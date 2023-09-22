EA FC 24 cheap 84, 85, 86, 87 and 88-rated players in Ultimate Team
Don't overpay for these highly-rated players to complete SBCs on the cheap.
The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team meta is a constantly shifting and evolving entity, with player prices altering based on demand all the time.
Fortunately, this means there are some players with high ratings left behind by the fans - and cheap cards are always available.
This is great news for anyone looking to add some quality to their squad for a low cost, or those who wish to complete squad-building challenges (SBCs) without breaking the bank.
Signing cheap players of certain ratings allows you to complete SBCs and unlock better high-quality cards or packs and add some true superstars to your squad.
Read on below to find out what the best EA FC 24 cheap 84, 85, 86, 87 and 88-rated players are in Ultimate Team.
It's worth bearing in mind that these prices were true at the time of writing. The market fluctuates near-constantly, so do keep an eye on FUTBIN (or in-game) for the most up-to-date player prices.
Cheapest 84-rated players in EA FC 24
- Foord - LW - 1.2 K
- Campbell - GK - 1.2 K
- Lobotka - CM - 1.2 K
- Koke - CDM - 1.2 K
- Kingsbury - GK - 1.2K
- Boattin - LB - 1.2 K
- Fabinho - CDM - 1.2 K
- Dallmann - CAM - 1.2 K
- Neville - RB - 1.2 K
- Müller - CAM - 1.2 K
- Martens - LW - 1.2 K
- Ginter - CB - 1.2 K
- Bixby - GK - 1.2 K
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Cheapest 85-rated players in EA FC 24
- Bright - CB - 2.2 K
- Walsh - CDM - 2.2 K
- Henry - CDM - 2.2 K
- Sauerbrunn - CB - 2.2 K
- Buchanan - CB - 2.2 K
- Sheridan - GK - 2.2 K
- Rapinoe - LM - 2.2 K
- Daly - ST - 2.2 K
- Shaw - ST - 2.2 K
- Çalhanoğlu - CM - 2.4 K
- Frohms - GK - 2.5 K
- Laporte - CB - 2.5 K
- Trippier - RB - 2.6 K
Cheapest 86-rated players in EA FC 24
- Little - CM - 4.1 K
- Parejo - CM - 4.2 K
- Girelli - ST - 4.3 K
- Earps - GK - 4.3 K
- Kroos - CM - 4.6 K
- Gündogan - CM - 4.6 K
- Verratti - CM - 4.7 K
- Horan - CM - 4.9 K
- Milinkovic-Savic - CM - 5.4 K
- Roord - CAM - 6.3 K
- Schüller - ST - 6.4 K
- de Ligt - CB - 6.5 K
- Szczesny - GK - 7 K
Read more on EA FC 24:
- EA FC 24 ratings: Best players - the best players in the game
- EA FC 24 Web App & Companion App - use the Transfer Market on the go!
- EA FC 24 Heroes and Icons - classic players as superheroes
- EA Sports FC 24 PC requirements - can your PC play it?
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team - what's changed?
- EA FC 24 soundtrack - full list of songs
- EA FC 24 on Switch - could be a big upgrade
- EA FC 24 Squad Builder - top tips to build your Ultimate Team squad
- EA FC 24 Messi rating - what's Messi rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Bellingham rating - what's Bellingham rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Spurs ratings - here are the best Tottenham players this year
- EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings - here are the best Arsenal players this year
- EA FC 24 Manchester United ratings - the best Man Utd players this year
Cheapest 87-rated players in EA FC 24
- Sandra Paños - GK - 5.2 K
- Oberdorf - CDM - 5.2 K
- Bronze - RB - 5.2 K
- Lavelle - CAM - 5.3 K
- Magull - CAM - 5.8 K
- Pajor - ST - 6.2 K
- Mead - RW - 7.1 K
- Modric - CM - 8 K
- Martínez - ST - 11.5 K
- Ødegaard - CAM - 18 K
- Rolfö - LB - 19.75 K
- Maignan - GK - 24 K
- Marquinhos - CB - 38.75 K
Cheapest 88-rated players in EA FC 24
- Irene Paredes - CB - 7 K
- Endler - GK - 7.2 K
- Renard - CB - 7.2 K
- Popp - ST - 7.5 K
- Silva - CM - 12.5 K
- Kimmich - CDM - 15 K
- Oblak - GK - 16.5 K
- Katoto - ST - 16.5 K
- Bruno Fernandes - CAM - 27 K
- Patri Guijarro - CM - 28 K
- Reiten - LW - 29.25 K
- Litmanen - CAM - 46 K
- Milito - ST - 53 K
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.