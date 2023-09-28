That pro player is none other than NealGuides, who is known for his in-depth analysis of gameplay and handy tutorial videos that have helped the creator become one of the most popular FIFA pro players on the web.

Now turning their attention to EA FC 24, the YouTuber has shared their thoughts on some of the best players you can get to make a strong team for well under 100,000 FC Points.

While you won't be getting your hands on the likes of Lionel Messi or Jude Bellingham, there are still plenty of great players available to start you on the right foot.

Before long, you will be rising up the ranks and purchasing some of the best EA FC 24 players around. To help get you there, here's the best starting squad advice from NealGuides.

What EA FC 24 starter team does NealGuides recommend?

EA FC 24: NealGuides's starter team. NealGuides / FUTBIN

So, NealGuides has first recommended acquiring players from Serie A, the highest professional football league in Italy.

This is a team that is priced well below 100,000 FC Points (the new currency that has replaced FUT Coins). However, it's worth being aware that the pricing of players changes constantly.

The starting 11, along with their approximate price, can be found below:

Alex Meret (GK) – 2,800

Leonardo Spinazzola (LB) – 2,800

Pierre Kalulu (CB) – 1,100

Gleison Bremer (CB) – 12,750

Manuel Lazzari (RB) – 700

Ismaël Bennacer (CDM) – 3,400

Zambo Anguissa (CDM) – 3,300

Mattia Zaccagni (LM) – 2,000

Felipe Anderson (RM) – 2,600

Luis Muriel (ST) – 800

Ademola Lookman (ST) – 1,200

In theory, this should total around 33,000 FC Points - no matter whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox or PC.

This will offer a maximum chemistry of 33 out of 33 and a rating of 82, offering a great start for anyone jumping into EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

We're particularly fond of player pace - from the wing-backs to the left and right midfielders to the two strikers, with 86 being the lowest in Lookman and 92 being the highest in Lazzari.

Additionally, Meret, with an overall rating of 83, as the goalkeeper and Bremer, with an overall rating of 84, as a centre-back put the defence in good standing.

For all the latest EA FC 24 advice, make sure to check out NealGuides's YouTube, and check back regularly to RadioTimes.com.

