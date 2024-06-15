FC 24 predicts whether it's coming home for England at Euro 2024
Could England lift the trophy this year?
EA Sports FC 24 has officially announced it predicts England will win this year's UEFO Euros 2024 competition.
Using the official tournament mode to create over 100 tournament simulations to predict who will win the international football competition, it could very well be coming home!
Using the advanced Frostbite engine and HyperMotionV technology, EA Sports simulated the entire tournament from group stage to the final and determined that England will lift the trophy.
Read more: Who will win Euro 2024? Your guide to all 24 teams
It has been 58 years since England's last victory and with EA Sports backing them to win, could it be in the pipeline?
More like this
England's first match will be against Serbia on Sunday 16th June, and fans can tune into the match on BBC One from 7pm. Their group stage journey will see them compete against the former, Denmark and Slovenia, with Southgate's team undoubtedly hoping to make it far in the competition.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read more on FC 24:
- FC 24 wonderkids - the best young players
- FC 24 cheap players - bargains and free agents
- FC 24 fastest players - add some pace to your side
- FC 24 cheapest 84, 85 and 86-rated players - boss that SBC
- FC 24 strikers - the best ST and CF
- FC 24 wingers - best LW, RW, LM and RM
- FC 24 midfielders - best CDM, CM and CAM
- FC 24 defenders - best RB, LB, CD, LWB and RWB
- FC 24 goalkeepers - best GK for Career Mode or FUT
- FC 24 Switch - big upgrade explained
- Is FC 24 down? How to check EA server status
- FC 24 TOTW - latest confirmed cards
- FC 24 ratings - the best players revealed
- FC 24 soundtrack - the songs of the season
- FC 24 chemistry - changes explained
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.