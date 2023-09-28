EA FC 24 starter teams: Pro player suggests best starting squad
Read up on the best Ultimate Team tips from NealGuides to get the edge over the competition.
It's a new era of football games. FIFA is no more! Long live EA Sports FC 24 and its many successors that are likely to follow in the coming years.
One thing that will remain the same, though, is Ultimate Team, so we've looked to one of the best pro players around to help get the best starting squad.
That pro player is none other than NealGuides, who is known for his in-depth analysis of gameplay and handy tutorial videos that have helped the creator become one of the most popular FIFA pro players on the web.
Now turning their attention to EA FC 24, the YouTuber has shared their thoughts on some of the best players you can get to make a strong team for well under 100,000 FC Points.
While you won't be getting your hands on the likes of Lionel Messi or Jude Bellingham, there are still plenty of great players available to start you on the right foot.
Before long, you will be rising up the ranks and purchasing some of the best EA FC 24 players around. To help get you there, here's the best starting squad advice from NealGuides.
What EA FC 24 starter team does NealGuides recommend?
So, NealGuides has first recommended acquiring players from Serie A, the highest professional football league in Italy.
This is a team that is priced well below 100,000 FC Points (the new currency that has replaced FUT Coins). However, it's worth being aware that the pricing of players changes constantly.
The starting 11, along with their approximate price, can be found below:
- Alex Meret (GK) – 2,800
- Leonardo Spinazzola (LB) – 2,800
- Pierre Kalulu (CB) – 1,100
- Gleison Bremer (CB) – 12,750
- Manuel Lazzari (RB) – 700
- Ismaël Bennacer (CDM) – 3,400
- Zambo Anguissa (CDM) – 3,300
- Mattia Zaccagni (LM) – 2,000
- Felipe Anderson (RM) – 2,600
- Luis Muriel (ST) – 800
- Ademola Lookman (ST) – 1,200
In theory, this should total around 33,000 FC Points - no matter whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox or PC.
This will offer a maximum chemistry of 33 out of 33 and a rating of 82, offering a great start for anyone jumping into EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
We're particularly fond of player pace - from the wing-backs to the left and right midfielders to the two strikers, with 86 being the lowest in Lookman and 92 being the highest in Lazzari.
Additionally, Meret, with an overall rating of 83, as the goalkeeper and Bremer, with an overall rating of 84, as a centre-back put the defence in good standing.
For all the latest EA FC 24 advice, make sure to check out NealGuides's YouTube, and check back regularly to RadioTimes.com.
