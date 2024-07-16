FC 25 cover: Ultimate Edition box art and full reveal date confirmed

As for the next in the series , speculation and rumours have been rife for a while.

It’s safe to say that EA FC 24 has been a success. The rebranding didn’t hinder the top football sim one bit, and EA can celebrate another successful year.

But now the wait is over: The Ultimate Edition box art has been released, and the full reveal date for FC 25 has been confirmed.

It’s about time we had official news that’s not from a leak page on X. But what exactly do we know, and who’s on the cover?

Let’s take a closer look.

FC 25 cover: Ultimate Edition box art revealed

The cover was revealed on the official X page yesterday (15th July 2024).

Along with the image, the post had the following text: “Defined by silverware delivered for the club. Presenting the #FC25 Ultimate Edition Cover, featuring @GianluigiBuffon, @AitanaBonmati, @BellinghamJude, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.”

Check out the post below:

Defined by silverware delivered for the club.



Presenting the #FC25 Ultimate Edition Cover, featuring @GianluigiBuffon, @AitanaBonmati, @BellinghamJude, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.



See the full Reveal July 17: https://t.co/x0js9uvbhH pic.twitter.com/R4QFrutR0I — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 15, 2024

The image features Gianluigi Buffon, Aitana Bonmatí, Jude Bellingham, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham posing in a trophy room.

Bellingham appears to be this year’s cover star, being positioned at the centre and front of the picture.

When is the full reveal for FC 25?

At the bottom of the post on X, after the list of featured footballers, it says, “See the full Reveal July 17,” before a link to a YouTube page.

We’ll share the video below, but don’t expect anything to be revealed until 17th July! Expect a full reveal video to activate then.

As soon as we know more, we’ll update this very page.

