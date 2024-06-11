Players can expect new international kits and tournament-themed cards in Ultimate Team. But unfortunately that will all be over before we know it, so it’s time to start prepping for FC 25 with everything we know about the game already.

Read on for EA FC 25 release date speculation and latest news.

A release date for FC 25 is yet to be confirmed by EA.

More like this

However, in previous years the developer’s football sim has launched towards the end of September, and so we estimate that FC 25 will be no different.

Last year’s edition, FC 24, was released on 29th September 2023, with players who had pre-ordered the game getting early access to it a week earlier.

The game always launches once the real-world season has already begun to allow for squad changes as a result of the summer transfer window and for new kits to be finalised.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order FC 25?

Jude Bellingham in EA Sports FC 24. EA Sports

FC 25 cannot currently be pre-ordered. It is likely that all of the usual stores such as GAME and Amazon, as well as platform-specific digital storefronts, will eventually have the game available for pre-purchase.

As soon as that information becomes available, we will update this page.

Which consoles and platforms can play FC 25?

It is still to be confirmed which consoles and platforms FC 25 will be playable on, but we can say with near certainty that current-generation systems such as the Xbox Series X/S and the PS5 will be in the line-up.

Last year’s game was also available on PC via Steam, and so we expect FC 25 to be released here too.

For owners of the platform’s handheld PC, the Steam Deck, they have been unable to play FC 24 so far, as it still has an "Unsupported" label attached to it. With more games becoming available on the Deck, we wouldn’t be surprised to see FC 25 land on it too.

FC 24 also released on Nintendo Switch and last-generation consoles such as the Xbox One and PS4, so it is likely the next instalment will also appear on them too.

FC 25 gameplay and story details

Gameplay details have not been revealed for FC 25 yet, but we would speculate that modes such as Ultimate Team and Career Mode will return, as they have been ever-present in the game for a long time now.

Online multiplayer is almost guaranteed too, and we are fairly certain Clubs will return. There are usually very few changes to the game’s annual line-up of modes.

It will be interesting to see how EA improves the matchplay, though, considering last year’s game saw a big jump in visuals thanks to the use of HyperMotion V and Frostbite technology.

Another new addition that could be on the cards is the inclusion of VAR, which the game’s creative director Samuel Rivera has previously hinted at in an interview with 3djuegos.

"Of course we would like to have VAR," Rivera said. "I think it also depends on the game mode you are playing. If you are in something more realistic, in Career Mode, then it does make sense to be able to have some mechanics in there around VAR.

"If you’re playing something competitive online, you just want to play."

Is there an FC 25 trailer?

There is not an FC 25 trailer yet, but as soon as we get more information on one, we will update this page. In the meantime, you can read more of our writing about FC 24 below.

Read more on FC 24:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.