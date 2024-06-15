Using the advanced Frostbite engine and HyperMotionV technology, EA Sports simulated the entire tournament from group stage to the final and determined that England will lift the trophy.

It has been 58 years since England's last victory and with EA Sports backing them to win, could it be in the pipeline?

England's first match will be against Serbia on Sunday 16th June, and fans can tune into the match on BBC One from 7pm. Their group stage journey will see them compete against the former, Denmark and Slovenia, with Southgate's team undoubtedly hoping to make it far in the competition.

