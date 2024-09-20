All players have a chance of exceeding their potential, too, so they can become even better than expected.

For the first time, players can use women's teams in Career Mode, so we’ve included some of the best women to sign, too.

Best young players in FC 25 Career Mode

Nico Williams Jr in FC 25.

The best young players in FC 25 Career Mode are Lamine Yamal and Warren Zaïre-Emery. Many of the best youngsters are already at major clubs, although we’ve not included certain players who would be unaffordable for any club, like Bellingham, Musiala, and Joao Neves. Here's a few more of the top prospects:

Warren Zaïre-Emery : Age 18 | PSG | CM, CDM | 80 OVR

: Age 18 | PSG | CM, CDM | 80 OVR Lamine Yamal : Age 17 | FC Barcelona | RW | 81 OVR

: Age 17 | FC Barcelona | RW | 81 OVR Arda Guler : Age 19 | Real Madrid | RW, CAM | 78 OVR

: Age 19 | Real Madrid | RW, CAM | 78 OVR Kobbie Mainoo : Age 19 | Manchester United | CDM, CM | 77 OVR

: Age 19 | Manchester United | CDM, CM | 77 OVR Jorrel Hato : Age 18 | Ajax | CB, LB | 73 OVR

: Age 18 | Ajax | CB, LB | 73 OVR Nico Williams : Age 21 | Athletic Bilbao | RM, LM | 85 OVR

: Age 21 | Athletic Bilbao | RM, LM | 85 OVR Arthur Vermeeren : Age 19 | RB Leipzig | CDM, CM | 76 OVR

: Age 19 | RB Leipzig | CDM, CM | 76 OVR Guillaume Restes: Age 19 | Toulouse FC | GK | 78 OVR

These players won’t be much used in Ultimate Team unless they fit with an Evolution, but they are sure to set you up for years in Career Mode.

Best young strikers in FC 25

Ferguson in FC 25.

Finding a striker who can get 15/20 goals a season is a priority for any club and the below players will ensure goals and eventually allow you to rake in a tidy profit.

Benjamin Sesko : Age 21 | RB Leipzig | ST | OVR 79

: Age 21 | RB Leipzig | ST | OVR 79 Evan Ferguson : Age 19 | Brighton and Hove Albion | ST | OVR 74

: Age 19 | Brighton and Hove Albion | ST | OVR 74 Endrick : Age 18 | Real Madrid | ST | OVR 77

: Age 18 | Real Madrid | ST | OVR 77 Mustafa Hekimoğlu : Age 17 | Besiktas | ST | OVR 62

: Age 17 | Besiktas | ST | OVR 62 Eli Junior Kroupi : Age 18 | Lorient | ST | OVR 68

: Age 18 | Lorient | ST | OVR 68 Stefanos Tzimas : Age 18 | 1. FC Nürnberg | ST | OVR 67

: Age 18 | 1. FC Nürnberg | ST | OVR 67 George Ilenikhena : Age 18 | AS Monaco | ST | OVR 70

: Age 18 | AS Monaco | ST | OVR 70 Youssoufa Moukoko : Age 19 | Borussia Dortmund | ST | OVR 77

: Age 19 | Borussia Dortmund | ST | OVR 77 Mathys Tel : Age 19 | Bayern Munich | ST, RM, LM | OVR 77

: Age 19 | Bayern Munich | ST, RM, LM | OVR 77 Vitor Roque: Age 19 | Real Betis (on loan from Barcelona) | ST, LW, RW | OVR 76

All of the above players are pure strikers, and you may even be able to get them on loan in some cases.

Best young wingers in FC 25

Bynoe-Gittens in FC 25.

If you play with width in FC 25, then tricky wingers are going to be real difference makers. They will pitch in with goals, assists, and stretching the play to create space for the rest of your team. Each of these players will help add dynamism and quality to any attack.

Johan Bakayoko : Age 21| PSV | RW | 79 OVR

: Age 21| PSV | RW | 79 OVR Alberto Moleiro : Age 20 | Las Palmas | LM | 77 OVR

: Age 20 | Las Palmas | LM | 77 OVR Alejandro Garnacho : Age 20 | Manchester United | LM, RM | 79 OVR

: Age 20 | Manchester United | LM, RM | 79 OVR Julien Duranville : Age 18 | Borussia Dortmund | LM, RM, ST | 66 OVR

: Age 18 | Borussia Dortmund | LM, RM, ST | 66 OVR Matias Soule : Age 21 | Roma | RM, RW | 77 OVR

: Age 21 | Roma | RM, RW | 77 OVR Yeremy Pino : Age 21 | Villareal | LM, LW | 79 OVR

: Age 21 | Villareal | LM, LW | 79 OVR Newerton : Age 19 | Shakhtar Donetsk | LW, LM | 69 OVR

: Age 19 | Shakhtar Donetsk | LW, LM | 69 OVR Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Age 19 | Borussia Dortmund | LM | 75 OVR

Best young midfielders in FC 25

Guerra in FC 25.

