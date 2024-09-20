As a reminder from FC 24, Evolutions are a fairly new addition to Ultimate Team designed to allow those lower-rated players to transform into more useful ones.

Different Evolution pathways have limits, usually capping specific attributes. Once you’ve chosen your player and fulfilled the requirements (usually after playing a select number of games or scoring a few goals), they’ll be upgraded.

If you’re stuck on who to upgrade, here are a few of our top picks for the FC 25 Evolutions.

Intro to Stat Limits Evolution: Best players, requirements & upgrades

The best players to use in the FC 25 Intro to Stat Limits Evolution are Marcus Rashford, Ángel Correa, Karim Adeyemi, Darwin Núñez and Iñaki Williams.

With the Evolution improving your player’s shooting and dribbling, we’re prioritising attacking players here, especially those in the top leagues with good pace.

Rashford, Adeyemi and Williams all have over 85 pace already, and can provide good links throughout the year in FC 25.

Outside of the wingers, Correa and Núñez both have consistent high base stats for strikers, especially in pace, shooting and dribbling, so upgrading either one of these could leave you with a great forward for those early Division Rivals or FUT Champs matches.

Intro to Stat Limits Evolution Upgrades

OVR: +1

+1 Shooting: +3 (Max 86)

+3 (Max 86) Dribbling: +2 (Max 87)

+2 (Max 87) Skill Moves: +1 Star (Max 3)

Intro to Stat Limits Evolution Requirements

OVR: Maximum 82

Intro to Stat Limit Challenges

Level 1 : Play 3 matches in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

: Play 3 matches in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game. Level 2: Win 2 matches in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Club Member Reward Evolution: Best players, requirements & upgrades

The best players to use in the Club Member Reward Evolution are Denzel Dumfries, Diogo Dalot and Nahuel Molina.

This Evolution gives the upgraded player the RB Falseback++ Role, so we’re only focusing on those who are primarily RBs, as opposed to pacey CBs who can also play on the right (sorry, Micky van de Ven fans).

Each of these players play in one of the top leagues for Ultimate Team chemistry. So, alongside their high pace and overall consistent stats, they’re great picks for the Club Member Reward.

Club Member Reward Evolution Upgrades

OVR: +2

+2 Pace: +4 (Max 89)

+4 (Max 89) Shooting: +1

+1 Passing: +3

+3 Dribbling: +3

+3 Defending: +2

+2 Physical: +2

+2 PlayStyles: Incisive Pass and Rapid

Incisive Pass and Rapid Role ++: RB Falseback++

Club Member Reward Evolution Requirements

OVR: Max 82

Max 82 Position: RB

RB Max PlayStyles: 7

Club Member Reward Evolution Challenges

Level 1: Play 3 matches in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game AND Win 2 matches in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Play 3 matches in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game AND Win 2 matches in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game. Level 2: Play 3 matches in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game AND Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Ultimate Edition Evolution: Best players, requirements & upgrades



The best Ultimate Edition Evolution players are Ángel Correa, Ciro Immobile and Nicolas Jackson.

This Evolution makes use of one of the major changes to Evolutions this year, which sees certain stats capped at limits. These limits mean that Evolution upgrades won’t increase certain attributes (eg Pace) past a designated number.

Here, players cannot see their Pace go above 87, or their Shooting above 87, for example.

This means we want players who will hit those limits but benefit the most from the upgrades, which is why we chose Correa, Immobile and Jackson over Timo Werner and Randal Kolo Muani.

Ultimate Edition Evolution Upgrades

OVR: +2

+2 Pace: +5 (Max 87)

+5 (Max 87) Shooting: +4 (Max 87)

+4 (Max 87) Passing: +3 (Max 90)

+3 (Max 90) Dribbling: +3 (Max 85)

+3 (Max 85) Defending: +1

+1 Physical: +3

+3 PlayStyle: First Touch

First Touch PlayStyle+: Power Shot

Power Shot Skill Moves: +1 Star (Max 4 Star)

Ultimate Edition Evolution Requirements

OVR: Max 82

Max 82 Position: ST

ST Max PlayStyles: 7

7 Max PlayStyle+: 0

Ultimate Edition Evolution Challenges

Level 1: N/A

Level 2: Win 3 matches in Rush, Rivals or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game AND Score 3 goals using your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on min Semi-Pro difficulty.

Read more on FC 25:

