Or you can dive into Ultimate Team and collect a series of special cards based on both tournaments, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Frenkie de Jong and William Saliba all getting upgrades - as if they needed them.

Summer football tournaments are always an occasion to celebrate, soak up the sun and watch some world class football with friends and family, but having the festival continue in FC 24 is an added bonus.

While EA is gifting us these special cards in Ultimate Team, we’re still going to have to work for them by embarking on the Path to Glory - but what does that even mean?

Well, we’ve broken everything down for you below so you can focus on your tactics instead of the nitty gritty of the Festival of Football’s newest inclusion.

What is Path to Glory in FC 24?

Path to Glory is a feature that is included FC 24’s Ultimate Team mode in conjunction with the game’s Festival of Football update.

There are a set number of players in Ultimate Team that have received limited-edition cards that are themed around both Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024, which are both kicking off this month.

As the real-world tournaments progress, each player will receive an upgrade to their cards depending on how their nations perform.

For example, if England beat Serbia in their first game of Euro 2024 on Sunday 16th June 2024, then Bukayo Saka’s 96-rated promotional card will have its overall score increased to 97.

Extra bonuses will be dished out as the competition progresses.

Five different upgrades are available to specific players with limited edition cards in Path to Glory, and they will be updated depending on how each player's nation performs in real life. The tiers are as follows:

If their team wins one match , they will receive an overall rating increase of +1 .

, they will receive an overall rating increase of . If their team wins three matches , they will receive an increase to their Playstyle rating of +1 .

, they will receive an increase to their Playstyle rating of . If their team wins a quarter-final , they will receive an increase of +1 to their overall rating.

, they will receive an increase of to their overall rating. If their team wins a semi-final , they will receive an increase of +1 to their overall rating.

, they will receive an increase of to their overall rating. If their team wins in the final, they will receive an increase of +1 to their overall rating.

Path to Glory tiers. EA

This means players have an opportunity to reach a level 99 overall rating.

Also available is an upgrade system called Greats of the Game, which follows the same process as above but impacts limited Hero or Icon cards and is based around goals scored by their respective nations.

Below is a graphic from EA that demonstrates the progression for those cards.

Greats of the Game tiers. EA

Which players are included in FC 24's Path to Glory?

There are loads of players involved in this campaign from all over the world, and so regardless of how you choose to line up your team, you should be able to find an exclusive card to fit your squad.

Path to Glory players can be obtained in packets for a limited period or won by earning XP through matches which will unlock the likes of Memphis Depay and Raphinha on the traditional Season 7: Festival of Football timeline.

This can be located in the Objectives tab in Ultimate Team.

The full list of players are as follows:

Rodrigo de Paul - Argentina, CM - 96

Eder Militao - Brazil, CB - 96

Pedri - Spain, CM - 96

Bukayo Saka - England, RW - 96

William Saliba - France, CB - 96

Ruben Dias - Portugal, CB - 96

Kyle Walker - England, RB - 95

Memphis Depay - Netherlands, CF - 95

Frenkie de Jong - Netherlands, CM - 95

Marcel Sabitzer - Austria, CM - 95

Rodrigo Bentancur - Argentina, CM - 95

Tyler Adams - USA, CDM - 95

Alphonso Davies - Canada, LB - 95

Luis Diaz - Colombia, LW - 95

Federico Chiesa - Italy, LM - 95

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Georgia, LW - 95

Raphinha - Brazil, RW - 95

Deniz Undav - Germany, ST - 94

Romelu Lukaku - Belgium, ST - 94

Santiago Gimenez - México, ST - 94

Alexis Sanchez - Chile, ST - 94

Julian Alvarez - Argentina, ST - 94

Bernardo Silva - Portugal, CAM - 94

Josko Gvardiol - Croatia, CB - 94

Jonathan Clauss - France, RWB - 94

Andreas Christensen - Denmark, CB - 93

Milan Skriniar - Slovakia, CB - 93

Kieran Tierney - Scotland, LB - 93

Miguel Almiron - Paraguay, RW - 93

Leandro Trossard - Belgium, CF - 93

Florian Balogun - USA, ST - 93

Miguel Borja - Colombia, ST - 93

Edson Alvarez - Mexico, CDM - 92

Michail Antonio - Jamaica, ST - 92

Guglielmo Vicario - Italy, GK - 92

Elseid Hysaj - Albania, LB - 92

Marcelo Brozovic - Croatia, CDM - 92

Renato Tapia - Peru, CDM - 92

Orkun Kokcu - Turkey, CM - 92

Nicola Zalewski - Poland, LM - 92

Patrik Schick - Czech Republic, ST - 92

Viktor Tsygankov - Ukraine, RM - 91

Sasa Lukic - Serbia, CM - 91

Boris Cespedes - Bolivia, CDM - 91

Adalberto Carrasquilla - Panama, CM - 91

Andrei Ratiu - Romania, RB - 91

Attila Szalai - Hungary, CB - 91

Which players are included in Greats of the Game?

Limited Icons and Hero cards are also included in FC 24’s Festival of Football and, as mentioned above, they will receive an increase to their statistics depending on how their respective countries perform in front of goal.

A full list of players involved is below.

Rivaldo - Brazil, LW - 97 (Icon)

Ferenc Puskas - Hungary, CF - 97 (Icon)

Kenny Dalglish - Scotland, ST - 97 (Icon)

Peter Schmeichel - Denmark, GK - 96 (Icon)

Nemanja Vidic - Serbia, CB - 96 (Icon)

Steven Gerrard - England, CM - 95 (Icon)

Michael Ballack - Germany, CM - 95 (Icon)

Gheorge Hagi - Romania, CAM - 95 (Icon)

Davor Suker - Croatia, ST - 95 (Icon)

Pavel Nedved - Czech Republic, LW - 94 (Icon)

Antonio Di Natale - Italy, ST - 96 (Hero)

Joan Capdevila - Spain, LB - 96 (Hero)

Diego Forlan - Uruguay, ST - 95 (Hero)

DaMarcus Beasley - USA, LM - 94 (Hero)

Jerzy Dudek - Poland, GK - 94 (Hero)

That’s everything you need to know about FC 24’s Path to Glory, so now it’s time to limber up and dive into this summer’s Festival of Football.

