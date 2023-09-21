EA FC 24 Season 1: Player rewards, end date and more
All we know about the first season of the rebranded FIFA!
With the release date for EA FC 24 almost upon us (even closer, if you're splashing out on the Ultimate Edition), you're probably wondering what the first season entails.
It's valid to be curious, with this release being the first since EA split with FIFA.
We're happy to see that the rebranded franchise is still utilising seasons to give us periodical goodies and let us earn Ultimate Team players. But what about the specifics?
We'll share all we know about FC 24's first season right here!
What are the EA FC 24 Season 1 rewards?
The rewards for the first season of FC 24 are the following:
- Level 1 - Leah Williamson for a seven-match loan
- Level 2 - Premium Gold pack
- Level 3 - Loyalty Stadium Tifo
- Level 4 - One of three rare gold players
- Level 5 - 80+ x10 rare rold players pack
- Level 6 - 78+ x2 rare gold players pack
- Level 7 - 80+ x2 rare gold players pack
- Level 8 - Loyalty Stadium Tifo
- Level 9 - 81+ x2 Rare Gold players pack
- Level 10 - 83+ x10 Rare Gold players pack or 84+ x5 Rare Gold players pack
- Level 11 - Virgil van Dijk (Seven-match loan) or Jude Bellingham (Seven-match loan)
- Level 12 - 83+ Rare Gold players pack
- Level 13 - FC Ultimate Team badge
- Level 14 - 85+ Rare Gold player pack
- Level 15 - Lynn Wilms or Sandy Baltimore
- Level 16 - Premium Gold pack
- Level 17 - One of three 80+ Rare Gold player pick
- Level 18 - Pride Stadium Tifo
- Level 19 - 83x10 Rare gold players pack
- Level 20 - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Matheus Reis or Ferdi Kadioglu
- Level 21 - Pride Stadium Tifo
- Level 22 - 82+ x2 Rare Gold player pack
- Level 23 - FC Gradient Ultimate Team badge
- Level 24 - Premium Gold players pack
- Level 25 - Martha Thomas, Asier Illaramendi or Hallie Mace
- Level 26 - Teamwork Stadium Tifo
- Level 27 - Prime Gold players pack
- Level 28 - Teamwork Stadium Tifo
- Level 29 - 85+ x3 Rare Gold players pack
- Level 30 - Indrid Engen, Yukinari Sugawara or Cristian Tello
- Level 31 - 84+ Rare Gold players pack
- Level 32 - FC Texture badge
- Level 33 - 84+ x2 Rare Gold players pack
- Level 34 - One of three 83+ player pick
- Level 35 - 84+ x5 Rare Gold players pack or Jumbo Rare players pack
- Level 36 - A New Era Stadium Tifo
- Level 37 - Small Prime Gold players pack
- Level 38 - Rare players pack
- Level 39 - 85+ x2 rare gold players pack
- Level 40 - Storyline Matheus Cunha, Storyline Manu Koné or 86+ x3 rare gold players pack
And that's the whole lot for the season! Good luck reaching level 40.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When is the EA FC Season 1 end date?
All good things must come to an end, but season one of FC 24 will last for just over five weeks.
FC 24's first season ends on 26th October 2023. We hope that gives you enough time to level up!
Read more on EA FC 24:
- EA FC 24 ratings: Best players - the best players in the game
- EA FC 24 Web App & Companion App - use the Transfer Market on the go!
- EA FC 24 Heroes and Icons - classic players as superheroes
- EA Sports FC 24 PC requirements - can your PC play it?
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team - what's changed?
- EA FC 24 soundtrack - full list of songs
- EA FC 24 on Switch - could be a big upgrade
- EA FC 24 Squad Builder - top tips to build your Ultimate Team squad
- EA FC 24 Messi rating - what's Messi rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Bellingham rating - what's Bellingham rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Spurs ratings - here are the best Tottenham players this year
- EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings - here are the best Arsenal players this year
- EA FC 24 Manchester United ratings - the best Man Utd players this year
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.