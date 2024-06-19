Once completed, plenty of goodies can be yours across Career Mode, Pro Clubs and, of course, Ultimate Team.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the full list of challenges now available in FC 24 European Journey, including what rewards you earn for each.

FC 24 European Journey challenges and rewards

EA Sports FC 24. EA

There are 10 challenges found within the FC 24 European Journey, with each one needing to be completed in order before the next one is unlocked. See below:

Picking Favourites

Challenge : Select your favourite national team

: Select your favourite national team Reward: Euro Nations Team of the Season Defender – 10 match loan

Full Steam Ahead

Challenge : Start UEFA Euro 2024 tournament with your favourite national team

: Start UEFA Euro 2024 tournament with your favourite national team Reward: Euro Nations Team of the Season Midfielder – 10 match loan

All the Way to the Top

Challenge : Win UEFA Euro 2024 by playing every match in the tournament

: Win UEFA Euro 2024 by playing every match in the tournament Reward: 5-Star Coach available for hire in Career Mode (manager)

Made in Your Image

Challenge : Create a Pro in Lead Your Nation

: Create a Pro in Lead Your Nation Reward: V Pro Customisation Items in Career Mode (player)

MVP

Challenge : Fill all seven PlayStyles slots for your created pro in Lead Your Nation

: Fill all seven PlayStyles slots for your created pro in Lead Your Nation Reward: 87-plus Rare Gold Player

Shoot for the Stars

Challenge : Play in the final with your created pro in Lead Your Nation

: Play in the final with your created pro in Lead Your Nation Reward: Player personality points in Career Mode (player)

Reflection of Reality

Challenge : Win Player of the Match in Lead Your Nation by playing with a real player

: Win Player of the Match in Lead Your Nation by playing with a real player Reward: Base Icon player pick – 24-match loan

The Game Before the Game

Challenge : Win a kick-off semi-final on any difficulty

: Win a kick-off semi-final on any difficulty Reward: Euro Nations Team of the Season Attacker – 10 match loan

Beat the Machine

Challenge : Win a kick-off final against the CPU AI on semi-pro difficulty or higher

: Win a kick-off final against the CPU AI on semi-pro difficulty or higher Reward: V Pro Customisation Items in Clubs and Volta

It's all about the Journey

Challenge : Complete all European Journey challenges

: Complete all European Journey challenges Reward: N/A – revealed after tournament ends on 14th July

EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

