What are the EA FC 24 Season 1 rewards?

The rewards for the first season of FC 24 are the following:

Level 1 - Leah Williamson for a seven-match loan

Level 2 - Premium Gold pack

Level 3 - Loyalty Stadium Tifo

Level 4 - One of three rare gold players

Level 5 - 80+ x10 rare rold players pack

Level 6 - 78+ x2 rare gold players pack

Level 7 - 80+ x2 rare gold players pack

Level 8 - Loyalty Stadium Tifo

Level 9 - 81+ x2 Rare Gold players pack

Level 10 - 83+ x10 Rare Gold players pack or 84+ x5 Rare Gold players pack

Level 11 - Virgil van Dijk (Seven-match loan) or Jude Bellingham (Seven-match loan)

Level 12 - 83+ Rare Gold players pack

Level 13 - FC Ultimate Team badge

Level 14 - 85+ Rare Gold player pack

Level 15 - Lynn Wilms or Sandy Baltimore

Level 16 - Premium Gold pack

Level 17 - One of three 80+ Rare Gold player pick

Level 18 - Pride Stadium Tifo

Level 19 - 83x10 Rare gold players pack

Level 20 - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Matheus Reis or Ferdi Kadioglu

Level 21 - Pride Stadium Tifo

Level 22 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold player pack

Level 23 - FC Gradient Ultimate Team badge

Level 24 - Premium Gold players pack

Level 25 - Martha Thomas, Asier Illaramendi or Hallie Mace

Level 26 - Teamwork Stadium Tifo

Level 27 - Prime Gold players pack

Level 28 - Teamwork Stadium Tifo

Level 29 - 85+ x3 Rare Gold players pack

Level 30 - Indrid Engen, Yukinari Sugawara or Cristian Tello

Level 31 - 84+ Rare Gold players pack

Level 32 - FC Texture badge

Level 33 - 84+ x2 Rare Gold players pack

Level 34 - One of three 83+ player pick

Level 35 - 84+ x5 Rare Gold players pack or Jumbo Rare players pack

Level 36 - A New Era Stadium Tifo

Level 37 - Small Prime Gold players pack

Level 38 - Rare players pack

Level 39 - 85+ x2 rare gold players pack

Level 40 - Storyline Matheus Cunha, Storyline Manu Koné or 86+ x3 rare gold players pack

And that's the whole lot for the season! Good luck reaching level 40.

All good things must come to an end, but season one of FC 24 will last for just over five weeks.

FC 24's first season ends on 26th October 2023. We hope that gives you enough time to level up!

