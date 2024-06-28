As we look ahead to FC 25, though, the future of the mode is uncertain. Especially with all the noise about it possibly being cancelled.

So, is there any truth to these rumours? Let's take a closer look at what's being said.

Will FC 25 have Pro Clubs? Cancellation rumours explained

We'll start by flagging that none of these rumours have come from an official source.

Most of the noise is coming from videos on TikTok, with captions claiming that there'll be no more Clubs mode in EA FC 25.

The logic in these videos is usually that Clubs doesn't bring in the money like Ultimate Team does, so it's being cancelled. Or something like that.

Some TikTok videos claim that the rumours stemmed from a fake EA X account, but we were unable to find this source (and we went deep down the rabbit hole).

Some rumours say the opposite. For example, a popular leaks account on X posted just today that Clubs might be getting a new game mode in FC 25. Check out the post below:

So, at the time of writing, we can safely say that the rumours are just rumours.

RadioTimes.com reached out to EA about this, and EA declined to comment.

What do we know about FC 25 Pro Clubs?

As absolutely nothing has been officially confirmed, we can only go make assumptions based on the previous Clubs mode. So, what exactly does the mode usually entail?

Well, once you've created your Virtual Pro and team, you go on to play matches in order to grow reputation.

FC 24's Clubs mode featured crossplay, so we hope that in FC 25 (if it comes back!) it will too.

We'll update this page if any more rumours surface, or if anything is officially confirmed!

