But with nine different starter packs and nations to choose from, which should you go for to build your Ultimate Team squad? Here’s our advice.

Best nation and starter pack in EA FC 24

The best starter pack in EA FC 24’s Ultimate Team mode is Brazil, as they provide the best potential for future SBCs throughout the year.

While it may be tempting to go for England in the hope of getting some Premier League players or chemistry links, the likelihood of you keeping any of your first players is pretty low. Instead, we’d suggest filling up your club with players you can then use in SBCs.

Even if you don’t spend any money and are choosing a ‘Road to Glory’ route through Ultimate Team, the packs you get via EA FC 24 Season 1 Objectives and Squad Battles will quickly make your starting squad redundant.

The reason Brazil is best for this is because they offer a lot of diversity in terms of leagues. English and Italian players, for example, are more concentrated in their own domestic leagues, meaning they will be valuable in only a few select SBCs.

Meanwhile, your Brazilian starting squad will cut across a vast array of leagues, saving you precious coins as you won’t need to buy as many players to complete these SBCs.

EA Sports FC 24's Foundations III SBCs.

It also helps that there isn’t a domestic Brazilian league in Ultimate Team, further reducing the chance that your players are all from the same league.

If you don’t want to start with Brazil, we’d also suggest picking Argentina, the Netherlands or Spain for the same reasons.

Best starter pack and nation for top players in EA FC 24

There is an ever-so-slight chance you’ll pack a high-rated player in your Ultimate Team’s starting squad.

If you’re playing the numbers game, then France, Germany and Spain have the most players in the top 100 best players.

However, the chances of getting any players who you’d want to keep in your squad after a few games remain very low, so don’t be disappointed if you’re aiming for Mbappe and end up with Neal Maupay.

