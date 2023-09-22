This is great news for anyone looking to add some quality to their squad for a low cost, or those who wish to complete squad-building challenges (SBCs) without breaking the bank.

Signing cheap players of certain ratings allows you to complete SBCs and unlock better high-quality cards or packs and add some true superstars to your squad.

Read on below to find out what the best EA FC 24 cheap 84, 85, 86, 87 and 88-rated players are in Ultimate Team.

It's worth bearing in mind that these prices were true at the time of writing. The market fluctuates near-constantly, so do keep an eye on FUTBIN (or in-game) for the most up-to-date player prices.

Cheapest 84-rated players in EA FC 24

Foord - LW - 1.2 K

- LW - 1.2 K Campbell - GK - 1.2 K

- GK - 1.2 K Lobotka - CM - 1.2 K

- CM - 1.2 K Koke - CDM - 1.2 K

- CDM - 1.2 K Kingsbury - GK - 1.2K

- GK - 1.2K Boattin - LB - 1.2 K

- LB - 1.2 K Fabinho - CDM - 1.2 K

- CDM - 1.2 K Dallmann - CAM - 1.2 K

- CAM - 1.2 K Neville - RB - 1.2 K

- RB - 1.2 K Müller - CAM - 1.2 K

- CAM - 1.2 K Martens - LW - 1.2 K

- LW - 1.2 K Ginter - CB - 1.2 K

- CB - 1.2 K Bixby - GK - 1.2 K

Cheapest 85-rated players in EA FC 24

Bright - CB - 2.2 K

- CB - 2.2 K Walsh - CDM - 2.2 K

- CDM - 2.2 K Henry - CDM - 2.2 K

- CDM - 2.2 K Sauerbrunn - CB - 2.2 K

- CB - 2.2 K Buchanan - CB - 2.2 K

- CB - 2.2 K Sheridan - GK - 2.2 K

- GK - 2.2 K Rapinoe - LM - 2.2 K

- LM - 2.2 K Daly - ST - 2.2 K

- ST - 2.2 K Shaw - ST - 2.2 K

- ST - 2.2 K Çalhanoğlu - CM - 2.4 K

- CM - 2.4 K Frohms - GK - 2.5 K

- GK - 2.5 K Laporte - CB - 2.5 K

- CB - 2.5 K Trippier - RB - 2.6 K

Cheapest 86-rated players in EA FC 24

Little - CM - 4.1 K

- CM - 4.1 K Parejo - CM - 4.2 K

- CM - 4.2 K Girelli - ST - 4.3 K

- ST - 4.3 K Earps - GK - 4.3 K

- GK - 4.3 K Kroos - CM - 4.6 K

- CM - 4.6 K Gündogan - CM - 4.6 K

- CM - 4.6 K Verratti - CM - 4.7 K

- CM - 4.7 K Horan - CM - 4.9 K

- CM - 4.9 K Milinkovic-Savic - CM - 5.4 K

- CM - 5.4 K Roord - CAM - 6.3 K

- CAM - 6.3 K Schüller - ST - 6.4 K

- ST - 6.4 K de Ligt - CB - 6.5 K

- CB - 6.5 K Szczesny - GK - 7 K

Cheapest 87-rated players in EA FC 24

Sandra Paños - GK - 5.2 K

- GK - 5.2 K Oberdorf - CDM - 5.2 K

- CDM - 5.2 K Bronze - RB - 5.2 K

- RB - 5.2 K Lavelle - CAM - 5.3 K

- CAM - 5.3 K Magull - CAM - 5.8 K

- CAM - 5.8 K Pajor - ST - 6.2 K

- ST - 6.2 K Mead - RW - 7.1 K

- RW - 7.1 K Modric - CM - 8 K

- CM - 8 K Martínez - ST - 11.5 K

- ST - 11.5 K Ødegaard - CAM - 18 K

- CAM - 18 K Rolfö - LB - 19.75 K

- LB - 19.75 K Maignan - GK - 24 K

- GK - 24 K Marquinhos - CB - 38.75 K

Cheapest 88-rated players in EA FC 24

Irene Paredes - CB - 7 K

- CB - 7 K Endler - GK - 7.2 K

- GK - 7.2 K Renard - CB - 7.2 K

- CB - 7.2 K Popp - ST - 7.5 K

- ST - 7.5 K Silva - CM - 12.5 K

- CM - 12.5 K Kimmich - CDM - 15 K

- CDM - 15 K Oblak - GK - 16.5 K

- GK - 16.5 K Katoto - ST - 16.5 K

- ST - 16.5 K Bruno Fernandes - CAM - 27 K

- CAM - 27 K Patri Guijarro - CM - 28 K

- CM - 28 K Reiten - LW - 29.25 K

- LW - 29.25 K Litmanen - CAM - 46 K

- CAM - 46 K Milito - ST - 53 K

