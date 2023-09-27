But will it return for EA FC 24? Let's take a look at the current situation.

Will there be an EA FC 24 Ones to Watch promo?

At the time of writing, the Ones to Watch promo hasn't been confirmed. The card designs for the FC 24's promos were teased by EA on the 18th September, but Ones to Watch wasn't there.

However, this doesn't mean it won't make an appearance at a later date.

When did Ones to Watch launch last year?

While we simply don't know Ones to Watch will ever launch on FC 24, there's no harm in speculating.

For example, let's have a look at when Ones to Watch dropped during last year's instalment - FIFA 23. Ones to Watch launched on 30th September 2022. As this was only three days after the game itself came out, it certainly wasn't a late feature.

This doesn't bode well for the possibility Ones to Watch coming at a later date in FC 24, then.

Still, we'll update this page if any information surfaces!

What promo event is happening in EA FC 24 at launch?

The big launch hype for FC 24 is the Nike Mad Ready promo in Ultimate Team. It dropped at the same time as the Ultimate Edition's early access on 22nd September 2023.

Is this new promo replacing Ones to Watch? It's impossible to say, but as ever we'll update this page if anything crops up.

Read more on FC 24:

