card received individually. These packs are cheaper to buy and can bring back more than you initially pay if you sell each card at a high enough value.

Look out for new events where sudden influxes of new cards become available for a time to buy. Lightning Rounds could offer sales on player cards and packs, too, if and when they come up.

Simply playing the game, though, is another good way to earn some coin. Regularly playing the majority of modes on Ultimate Team will reward you with big bonuses of coins - and make use of coin boosts from completing milestones and other challenges, too.

Divisions Rivals and Squad Battles offer big rewards worth keeping an eye on. Keep on those seasonal rewards to earn a load of coins to spend as well.

Can you buy EA FC 24 coins?

While you can't technically buy any EA FC 24 coins themselves, you can purchase EA FC points, which you can spend on packs in-game.

You should be able to buy EA FC 24 points from online retailers, which you can use to buy packs. If you can't find them on any online retailer, look in the digital store of your choice or in-game in FC 24 itself.

Sell any unwanted players you get in these packs and you'll soon be rolling in enough EA FC 24 coins to make Scrooge McDuck jealous.

