Luckily, there are still plenty of high-rated players (84-rated and up, in this case) who aren’t going to cost you too many coins, to bulk out your squad early or to complete any future SBCs.

Here are the current cheapest 84, 85, 86, 87 and 88-rated players in FC 25 Ultimate Team.

EA FC 25 cheap high-rated players in Ultimate Team

These are the cheapest 84-88-rated players in Ultimate Team at the time of writing.

As the FC 25 market can fluctuate constantly, especially at launch, make sure to check out FC 25's new 'Average Transfer Market Price' feature on each player for an up-to-date price.

Cheapest 84-rated players in FC 25

Casemiro - CDM - 1.2k

- CDM - 1.2k Serhou Guirassy - ST - 1.2k

- ST - 1.2k Dušan Vlahović - ST - 1.2k

- ST - 1.2k Pernille Harder - CAM - 1.2k

- CAM - 1.2k Lara Prašnikar - ST - 1.2k

Cheapest 85-rated players in FC 25

Lucy Bronze - RB - 2.2k

- RB - 2.2k Palhinha - CDM - 2.2k

- CDM - 2.2k Sergej Milinković-Savić - CM - 2.2k

- CM - 2.2k Millie Bright - CM - 2.2k

- CM - 2.2k Clara Mateo - RM - 2.2k

Cheapest 86-rated players in FC 25

Granit Xhaka - CDM - 3.8k

- CDM - 3.8k Mary Earps - GK - 3.8k

- GK - 3.8k Khadija Shaw - ST - 3.8k

- ST - 3.8k Kim Little - CM - 3.8k

- CM - 3.8k Jill Roord - CAM - 3.8k

Cheapest 87-rated players in FC 25

Alexandra Popp - ST - 5.4k

- ST - 5.4k Rose Lavelle - CAM - 6.4k

- CAM - 6.4k Ewa Pajor - ST - 11.5k

- ST - 11.5k Emiliano Martínez - 14.5k

- 14.5k Mike Maignan - 16k

Cheapest 88-rated players in FC 25

Irene Paredes - CB - 7.5k

- CB - 7.5k Wendie Renard - CB - 7.8k

- CB - 7.8k Christiane Endler - GK - 7.8k

- GK - 7.8k Beth Mead - RW - 8k

- RW - 8k Marie Katoto - ST - 8.7k

