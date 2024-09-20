FC 25 wonderkids: Best young players with high Career Mode potential
The best wonderkids around.
Figuring out the best wonderkids in FC 25 will go a long way to ensuring a successful and enjoyable Career Mode, with few things being as satisfying as watching a player reach their true potential.
Signing youngsters is a great way to gain some ground on your rivals, improving your team exponentially in no time. That’s why we’ve included players for each position, including the player’s current rating, club, and position.
All players have a chance of exceeding their potential, too, so they can become even better than expected.
For the first time, players can use women's teams in Career Mode, so we’ve included some of the best women to sign, too.
Best young players in FC 25 Career Mode
The best young players in FC 25 Career Mode are Lamine Yamal and Warren Zaïre-Emery. Many of the best youngsters are already at major clubs, although we’ve not included certain players who would be unaffordable for any club, like Bellingham, Musiala, and Joao Neves. Here's a few more of the top prospects:
More like this
- Warren Zaïre-Emery: Age 18 | PSG | CM, CDM | 80 OVR
- Lamine Yamal: Age 17 | FC Barcelona | RW | 81 OVR
- Arda Guler: Age 19 | Real Madrid | RW, CAM | 78 OVR
- Kobbie Mainoo: Age 19 | Manchester United | CDM, CM | 77 OVR
- Jorrel Hato: Age 18 | Ajax | CB, LB | 73 OVR
- Nico Williams: Age 21 | Athletic Bilbao | RM, LM | 85 OVR
- Arthur Vermeeren: Age 19 | RB Leipzig | CDM, CM | 76 OVR
- Guillaume Restes: Age 19 | Toulouse FC | GK | 78 OVR
Many of the best youngsters are already at major clubs, although we’ve not included certain players who would be unaffordable for any club, like Bellingham, Musiala, and Joao Neves.
These players won’t be much used in Ultimate Team unless they fit with an Evolution, but they are sure to set you up for years in Career Mode.
Best young strikers in FC 25
Finding a striker who can get 15/20 goals a season is a priority for any club and the below players will ensure goals and eventually allow you to rake in a tidy profit.
- Benjamin Sesko: Age 21 | RB Leipzig | ST | OVR 79
- Evan Ferguson: Age 19 | Brighton and Hove Albion | ST | OVR 74
- Endrick: Age 18 | Real Madrid | ST | OVR 77
- Mustafa Hekimoğlu: Age 17 | Besiktas | ST | OVR 62
- Eli Junior Kroupi: Age 18 | Lorient | ST | OVR 68
- Stefanos Tzimas: Age 18 | 1. FC Nürnberg | ST | OVR 67
- George Ilenikhena: Age 18 | AS Monaco | ST | OVR 70
- Youssoufa Moukoko: Age 19 | Borussia Dortmund | ST | OVR 77
- Mathys Tel: Age 19 | Bayern Munich | ST, RM, LM | OVR 77
- Vitor Roque: Age 19 | Real Betis (on loan from Barcelona) | ST, LW, RW | OVR 76
All of the above players are pure strikers, and you may even be able to get them on loan in some cases.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Best young wingers in FC 25
If you play with width in FC 25, then tricky wingers are going to be real difference makers. They will pitch in with goals, assists, and stretching the play to create space for the rest of your team. Each of these players will help add dynamism and quality to any attack.
- Johan Bakayoko: Age 21| PSV | RW | 79 OVR
- Alberto Moleiro: Age 20 | Las Palmas | LM | 77 OVR
- Alejandro Garnacho: Age 20 | Manchester United | LM, RM | 79 OVR
- Julien Duranville: Age 18 | Borussia Dortmund | LM, RM, ST | 66 OVR
- Matias Soule: Age 21 | Roma | RM, RW | 77 OVR
- Yeremy Pino: Age 21 | Villareal | LM, LW | 79 OVR
- Newerton: Age 19 | Shakhtar Donetsk | LW, LM | 69 OVR
- Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Age 19 | Borussia Dortmund | LM | 75 OVR
Best young midfielders in FC 25
We have grouped defensive, attacking, and traditional midfielders together, but regardless of how you play, these players are the heartbeat of your side in FC 25 Career mode. We have included their positions to help narrow down what you’re looking for.
- Gavi: Age 19 | FC Barcelona | CM, LW | 83 OVR
- Joao Neves: Age 19 | PSG | CM | 79 OVR
- Tommaso Baldanzi: Age 21 | Roma | CAM | 76 OVR
- Oscar Gloukh: Age 20 | RB Salzburg | CAM | 76 OVR
- Pablo Barrios: Age 21 | Atletico Madrid | CM, CDM | 76 OVR
- Etahn Nwaneri: Age 17 | Arsenal | CAM | 64 OVR
- Archie Gray: Age 18 | Tottenham Hotspur | CM, RB, CDM | 73 OVR
- Pablo Torre: Age 21 | Barcelona | CAM, LM, CM | 74 OVR
- Lewis Miley: Age 18 | Newcastle United | CM, CDM, CAM | 72 OVR
- Sverre Haleth Nypan: Age 17 | Rosenborg | CAM, CM | 66 OVR
- Hugo Larsson: Age 20 | Eintracht Frankfurt | CM, CDM | 74 OVR
- Javi Guerra: Age 21 | Valencia | CM, CDM | 75 OVR
- Harvey Elliott: Age 21 | Liverpool | CAM, CM | 78 OVR
- Assan Ouédraogo: Age 18 | RB Leipzig | CAM, CM | 69 OVR
Best young full-backs in FC 25
There was a time when full-backs weren’t considered fashionable positions, but that changed recently. Now, your full-back or wing-back is instrumental to a team's success, equally contributing at both ends of the pitch and even inverting to add extra bodies in midfield.
