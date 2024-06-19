FC 24 European Journey: Full list of challenges and rewards
All 10 challenges and what you can claim across Career Mode, Pro Clubs and Ultimate Team.
The domestic football season may have come to an end, but the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is now well under way, with EA Sports FC 24 getting in on the action with its very own European journey.
Featuring lots of fun challenges and rewards for players to complete, the latest list of requirements arrives as part of the Euro 2024 update for the sports video game.
Once completed, plenty of goodies can be yours across Career Mode, Pro Clubs and, of course, Ultimate Team.
With that in mind, we've rounded up the full list of challenges now available in FC 24 European Journey, including what rewards you earn for each.
FC 24 European Journey challenges and rewards
There are 10 challenges found within the FC 24 European Journey, with each one needing to be completed in order before the next one is unlocked. See below:
More like this
Picking Favourites
- Challenge: Select your favourite national team
- Reward: Euro Nations Team of the Season Defender – 10 match loan
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full Steam Ahead
- Challenge: Start UEFA Euro 2024 tournament with your favourite national team
- Reward: Euro Nations Team of the Season Midfielder – 10 match loan
All the Way to the Top
- Challenge: Win UEFA Euro 2024 by playing every match in the tournament
- Reward: 5-Star Coach available for hire in Career Mode (manager)
Made in Your Image
- Challenge: Create a Pro in Lead Your Nation
- Reward: V Pro Customisation Items in Career Mode (player)
MVP
- Challenge: Fill all seven PlayStyles slots for your created pro in Lead Your Nation
- Reward: 87-plus Rare Gold Player
Shoot for the Stars
- Challenge: Play in the final with your created pro in Lead Your Nation
- Reward: Player personality points in Career Mode (player)
Reflection of Reality
- Challenge: Win Player of the Match in Lead Your Nation by playing with a real player
- Reward: Base Icon player pick – 24-match loan
The Game Before the Game
- Challenge: Win a kick-off semi-final on any difficulty
- Reward: Euro Nations Team of the Season Attacker – 10 match loan
Beat the Machine
- Challenge: Win a kick-off final against the CPU AI on semi-pro difficulty or higher
- Reward: V Pro Customisation Items in Clubs and Volta
It's all about the Journey
- Challenge: Complete all European Journey challenges
- Reward: N/A – revealed after tournament ends on 14th July
EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.