We have grouped defensive, attacking, and traditional midfielders together, but regardless of how you play, these players are the heartbeat of your side in FC 25 Career mode. We have included their positions to help narrow down what you’re looking for.

Gavi : Age 19 | FC Barcelona | CM, LW | 83 OVR

: Age 19 | FC Barcelona | CM, LW | 83 OVR Joao Neves : Age 19 | PSG | CM | 79 OVR

: Age 19 | PSG | CM | 79 OVR Tommaso Baldanzi : Age 21 | Roma | CAM | 76 OVR

: Age 21 | Roma | CAM | 76 OVR Oscar Gloukh : Age 20 | RB Salzburg | CAM | 76 OVR

: Age 20 | RB Salzburg | CAM | 76 OVR Pablo Barrios : Age 21 | Atletico Madrid | CM, CDM | 76 OVR

: Age 21 | Atletico Madrid | CM, CDM | 76 OVR Etahn Nwaneri : Age 17 | Arsenal | CAM | 64 OVR

: Age 17 | Arsenal | CAM | 64 OVR Archie Gray : Age 18 | Tottenham Hotspur | CM, RB, CDM | 73 OVR

: Age 18 | Tottenham Hotspur | CM, RB, CDM | 73 OVR Pablo Torre : Age 21 | Barcelona | CAM, LM, CM | 74 OVR

: Age 21 | Barcelona | CAM, LM, CM | 74 OVR Lewis Miley : Age 18 | Newcastle United | CM, CDM, CAM | 72 OVR

: Age 18 | Newcastle United | CM, CDM, CAM | 72 OVR Sverre Haleth Nypan : Age 17 | Rosenborg | CAM, CM | 66 OVR

: Age 17 | Rosenborg | CAM, CM | 66 OVR Hugo Larsson : Age 20 | Eintracht Frankfurt | CM, CDM | 74 OVR

: Age 20 | Eintracht Frankfurt | CM, CDM | 74 OVR Javi Guerra : Age 21 | Valencia | CM, CDM | 75 OVR

: Age 21 | Valencia | CM, CDM | 75 OVR Harvey Elliott : Age 21 | Liverpool | CAM, CM | 78 OVR

: Age 21 | Liverpool | CAM, CM | 78 OVR Assan Ouédraogo: Age 18 | RB Leipzig | CAM, CM | 69 OVR

Best young full-backs in FC 25



Rico Lewis in FC 25.

There was a time when full-backs weren’t considered fashionable positions, but that changed recently. Now, your full-back or wing-back is instrumental to a team's success, equally contributing at both ends of the pitch and even inverting to add extra bodies in midfield.

Rico Lewis : Age 19 | Manchester City | RB | OVR 76

: Age 19 | Manchester City | RB | OVR 76 Destiny Udogie : Age 21 | Tottenham Hotspur | LB | OVR 82

: Age 21 | Tottenham Hotspur | LB | OVR 82 Alejandro Balde : Age 20 | Barcelona | LB | OVR 81

: Age 20 | Barcelona | LB | OVR 81 Malo Gusto : Age 21 | Chelsea | RB | OVR 80

: Age 21 | Chelsea | RB | OVR 80 Milos Kerkez : Age 20 | AFC Bournemouth | LB | OVR 77

: Age 20 | AFC Bournemouth | LB | OVR 77 Max Johnston: Age 20 | Sturm Graz | RB | OVR 64

Best young centre-backs in FC 25

Now that player roles have been added into FC 25, it’s vital to sign defenders who fit the way you want to play. If you want to build from the back, ensure the players are comfortable with the ball at their feet and can pass, whilst other defenders are more traditional destroyers.

Håkon Volden : Age 17 | Rosenborg | OVR 53

: Age 17 | Rosenborg | OVR 53 Leny Yoro : Age 18 | Manchester United | OVR 78

: Age 18 | Manchester United | OVR 78 Giorgio Scalvini : Age 20 | Atalanta | OVR 78

: Age 20 | Atalanta | OVR 78 Luka Vušcović : Age 17 | Westerlo (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur) | OVR 64

: Age 17 | Westerlo (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur) | OVR 64 António Silva : Age 20 | Benfica | OVR 79

: Age 20 | Benfica | OVR 79 Giovanni Leoni : Age 17 | Sampdoria | OVR 65

: Age 17 | Sampdoria | OVR 65 Tobías Palacio : Age 17 | Argentinos Jrs | OVR 68

: Age 17 | Argentinos Jrs | OVR 68 Jorrel Hato: Age 18 | Ajax | OVR 73

Best young goalkeepers in FC 25

Trafford in FC 25.

