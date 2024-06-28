Of course, we've already got the dedicated Euro 2024 mode in the game, along with the Euro Throwbacks and the Copa America Throwbacks in FUT.

That's not to mention the Make Your Mark, European Journey and Path to Glory stuff! EA has been busy with all its 'Festival of Football' content this summer.

So, what is FC 24's Greats of the Game all about? Read on to find out!

The FC 24 Greats of the Game promo will kick off at 6pm BST in the UK on Friday 28th June 2024.

That release date is today, fact fans! So yes, GOTG is kicking off this evening. Regular players will know, of course, that Friday evenings are a very common time for EA to drop new content.

Of course, the game recently dropped on Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus, so there are bound to be newer players in the mixer as well.

But yes, from 6pm tonight you should be able to find these players in Ultimate Team, presumably in packs. How exciting!

FC 24 Greats of the Game cards: All the new Icons and Heroes

There are 30 new Icons being added to FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Greats of the Game promo. Check out the full list below!

Icons:

Ronaldo (Brazil) - ST, 97

Ronaldinho (Brazil) - LW, 97

Zidane (France) - CAM, 97

Cruyff (Netherlands) - CF, 97

Gullit (Netherlands) - CF, 96

Maldini (Italy) - CB, 96

Henry (France) - ST, 96

Vieira (France) - CM, 96

Roberto Carlos (Brazil) - LB, 95

Zico (Brazil) - CAM, 95

Matthäus (Germany) - CM, 95

Deli Piero (Italy) - CF, 95

Pirlo (Italy) - CM, 95

Cannavaro (Italy) - CB, 95

Müller (Germany) - ST, 95

Fernando Torres (Spain) - ST, 94

Desailly (France) - CB, 94

Zanetti (Argentina) - RB, 94

Xabi Alonso (Spain) - CDM, 94

Xavi (Spain) - CM, 93

Rijkaard (Netherlands) - CDM, 93

Trezeguet (France) - ST, 93

Heroes:

Tévez (Argentina) - ST, 95

Marchisio (Italy) - CM, 94

R. Carvalho (Portugal) - CB, 94

Córdoba (Ecuador) - CB, 94

Campos (Mexico) - GK, 93

Rui Costa (Portugal) - CAM, 93

Francescoli (Uruguay) - CF, 93

McManaman (England) - RM, 93

It's nice to see some England representation at the end there, among these Greats of the Game!

Speaking of England, have you seen that EA used FC to predict whether it's coming home for England at Euro 2024?

We're also told that "Selected GOTG players can Upgrade if their Nation scores 2 goals (+1 OVR, +1 Playstyle+ OR a 99 Face Stat)".

Watch this space and we'll keep you updated when the next FC 24 promo is announced.

