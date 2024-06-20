The challenge has a total of 2,000 XP points to claim from completing all the objectives within it, so it is a surefire way to help players climb the coveted seasonal ladder to unlock sought-after rewards such as a 95-rated Bernardo Silva and a 97-rated Toni Kroos.

Most of the time, players will need to solely rely on their skills on the pitch to complete various tasks, but with the Euro Throwbacks challenge, their knowledge of football history is also being tested - as EA has sprung a series of riddles on them that need to be deciphered before they head into a match.

It is really putting everyone’s football knowledge to the test, so we have untangled everything for you so you can simply focus on winning games and scoring goals.

Read on for a full breakdown of all the riddles and answers needed to complete FC 24’s Euro Throwbacks challenge.

FC 24 Euro Throwbacks explained: Answers to vintage riddles

Euro Throwbacks in FC 24. EA

The Euro Throwbacks challenge can be found by clicking Objectives on the Ultimate Team homepage before toggling to the right onto the Seasonal tab. It is the second item listed on the menu from there, and will be presented as shown in the image above. Below is a breakdown of each task and how to tick them off.

Le Roi

Riddle: A hero stepped onto the European Championship stage in 1984 and left a legacy. He scored nine goals in just five matches and led his team to glory. Score nine goals using players from that nation in any game mode.

Answer: This is referring to French midfielder Michel Platini, and so you will need to score nine goals using players from France.

Greek Triumph

Riddle: Greece pulled off one of the most impressive and astonishing European Championship victories in 2004! Win a match in any game mode while having at least four players from either Greece or Portugal in your starting 11.

Answer: Fortunately, this one is self-explanatory. You simply need to play a match and win it in any game mode with four players from either Greece or Portugal in your starting line-up.

One of a Kind

Riddle: One of the best football players of our time holds two European Championship records. The most goals and most matches played. Score at least two goals per match in five separate matches using any version of this player in any game mode.

Answer: The answer to this one is fairly obvious, but in case you didn’t know it refers to Cristiano Ronaldo. You can use any version of the former Manchester United forward’s cards to complete this objective.

Three in 15 minutes

Riddle: Recreate the dramatic comeback Turkey achieved in 2008 from 2-0 down to winning 3-2 in the final 15 minutes. Win one match scoring at least three goals using players from Turkey in any game mode.

Answer: Again, luckily this one explains itself. Score three goals using players from Turkey in any game mode.

Trophy Cabinet

Riddle: Only two nations have ever won the European Championship three times. Win four matches while using at least five players from each of these nations in your starting 11 in any game mode.

Answer: One of the nations this task is referring to is the host of this year’s tournament, Germany. The other reference is Spain.

