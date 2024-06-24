Solving these riddles is a fantastic means of racking up your XP, but you'll need to know your history.

The Euros might be a walk in the park for some of you (if not, we've revealed those solutions too), but the Copa America might leave you scratching your head.

If this is the case, fear not! We'll share the answers to the Copa America FC 24 riddles below.

FC 24 Copa America Throwbacks: Answers to all retro riddles

If you're wondering where to find the Copa America Throwbacks challenge, head to the Ultimate Team homepage first. Once you're there, go to Objectives and then the Seasonal tab.

Don't forget that you have until 11th July to complete these objectives!

Now, let's take a look at each riddle.

Buzzing in Bolivia

Riddle: As the host nation in 1963, Bolivia had a lot to play for. They exceeded all expectations and emerged as the tournament champions. Score four goals in any game mode using Copa America players.

Answer: A self-explanatory one, this. Any players from Argentina, Canada, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Panama, USA, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica or Paraguay will do.

Back to Back

Riddle: Chile were unstoppable during their 2015-16 run, battling hard and winning both years. Win two matches in any game mode while having at least two Copa America Path to Glory players in your starting 11.

Answer: Adalberto Carrasquilla and Boris Céspedes are the first two you'll unlock, so it'll be easiest to go with them.

Colombian Wall

Riddle: Host nation Colombia claimed their first title in 2001! World-class defence matched with a powerful attack helped them conquer all opponents. Score 11 goals in any game mode using players from Colombia.

Answer: Another self-explanatory one! Score 11 goals with any player from Colombia.

Gifted Athlete

Riddle: This player holds the Copa record for the most assists, and also lifted the trophy in 2021. Assist 10 goals using players from this player's nation in any game mode.

Answer: The player in question is Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Top 3

Riddle: Only three nations have won the title more than eight times. Win six matches in any game mode while having a full squad of players from any of those three nations.

Answer: The three nations in question are Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. Your full bench must only have players from these teams.

