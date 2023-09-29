It's a great incentive that adds a little extra to every football match played. It's just figuring out how to earn XP quickly that can be troublesome.

To help solve this all too common issue, we've put together a handy guide on how best to earn XP - whether you're starting new or have been playing for dozens of hours. Head below for more details.

How to earn XP in EA FC 24

EA FC 24. EA Sports

XP can be earned by completing various in-game objectives, be they weekly, monthly or seasonal. It's very comparable to a battle pass in Fortnite or Call of Duty. The simplest way is to just play the game, and numerous will be unlocked naturally.

Objective Groups are now organised across multiple tabs (located at the top of the page), so you can find, play and manage your progress easily.

A new 'Claim All' button has been added, too, allowing players to redeem all their rewards instantly as opposed to unlocking them individually.

Best way to earn XP in EA FC 24

FC Founder objectives. EA

One of the best ways to earn XP in EA FC 24 is by becoming an FC Founder – this is essentially anyone who purchases the game before 1st November 2023.

By doing so, you are granted the opportunity to earn an easy 5,000 XP bonus. This can be done by completing five tasks in the FC Founder Objectives, as below:

Play 3 games – 750 XP

Score 3 goals – 750 XP

Assist 3 goals – 750 XP

Brick Wall (concede less than 2 goals in 3 different games) – 750 XP

Goal Scorer (Score 2 or more goals in 3 different games) – 750 XP

Once these objectives have been completed, an additional 1,250 XP bonus is rewarded - taking the total XP up to 5,000.

Outside of this, Daily Objectives are a great way to get lots of XP throughout the week. Just check in every day, fulfil what is usually a simple task, like playing a game or scoring a goal, and repeat.

This can then help contribute to Weekly Objectives, which can often lead to even bigger XP rewards.

Another opportunity is via Event Objectives that run throughout various points of the year, where certain players can be played with or a particular team must be beaten in a match. These events change often, yet offer some of the most interesting ways to earn XP, so keep an eye on them.

Finally, it's worth getting involved with Divison Rivals and Squad Battles, as the more games you win, the more XP can be earned.

If you are confident with your skills, this can lead to some major rewards from rising through the leagues. Just try not to throw the controller through the window when someone scores in the 97th minute.

EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