Other than full-back, the goalkeeper position has evolved the most in modern football, with some keepers, like Ederson, being just as comfortable with the ball at their feet as the average player. Therefore, if you want to begin attacks from the very start, you must have a youngster who can develop into the modern keeper in FC 25.

Guillaume Restes : Age 19 | Toulouse FC | 78 OVR

: Age 19 | Toulouse FC | 78 OVR Gabriel Slonina : Age 20 | Barnsley | 68 OVR

: Age 20 | Barnsley | 68 OVR André Gomes : Age 19 | Benfica | 65 OVR

: Age 19 | Benfica | 65 OVR Ewen Jaouen : Age 18 | Dunkerque | 66 OVR

: Age 18 | Dunkerque | 66 OVR Robin Risser : Age 19 | Strasbourg | 67 OVR

: Age 19 | Strasbourg | 67 OVR James Beadle : Age 20 | Sheffield Wednesday | 69 OVR

: Age 20 | Sheffield Wednesday | 69 OVR Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro: Age 20 | AZ | 69 OVR

Best cheap young players in EA FC 25 with highest potential: Hidden gems

Joseph in FC 25.

The majority of the players listed already will cost a fair amount; if you’re not a big side, many will be out of reach. Therefore, we’ve listed some more affordable players who will make great signings for smaller sides climbing the ranks to success.

Mustafa Hekimoğlu : Age 17 | Besiktas | ST | OVR 62, 86 POT

: Age 17 | Besiktas | ST | OVR 62, 86 POT Chris Rigg : Age 17 | Sunderland | CM, RW, RM | OVR 61, 84 POT

: Age 17 | Sunderland | CM, RW, RM | OVR 61, 84 POT Arroyo : Age 18 | Independiente | LW, RB, LM, CAM | OVR 58, 82 POT

: Age 18 | Independiente | LW, RB, LM, CAM | OVR 58, 82 POT Myles Lewis-Skelly : Age 17 | Arsenal | CM, CDM | OVR 58, 81 POT

: Age 17 | Arsenal | CM, CDM | OVR 58, 81 POT Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile : Age 17 | Preston North End | ST | OVR 57, 81 POT

: Age 17 | Preston North End | ST | OVR 57, 81 POT Trevan Sanusi : Age 17 | Newcastle United | LW | OVR 57, 81 POT

: Age 17 | Newcastle United | LW | OVR 57, 81 POT Franciszek Franczak : Age 17 | St Johnstone | RM, RB, RW | OVR 57, 81 POT

: Age 17 | St Johnstone | RM, RB, RW | OVR 57, 81 POT Håkon Volden: Age 17 | Rosenborg | CB | OVR 53, 79 POT

Best young women to sign in FC 25

You can now play Career Mode as women's teams in FC 25, so we've included a selection of the best young women players to sign across all positions.

Maite Zubieta : Age 20 | Athletic Club | CB, CDM | OVR 75

: Age 20 | Athletic Club | CB, CDM | OVR 75 Khiara Keating : Age 20 | Manchester City | GK | OVR 80

: Age 20 | Manchester City | GK | OVR 80 Pia Lucassen : Age 18 | SGS Essen | GK | OVR 69

: Age 18 | SGS Essen | GK | OVR 69 Luany : Age 21 | Atlético de Madrid | ST | OVR 77

: Age 21 | Atlético de Madrid | ST | OVR 77 Jule Brand : Age 21 | Wolfsburg | LW, LM, CAM | OVR 81

: Age 21 | Wolfsburg | LW, LM, CAM | OVR 81 Kennedy Fuller : Age 17 | Angel City | CAM, CM | OVR 65

: Age 17 | Angel City | CAM, CM | OVR 65 Leela Egli : Age 17 | Freiburg | LM, CAM, LW | OVR 72

: Age 17 | Freiburg | LM, CAM, LW | OVR 72 Chancelle Effa Effa : Age 18 | Havre AC | ST | OVR 69

: Age 18 | Havre AC | ST | OVR 69 Ainhoa Alguacil Amores : Age 18 | Valencia | CM, CAM | OVR 73

: Age 18 | Valencia | CM, CAM | OVR 73 Linda Caicedo : Age 19 | Real Madrid | LW, LM, CAM | OVR 79

: Age 19 | Real Madrid | LW, LM, CAM | OVR 79 Silvia Lloris : Age 20 | Atlético de Madrid | CB, LB | OVR 77

: Age 20 | Atlético de Madrid | CB, LB | OVR 77 Andrea Medina: Age 20 | Atlético de Madrid | LB | OVR 80

