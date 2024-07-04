FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2: Upgrade SBC requirements and rewards
GOTG in FC 24? No, not the team you're thinking of.
The FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 squad has been confirmed and the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is live in-game right now.
That's right, there's more Greats of the Game content to enjoy.
Hop on over to Ultimate Team and you can take part in the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC to earn a cracking reward or two of an Icon or Hero upgradeable card.
The Festival of Football event is bringing the goods, but you’ll need to trade in a squad of 84 and/or 85-rated squad to earn a couple of Packs.
Complete both SBCs in the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade group and you’ll earn a fantastic GOTG Team 2 Pack.
Read on to find out everything there is to know about the FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC. Here are its solutions and rewards.
FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2: Upgrade SBC requirements
To complete the FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC, you need to submit and exchange two squads of players: one 84-rated and one 85-rated.
The full solutions required to complete the FC 24 GOTG Upgrade SBC group (two challenges) are as follows:
84-Rated Squad:
- Any TOTS or TOTW player (one in squad of 11)
- Team overall rating of 84
- 11 players in squad
85-Rated Squad:
- Any TOTS or TOTW player (one in squad of 11)
- Team overall rating of 85
- 11 players in squad
You can use players you’ve already got or head into the Ultimate Team Transfer Market to pick up any more you need/cheap players you don’t care about trading in. Our page of the cheapest 84 and 85-rated players will help.
FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2: Upgrade SBC rewards
Complete the FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC and you’ll earn a Premium Gold Pack, Small Prime Mixed Players Pack and a Greats of the Game Team 2 Pack. There are 30 GOTG Team 2 players, all of which can earn two upgrades.
The full list of FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 players is as follows:
GOTG Team 2 Icons:
- Ronaldo | ST | 97 OVR
- Ronaldinho | LW | 97 OVR
- Zidane | CAM | 97 OVR
- Cruyff | CF | 97 OVR
- Henry | ST | 96 OVR
- Gullit | CF | 96 OVR
- Maldini | CB | 96 OVR
- Vieira | CM | 96 OVR
- Roberto Carlos | LB | 95 OVR
- Zico | CAM | 95 OVR
- Matthäus | CM | 95 OVR
- Del Piero | CF | 95 OVR
- Pirlo | CM | 95 OVR
- Cannavaro | CB | 95 OVR
- Müller | ST | 95 OVR
- Fernando Torres | ST | 94 OVR
- Desailly | CB | 94 OVR
- Zanetti | RB | 94 OVR
- Xabi Alonso | CDM | 94 OVR
- Xavi | CM | 93 OVR
- Rijkaard | CDM | 93 OVR
- Trezeguet | ST | 93 OVR
GOTG Team 2 Heroes:
- Tévez | ST | 95 OVR
- Marchisio | CM | 94 OVR
- R. Carvalho | CB | 94 OVR
- Córdoba | CB | 94 OVR
- Campos | GK | 93 OVR
- Rui Costa | CAM | 93 OVR
- Francescoli | CF | 93 OVR
- McManaman | RM | 93 OVR
Each player can earn two upgrades:
- The player’s nation scores two goals in Euro 2024 or Copa America – +1 OVR upgrade
- The player’s nation scores four goals in Euro 2024 or Copa America – +1 Playstyle Plus or 99 stat
Now, get out there and earn a Greats of the Game Team 2 player in FC 24.
