It's getting to the last months of its run before EA FC 25 takes over, but there are still great promos keeping the game relevant and fun.

One such promo is Make Your Mark, which EA has recently revealed an update for. Let's take a closer look at it.

What is Make Your Mark in FC 24?

Like many FC 24 promotions, Make Your Mark reflects the real life performances of players. This one focuses primarily on players who make their debut in the Euro and Copa America tournaments.

As we've come to expect by now, us gamers at home will get in-game boosts and upgrades based on the player's real actions on the field.

Full list of cards in FC 24 Make Your Mark

The promo is all about players who make their debut in the Euros and Copa America. Each has its own team, of course, and we're on team two of the promo. Let's take a look at the cards.

Euro Make Your Mark Team 2

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

(Germany) Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

(Belgium) Ferland Mendy (France)

(France) Dani Carvajal (Spain)

(Spain) Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

(Denmark) Josip Stanišić (Croatia)

(Croatia) Ibrahima Konaté (France)

(France) Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

(England) Przemysław Frankowski (Poland)

(Poland) Kevin Danso (Austria)

(Austria) Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)

(Belgium) João Neves (Portugal)

(Portugal) Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany)

(Germany) Filip Kostić (Serbia)

(Serbia) Armando Broja (Albania)

(Albania) Davide Frattesi (Italy)

(Italy) Tijjani Reijnders (Holland)

(Holland) Vaclav Černý (Czechia)

Copa America EA FC 24 Make Your Mark Team 2

Jhonder Cádiz (Venezuela)

(Venezuela) Rodrygo (Brazil)

(Brazil) Jonathan David (Canada)

(Canada) Johan Vásquez (Mexico)

(Mexico) Yunus Musah (USA)

(USA) Deiver Machado (Colombia)

(Colombia) Gabriel Suazo (Chile)

(Chile) Julio Cascante (Costa Rica)

(Costa Rica) Michael Amir Murillo (Panama)

(Panama) Ramón Sosa (Paraguay)

(Paraguay) Jesús Castillo (Peru)

FC 24 Make Your Mark Upgrade path explained

There is a fixed path when it comes to your upgrades in the Make Your Mark promo, so let's take a look at how your players will affect your stats.

Firstly, as soon as your player makes their debut you'll get a Premium Chemistry boost. Once they make five appearances, they'll get a +1 overall upgrade. And if your player either gets two goals/assists or keeps two clean sheets, they'll get a +1 overall upgrade.

We wish your players the best of luck!

