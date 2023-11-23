Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

To help celebrate the partnership early, EA is giving away a free Euro 24 Ultimate Team player before the end of the year!

Read on to find out when the EA FC 24 Euro 24 update release date window is and to see how to get a free Euro 2024 Ultimate Team player.

The EA FC 24 Euro 24 update release date is scheduled for summer 2024, as has been revealed by EA Sports. Best of all, the update is entirely free! Everyone across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC will all be able to play the full UEFA Euro 2024 tournament at no extra cost.

Unfortunately, the release date is yet to be finalised by EA but expect the Germany Euro 24 update to land in-game around the same time the real-life tournament kicks off, likely a little bit before the real thing.

This means we should be expecting the free Euro 24 update in FC 24 to land on or around 14th June 2024 – the date the real-life tournament begins. We’ll update this page with the release date when it’s been officially confirmed by EA.

How to get free Euro 2024 Ultimate Team player in EA FC 24

Before the update goes live, everyone can unlock a free Euro 2024 Ultimate Team player in EA FC 24. To unlock a free EA FC 24 Euro 24 Ultimate Team player, all you need to do is play the game before 16th January 2024.

EA will start giving away a free Ultimate Team player to those who qualify from the 18th of December 2023. The full list of Euro 2024 Ultimate Team players in the FC 24 promotion is as follows:

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Ousmane Dembélé (France)

Jack Grealish (England)

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

We’ll find out more about the player ratings of these cards and whether you get to choose your free Euro 24 promo player or not soon enough as they begin being distributed by EA from 18th December.

If you’re struggling to contain your excitement about it all, you can watch the official EA FC 24 Euro 2024 update teaser trailer below:

