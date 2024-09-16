Over 100 songs have been announced as part of the official EA Sports FC 25 playlist, featuring everyone from global names like Billie Eilish to indie up-and-comers to stadium-filling juggernauts like Kasabian. Oh, and there's Coldplay too. Well, nothing's perfect.

Whether any of these new tracks will join the pantheon of the most iconic songs to feature in FIFA – think John Newman's Love Me Again or Song 2 by Blur – is yet to be seen.

What we do know is that it's an incredibly diverse selection, covering rock, rap, funk, Arabic-Latin, alt, reggae and most genres you can think of.

EA FC 25 soundtrack: Full list of songs

The full list of songs set to feature in EA FC 25 can be found below.

Please note that out of the 117 that make up the soundtrack, only 114 will be available at launch, with the final three being released as part of a post-launch update.

49th & Main feat A Little Sound – Can't Walk Away

1300 feat Easymind & Oddeen – Wire

ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae – Heard It Like This

Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex – TAKA

Alex Spencer – Nightmares

Alok & Brô MC's – JARAHA

Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi – Hey Hey Hey

Andruss & Sam Collins – PAPI

Angélica Garcia – Juanita

AntsLive – Richer

Apashe feat Geoffroy – Lost In Mumbai

Arka – Soul

Balu Brigada – So Cold

Ben Böhmer feat Enfant Sauvage – Evermore

Biig Piig – Decimal

Billie Eilish –CHIHIRO

Bizarrap, Natanael Cano – Entre las de 20

Bklava, bullet tooth – makes me (wanna move)

BLANCO – Ancora, Ancora, Ancora

Boston Bun – NOBODY // ME

Brittany Howard – Prove It To You

Buddy feat Smino & Cedxric – Should've Known

Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi – LDN PLNQ

Catfish and the Bottlemen – Suntitled

Channel Tres feat Barney Bones – Berghain

Charli xcx – Sympathy is a knife

Coldplay – iAAM

Dahi (feat Moses Sumney, Mez) – Find Me

Dawn Richard – Babe Ruth

DELFINA DIB – A.T.A.

DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO – NASSY

DijahSB feat Aahhhli! – On Sight

Disclosure – She's Gone, Dance On

DJ LYAN feat Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY – DESI TRILL (Remix)

DJ Susan & Shift K3Y – Feel Alive

Dpart x Niall T – Tainted

Elyanna – Ganeni

Empress Of – What Type Of Girl Am I?

Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR – Shook Up

Ezra Collective feat Yazmin Lacey – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing

FKA twigs – new song

Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes – Trouble

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – places to be

Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun – ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL

Free Nationals feat A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak – Gangsta

Freq Motif x Kaleta – Today

Future Islands – King Of Sweden

Future Utopia – Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)

Geolier – I P' ME, TU P' TE

GIFT – Light Runner

Gino x P Money – Villains

Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (Airlock)

Good Neighbours – Daisies

Hinds – En Forma

Home Counties – Uptight

Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank – Lights

Ice Spice x Central Cee – Did It First

J Balvin feat SAIKO – Gaga

Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling

Jamie xx (feat The Avalanches) – All You Children

Joe P – Everybody's Different

Jordan Rakei – Trust

JUMADIBA – BABE

Justice (starring Tame Impala) – Neverender

Justice (starring Thundercat) – The End

Kaeto – Don't Ask

Kasabian – Call

Kat Dahlia – Futuro Amor

Logic – Gardens III

Lola Young – Flicker Of Light

Los Rabanes – Billete

MATA – Lloret de Mar

Maverick Sabre – Roses Ether

McKinley Dixon – Run, Run, Run

MEDUZA (with Varun Jain) – Dola re Dola

Monrroe feat Sparkz – Blindside

Moonchild Sanelly – Gwara Gwara

NERVO, Hook N Sling – My Reason

Nia Archives – Cards On The Table

Noga Erez – Godmother

Nonô – Vem

Nu:Tone x Doktor feat Gardna – Fighter

Obongjayar – Tomorrow Man

Omah Lay – Moving

Overmono & The Streets – Turn The Page

OZworld feat Tsubaki & Awich – MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~

Pa Salieu – Allergy

Pastel – samba de rua

Phantogram – Come Alive

Porter Robinson – Cheerleader

Rag'n'Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?

Rema, Shallipopi - BENIN BOYS

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Break My Love

SAIKO, Omar Montes – YO LO SOÑÉ

salute (feat Karma Kid) – reason

SANITY feat Kofi Stone – Black Eye

Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly – Big Man

Shelailai – GOODTIME

Sia feat Labrinth – Incredible

Sofi Tukker & Channel Tres – Cafuné

Soft Launch – Cartwheels

St. Vincent – Big Time Nothing

Summer Cem – Ver Kaç

Sunday Scaries feat Kaleena Zanders – Dance No More

Teddy Swims – Apple Juice

Tiakola – Formidable

Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III – Silence Of Love

Touch Sensitive feat Telenova – U Want More

Tseba & ELOQ – Wikidest DJ

Twenty One Pilots – Midwest Indigo

Vale, Yendry – Escándalo

Vince Staples – Black&Blue

Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu – Weak

WAY2LATE feat Confz & Keeya Keys – On Job

Willo – Tha Rhythm

Young Miko – arcoíris

If you fancy giving the soundtrack a listen, the full playlist is now available on Spotify.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

