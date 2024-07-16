Sure, the game has yet to be officially announced – a reveal is expected in the coming weeks – however, speculation has already started as to what the newest iteration of the football simulator will feature.

Naturally, there will be new players and the return of fan favourite modes including Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

The latter in particular has been fuelling conversations online, with fans of EA FC 24 sharing what they would like to see improved come the newest entry.

So, with that, we've compiled the best new features as requested by fans in one place for your reading pleasure. Hopefully, it might inspire EA to implement one or two of these into FC 25's Career Mode.

What do we know about FC 25 Career Mode?

Jude Bellingham in EA Sports FC 24. EA

We know very little officially about EA FC 25 and its expected Career Mode at the time of writing.

An announcement for the game is reportedly expected in the coming weeks, and would tie in with last year's release, having been unveiled on 13th July 2023. The game was then launched on 29th September 2023.

For almost two decades now, the majority of FIFA/EA Sports FC releases have taken place on the final Friday of September. If this schedule is followed once again, we could expect FC 25 to arrive on 27th September 2024.

As soon as the game is unveiled, details surrounding its Career Mode usually follow. We'll update once details are disclosed.

What are the best new FC 25 Career Mode features requested by fans?

Alexia Putellas in EA Sports FC 24. EA

Fans across Twitter, Reddit and other parts of social media have shared their requests for what they want to see in FC 25's Career Mode.

You can find a selection of them below.

This user wants a greater focus on the visuals, as well as a deep-dive into stats.

Another user believes transfer guru Fabrizio Romano will make his debut. Here we go?

Another player is wishing for a simpler experience in Career Mode, perhaps shifting back to the days of FIFAs gone by.

Career Mode Tracker wants to be wanted - hoping other clubs will try to poach managers during post and pre-season.

Urbanracoon wants the game to reflect real life a little more, updating the game to include more subs.

And FGZNews claims Icons will make their debut in Career Mode. Ashley Cole and John Terry lining up alongside Marc Guéhi and Trent Alexander-Arnold, anyone?

So, transfer window legends, playing legends and a greater ability to bring through future legends are all on players' wish lists. Whether any come to fruition is to be seen.

In the meantime, EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

