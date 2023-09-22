So, let's assume you're well into the single-player Career Mode (or looking to strengthen your Ultimate Team squad) and you have a bit of dosh to spare. Who are the best wingers in the game?

We'll share the complete list below, to save you the research! And we'll go into the specifics of the best wingers in EA FC 24 including RM, LM, RW and LW, so whatever position you're looking to fill, we've got you covered.

Fastest wingers in EA FC 24



First, let's have a look at the fastest wingers in general. This lot will undoubtedly serve you well whichever position you put them in, due to their lightning speed. Here are the fastest wingers in EA FC 24:

Karim Adeyemi | Borussia Dortmund | 96 Pace | 80 OVR | LM

| Borussia Dortmund | | 80 OVR | LM Vini Jr | Real Madrid | 95 Pace | 89 OVR | LW

| Real Madrid | | 89 OVR | LW Moussa Diaby | Aston Villa | 95 Pace | 84 OVR | RM

| Aston Villa | | 84 OVR | RM Michael | Al Hilal | 94 Pace | 77 OVR | LM

| Al Hilal | | 77 OVR | LM Trinity Rodman | Washington Spirit | 94 Pace | 94 OVR | RW

| Washington Spirit | | 94 OVR | RW Ismaïla Sarr | Olympique de Marseille | 94 Pace | 76 OVR | RM

| Olympique de Marseille | | 76 OVR | RM Iñaki Williams | Athletic Club Bilbao | 94 Pace | 81 OVR | RM

| Athletic Club Bilbao | | 81 OVR | RM Kevin Schade | Brentford | 94 Pace | 72 OVR | RW

| Brentford | | 72 OVR | RW Delphine Cascarino | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | 94 Pace | 84 OVR | RW

| Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | | 84 OVR | RW Hirving Lozano | Napoli | 93 Pace | 81 OVR | RW

Best RW in EA FC 24

The best RWs in EA FC 24 will add pace and goals to your team high and wide on the right. Here are the top ten best FC 24 RWs:

Caroline Graham Hansen | FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 90

| FC Barcelona Femení | Overall rating 90 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool | Overall rating 89

| Liverpool | Overall rating 89 Kadidiatou Diani | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 89

| Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 89 Beth Mead | Arsenal Women | Overall rating 87

| Arsenal Women | Overall rating 87 Ousmane Dembélé | PSG | Overall rating 86

| PSG | Overall rating 86 Bukayo Saka | Arsenal | Overall Rating 86

| Arsenal | Overall Rating 86 Domenico Berardi | Sassuolo | Overall rating 85

| Sassuolo | Overall rating 85 Rodrygo | Real Madrid | Overall rating 85

| Real Madrid | Overall rating 85 Trinity Rodman | Washington Spirit | Overall rating 84

| Washington Spirit | Overall rating 84 Raphinha | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 84

Best LW in EA FC 24



The best LWs in EA FC 24 will add pace and goals to your team high and wide on the left. Here are the top ten best FC 24 LWs:

Vini Jr | Real Madrid | Overall rating 89

| Real Madrid | Overall rating 89 Neymar Jr | Al Hilal | Overall rating 89

| Al Hilal | Overall rating 89 Guro Reiten | Chelsea Women | Overall rating 88

| Chelsea Women | Overall rating 88 Son Heung-Min | Tottenham Hotspur | Overall rating 87

| Tottenham Hotspur | Overall rating 87 Rafael Leão | AC Milan | Overall rating 86

| AC Milan | Overall rating 86 Lauren Hemp | Manchester City Women | Overall rating 86

| Manchester City Women | Overall rating 86 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia | Napoli | Overall rating 86

| Napoli | Overall rating 86 Mallory Swanson | Chicago Red Stars | Overall rating 86

| Chicago Red Stars | Overall rating 86 Jack Grealish | Manchester City | Overall rating 85

| Manchester City | Overall rating 85 Marcus Rashford | Manchester United | Overall rating 85

Best RM in EA FC 24



The best RMs in EA FC 24 will be bombing up and down the right wing all game, bagging goals and assists aplenty. Here are the top ten best RMs in FC 24:

Riyad Mahrez | Al Ahli | Overall rating 86

| Al Ahli | Overall rating 86 Svenja Huth | VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 85

| VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 85 Leroy Sané | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 84

| Bayern Munich | Overall rating 84 Marcos Llorente | Atletico de Madrid | Overall rating 84

| Atletico de Madrid | Overall rating 84 Serge Gnabry | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 84

| Bayern Munich | Overall rating 84 Clara Mateo | Paris FC Women | Overall rating 84

| Paris FC Women | Overall rating 84 Moussa Diaby | Aston Villa | Overall rating 84

| Aston Villa | Overall rating 84 Isi Palazón | Rayo Vallecano | Overall rating 82

| Rayo Vallecano | Overall rating 82 João Mário | Benfica | Overall rating 82

| Benfica | Overall rating 82 Viktor Tsygankov | Girona | Overall rating 82

Best LM in EA FC 24



The best LMs in EA FC 24 will be bombing up and down the left wing all game, grabbing goals and assists. Here are the top ten best LMs in FC 24:

Kingsley Coman | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 85

| Bayern Munich | Overall rating 85 Megan Rapinoe | OL Reign | Overall rating 85

| OL Reign | Overall rating 85 Federico Chiesa | Juventus | Overall rating 84

| Juventus | Overall rating 84 Yannick Carrasco | Atletico de Madrid | Overall rating 84

| Atletico de Madrid | Overall rating 84 Klara Bühl | Bayern Munich Women | Overall rating 83

| Bayern Munich Women | Overall rating 83 Filip Kostić | Juventus | Overall rating 83

| Juventus | Overall rating 83 Tabea Sellner | VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 83

| VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 83 Leah Galton | Manchester United Women | Overall rating 83

| Manchester United Women | Overall rating 83 Oyarzabal | Real Sociedad | Overall rating 83

| Real Sociedad | Overall rating 83 Sofia Jakobsson | San Diego Wave | Overall rating 82

