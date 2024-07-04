Hop on over to Ultimate Team and you can take part in the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC to earn a cracking reward or two of an Icon or Hero upgradeable card.

The Festival of Football event is bringing the goods, but you’ll need to trade in a squad of 84 and/or 85-rated squad to earn a couple of Packs.

Complete both SBCs in the Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade group and you’ll earn a fantastic GOTG Team 2 Pack.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC. Here are its solutions and rewards.

FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2: Upgrade SBC requirements

To complete the FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC, you need to submit and exchange two squads of players: one 84-rated and one 85-rated.

The full solutions required to complete the FC 24 GOTG Upgrade SBC group (two challenges) are as follows:

84-Rated Squad:

Any TOTS or TOTW player (one in squad of 11)

Team overall rating of 84

11 players in squad

85-Rated Squad:

Any TOTS or TOTW player (one in squad of 11)

Team overall rating of 85

11 players in squad

You can use players you’ve already got or head into the Ultimate Team Transfer Market to pick up any more you need/cheap players you don’t care about trading in. Our page of the cheapest 84 and 85-rated players will help.

FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2: Upgrade SBC rewards

Complete the FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 Upgrade SBC and you’ll earn a Premium Gold Pack, Small Prime Mixed Players Pack and a Greats of the Game Team 2 Pack. There are 30 GOTG Team 2 players, all of which can earn two upgrades.

The full list of FC 24 Greats of the Game Team 2 players is as follows:

GOTG Team 2 Icons:

Ronaldo | ST | 97 OVR

| ST | 97 OVR Ronaldinho | LW | 97 OVR

| LW | 97 OVR Zidane | CAM | 97 OVR

| CAM | 97 OVR Cruyff | CF | 97 OVR

| CF | 97 OVR Henry | ST | 96 OVR

| ST | 96 OVR Gullit | CF | 96 OVR

| CF | 96 OVR Maldini | CB | 96 OVR

| CB | 96 OVR Vieira | CM | 96 OVR

| CM | 96 OVR Roberto Carlos | LB | 95 OVR

| LB | 95 OVR Zico | CAM | 95 OVR

| CAM | 95 OVR Matthäus | CM | 95 OVR

| CM | 95 OVR Del Piero | CF | 95 OVR

| CF | 95 OVR Pirlo | CM | 95 OVR

| CM | 95 OVR Cannavaro | CB | 95 OVR

| CB | 95 OVR Müller | ST | 95 OVR

| ST | 95 OVR Fernando Torres | ST | 94 OVR

| ST | 94 OVR Desailly | CB | 94 OVR

| CB | 94 OVR Zanetti | RB | 94 OVR

| RB | 94 OVR Xabi Alonso | CDM | 94 OVR

| CDM | 94 OVR Xavi | CM | 93 OVR

| CM | 93 OVR Rijkaard | CDM | 93 OVR

| CDM | 93 OVR Trezeguet | ST | 93 OVR

GOTG Team 2 Heroes:

Tévez | ST | 95 OVR

| ST | 95 OVR Marchisio | CM | 94 OVR

| CM | 94 OVR R. Carvalho | CB | 94 OVR

| CB | 94 OVR Córdoba | CB | 94 OVR

| CB | 94 OVR Campos | GK | 93 OVR

| GK | 93 OVR Rui Costa | CAM | 93 OVR

| CAM | 93 OVR Francescoli | CF | 93 OVR

| CF | 93 OVR McManaman | RM | 93 OVR

Each player can earn two upgrades:

The player’s nation scores two goals in Euro 2024 or Copa America – +1 OVR upgrade

– +1 OVR upgrade The player’s nation scores four goals in Euro 2024 or Copa America – +1 Playstyle Plus or 99 stat

Now, get out there and earn a Greats of the Game Team 2 player in FC 24.