- Rico Lewis: Age 19 | Manchester City | RB | OVR 76
- Destiny Udogie: Age 21 | Tottenham Hotspur | LB | OVR 82
- Alejandro Balde: Age 20 | Barcelona | LB | OVR 81
- Malo Gusto: Age 21 | Chelsea | RB | OVR 80
- Milos Kerkez: Age 20 | AFC Bournemouth | LB | OVR 77
- Max Johnston: Age 20 | Sturm Graz | RB | OVR 64
Best young centre-backs in FC 25
Now that player roles have been added into FC 25, it’s vital to sign defenders who fit the way you want to play. If you want to build from the back, ensure the players are comfortable with the ball at their feet and can pass, whilst other defenders are more traditional destroyers.
- Håkon Volden: Age 17 | Rosenborg | OVR 53
- Leny Yoro: Age 18 | Manchester United | OVR 78
- Giorgio Scalvini: Age 20 | Atalanta | OVR 78
- Luka Vušcović: Age 17 | Westerlo (on loan from Tottenham Hotspur) | OVR 64
- António Silva: Age 20 | Benfica | OVR 79
- Giovanni Leoni: Age 17 | Sampdoria | OVR 65
- Tobías Palacio: Age 17 | Argentinos Jrs | OVR 68
- Jorrel Hato: Age 18 | Ajax | OVR 73
Best young goalkeepers in FC 25
Other than full-back, the goalkeeper position has evolved the most in modern football, with some keepers, like Ederson, being just as comfortable with the ball at their feet as the average player. Therefore, if you want to begin attacks from the very start, you must have a youngster who can develop into the modern keeper in FC 25.
- Guillaume Restes: Age 19 | Toulouse FC | 78 OVR
- Gabriel Slonina: Age 20 | Barnsley | 68 OVR
- André Gomes: Age 19 | Benfica | 65 OVR
- Ewen Jaouen: Age 18 | Dunkerque | 66 OVR
- Robin Risser: Age 19 | Strasbourg | 67 OVR
- James Beadle: Age 20 | Sheffield Wednesday | 69 OVR
- Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro: Age 20 | AZ | 69 OVR
Best cheap young players in EA FC 25 with highest potential: Hidden gems
The majority of the players listed already will cost a fair amount; if you’re not a big side, many will be out of reach. Therefore, we’ve listed some more affordable players who will make great signings for smaller sides climbing the ranks to success.
- Mustafa Hekimoğlu: Age 17 | Besiktas | ST | OVR 62, 86 POT
- Chris Rigg: Age 17 | Sunderland | CM, RW, RM | OVR 61, 84 POT
- Arroyo: Age 18 | Independiente | LW, RB, LM, CAM | OVR 58, 82 POT
- Myles Lewis-Skelly: Age 17 | Arsenal | CM, CDM | OVR 58, 81 POT
- Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile: Age 17 | Preston North End | ST | OVR 57, 81 POT
- Trevan Sanusi: Age 17 | Newcastle United | LW | OVR 57, 81 POT
- Franciszek Franczak: Age 17 | St Johnstone | RM, RB, RW | OVR 57, 81 POT
- Håkon Volden: Age 17 | Rosenborg | CB | OVR 53, 79 POT
Best young women to sign in FC 25
You can now play Career Mode as women's teams in FC 25, so we've included a selection of the best young women players to sign across all positions.
- Maite Zubieta: Age 20 | Athletic Club | CB, CDM | OVR 75
- Khiara Keating: Age 20 | Manchester City | GK | OVR 80
- Pia Lucassen: Age 18 | SGS Essen | GK | OVR 69
- Luany: Age 21 | Atlético de Madrid | ST | OVR 77
- Jule Brand: Age 21 | Wolfsburg | LW, LM, CAM | OVR 81
- Kennedy Fuller: Age 17 | Angel City | CAM, CM | OVR 65
- Leela Egli: Age 17 | Freiburg | LM, CAM, LW | OVR 72
- Chancelle Effa Effa: Age 18 | Havre AC | ST | OVR 69
- Ainhoa Alguacil Amores: Age 18 | Valencia | CM, CAM | OVR 73
- Linda Caicedo: Age 19 | Real Madrid | LW, LM, CAM | OVR 79
- Silvia Lloris: Age 20 | Atlético de Madrid | CB, LB | OVR 77
- Andrea Medina: Age 20 | Atlético de Madrid | LB | OVR 80
Read more on FC 25:
- FC 25 ratings: The very best players
- FC 25 Heroes and Icons: Returning legends confirmed
- FC 25 Career Mode interview: Lamine Yamal, Fabrizio Romano and more
- FC 25 producer interview: Professional fouls, diving and Volta
- FC 25 soundtrack: Full list of songs
- FC 25 defenders: Best CB, RB and LB
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.