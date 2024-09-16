EA FC 25 soundtrack: Full list of songs
From Billie Eilish and Glass Animals to Jack White and Kasabian, here are all 117 sounds set to feature.
Whether it's FIFA or EA Sports FC, the football simulator's soundtrack has only grown in significance over the years.
And now we know what artists and bands will feature in the upcoming instalment.
Over 100 songs have been announced as part of the official EA Sports FC 25 playlist, featuring everyone from global names like Billie Eilish to indie up-and-comers to stadium-filling juggernauts like Kasabian. Oh, and there's Coldplay too. Well, nothing's perfect.
Whether any of these new tracks will join the pantheon of the most iconic songs to feature in FIFA – think John Newman's Love Me Again or Song 2 by Blur – is yet to be seen.
What we do know is that it's an incredibly diverse selection, covering rock, rap, funk, Arabic-Latin, alt, reggae and most genres you can think of.
EA FC 25 soundtrack: Full list of songs
The full list of songs set to feature in EA FC 25 can be found below.
Please note that out of the 117 that make up the soundtrack, only 114 will be available at launch, with the final three being released as part of a post-launch update.
- 49th & Main feat A Little Sound – Can't Walk Away
- 1300 feat Easymind & Oddeen – Wire
- ACRAZE, Joey Valence & Brae – Heard It Like This
- Ahadadream, Priya Ragu & Skrillex – TAKA
- Alex Spencer – Nightmares
- Alok & Brô MC's – JARAHA
- Anaïs x Toddla T x Nadia Rose x LEVi – Hey Hey Hey
- Andruss & Sam Collins – PAPI
- Angélica Garcia – Juanita
- AntsLive – Richer
- Apashe feat Geoffroy – Lost In Mumbai
- Arka – Soul
- Balu Brigada – So Cold
- Ben Böhmer feat Enfant Sauvage – Evermore
- Biig Piig – Decimal
- Billie Eilish –CHIHIRO
- Bizarrap, Natanael Cano – Entre las de 20
- Bklava, bullet tooth – makes me (wanna move)
- BLANCO – Ancora, Ancora, Ancora
- Boston Bun – NOBODY // ME
- Brittany Howard – Prove It To You
- Buddy feat Smino & Cedxric – Should've Known
- Busy Twist, Kombilesa Mi – LDN PLNQ
- Catfish and the Bottlemen – Suntitled
- Channel Tres feat Barney Bones – Berghain
- Charli xcx – Sympathy is a knife
- Coldplay – iAAM
- Dahi (feat Moses Sumney, Mez) – Find Me
- Dawn Richard – Babe Ruth
- DELFINA DIB – A.T.A.
- DELFINA DIB, DR.RYO – NASSY
- DijahSB feat Aahhhli! – On Sight
- Disclosure – She's Gone, Dance On
- DJ LYAN feat Chip x Malkit Singh x YUNG SAMMY – DESI TRILL (Remix)
- DJ Susan & Shift K3Y – Feel Alive
- Dpart x Niall T – Tainted
- Elyanna – Ganeni
- Empress Of – What Type Of Girl Am I?
- Erick the Architect, Joey Bad4$$, FARR – Shook Up
- Ezra Collective feat Yazmin Lacey – God Gave Me Feet For Dancing
- FKA twigs – new song
- Flight Facilities, Owl Eyes – Trouble
- Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
- Fred again.., Anderson .Paak, CHIKA – places to be
- Fred again.., Duoteque, Orion Sun – ItsNotREEAALLLLLLLL
- Free Nationals feat A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak – Gangsta
- Freq Motif x Kaleta – Today
- Future Islands – King Of Sweden
- Future Utopia – Looking For A Way Out (Of Del Rio)
- Geolier – I P' ME, TU P' TE
- GIFT – Light Runner
- Gino x P Money – Villains
- Glass Animals – A Tear in Space (Airlock)
- Good Neighbours – Daisies
- Hinds – En Forma
- Home Counties – Uptight
- Hybrid Minds & Charlotte Plank – Lights
- Ice Spice x Central Cee – Did It First
- J Balvin feat SAIKO – Gaga
- Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling
- Jamie xx (feat The Avalanches) – All You Children
- Joe P – Everybody's Different
- Jordan Rakei – Trust
- JUMADIBA – BABE
- Justice (starring Tame Impala) – Neverender
- Justice (starring Thundercat) – The End
- Kaeto – Don't Ask
- Kasabian – Call
- Kat Dahlia – Futuro Amor
- Logic – Gardens III
- Lola Young – Flicker Of Light
- Los Rabanes – Billete
- MATA – Lloret de Mar
- Maverick Sabre – Roses Ether
- McKinley Dixon – Run, Run, Run
- MEDUZA (with Varun Jain) – Dola re Dola
- Monrroe feat Sparkz – Blindside
- Moonchild Sanelly – Gwara Gwara
- NERVO, Hook N Sling – My Reason
- Nia Archives – Cards On The Table
- Noga Erez – Godmother
- Nonô – Vem
- Nu:Tone x Doktor feat Gardna – Fighter
- Obongjayar – Tomorrow Man
- Omah Lay – Moving
- Overmono & The Streets – Turn The Page
- OZworld feat Tsubaki & Awich – MIKOTO ~SUN NO KUNI~
- Pa Salieu – Allergy
- Pastel – samba de rua
- Phantogram – Come Alive
- Porter Robinson – Cheerleader
- Rag'n'Bone Man – What Do You Believe In?
- Rema, Shallipopi - BENIN BOYS
- RÜFÜS DU SOL – Break My Love
- SAIKO, Omar Montes – YO LO SOÑÉ
- salute (feat Karma Kid) – reason
- SANITY feat Kofi Stone – Black Eye
- Self Esteem, Moonchild Sanelly – Big Man
- Shelailai – GOODTIME
- Sia feat Labrinth – Incredible
- Sofi Tukker & Channel Tres – Cafuné
- Soft Launch – Cartwheels
- St. Vincent – Big Time Nothing
- Summer Cem – Ver Kaç
- Sunday Scaries feat Kaleena Zanders – Dance No More
- Teddy Swims – Apple Juice
- Tiakola – Formidable
- Tiga, Hudson Mohawke, Jesse Boykins III – Silence Of Love
- Touch Sensitive feat Telenova – U Want More
- Tseba & ELOQ – Wikidest DJ
- Twenty One Pilots – Midwest Indigo
- Vale, Yendry – Escándalo
- Vince Staples – Black&Blue
- Vintage Culture, Maverick Sabre, Tom Breu – Weak
- WAY2LATE feat Confz & Keeya Keys – On Job
- Willo – Tha Rhythm
- Young Miko – arcoíris
If you fancy giving the soundtrack a listen, the full playlist is now available on Spotify.
EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
