FC 25 FUT Champs rewards: Full list & format explained
Getting into Champs in FC 25 Ultimate Team offers the biggest rewards for players, but just like with Division Rivals, the format has been tweaked ever so slightly this year.
In a similar fashion to previous years, FUT Champs is for the best players around - somewhere to prove who the top players are.
Below, we’ll outline how qualification has changed, how to enter the competition, how it works this year, and everything we know so far about the FUT Champs rewards.
How to qualify for FC 25 FUT Champs
There are two stages to qualifying for FUT Champs: getting to the play-offs and then winning enough play-off games to enter the competition proper.
To reach play-offs, players need 1,000 Champions Qualifications Points earned by playing Rivals matches.
The amount of Qualifications Points you get from each Rivals game will depend on your current division, increasing with each division promotion.
Once players have 1,000 points, it’s time to play the FUT Champs Play-off matches. This is one of the biggest changes in FC 25, as now there are only five play-off games, not 10, and to qualify, players will need to win three of the five.
Whereas last year, players could lose six play-off games, now they can only lose two, although players now get 12 attempts to qualify.
It’s considerably more challenging now, and ensures FUT Champs is for the best players.
Here are the Champions Play-offs rewards, with a win earning four points and a loss earning one point; there are no draws.
- Rank I | 20 pts: x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Mega Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification
- Rank II | 16-19 pts: x1 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification
- Rank III | 12-15 pts: x1 Rare Gold Packs, x1 Small Prime Gold Players Packs, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification
- Rank IV | 10-11 pts: x1 Rare Gold Pack and 650 Champions Qualification Points
- Rank V | 8-9 pts: x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack and 650 Champions Qualification Points
- Rank VI | 5-7 pts: x1 Premium Gold Pack and 500 Champions Qualification Points
The above packs are a good, healthy reward, but if you qualify then that’s the biggest reward - as now you’re into the big leagues to earn the best rewards in the game.
FC 25 Champions Finals ranks and rewards
- Rank I: 15 pts
- x1 Flex Player Celebration (Untradable)
- x1 Invincibles Club Nickname (Untradable)
- x1 Base Icon Pack (Untradable)
- x3 3 TOTW Players Pack
- x1 85+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 84+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- x1 82+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 200,000 coins
- Rank II: 13-14 pts
- x1 Flex Player Celebration (Untradable)
- x1 86+ Base Hero Pack (Untradable)
- x2 3 TOTW Players Pack
- x2 84+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 88+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- x1 82+ x25 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 110,000 coins
- Rank III: 11-12 pts
- x1 Flex Player Celebration (Untradable)
- x1 Base Hero Pack (Untradable)
- x2 3 TOTW Players Pack
- x1 83+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- x1 82+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 80,000 coins
- Rank IV: 10 pts
- x1 Base Hero Pack (Untradable)
- x2 TOTW Player Pack
- x1 83+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 87+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable)
- x1 81+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 60,000 coins
- Rank V: 9 pts
- x1 Base Hero Max 87 Single Player Pack (Untradable)
- x1 TOTW Player Pack
- x1 82+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 87+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable)
- x1 81+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 45,000 coins
- Rank VI: 8 pts
- x2 TOTW Player Pack
- x1 82+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x2 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable)
- x1 81+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 30,000 coins
- Rank VII: 7 pts
- x1 TOTW Player Pack
- x1 81+ x11 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x2 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable)
- x2 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 25,000 coins
- Rank VIII: 6 points
- x1 TOTW Player Pack
- x1 81+ x11 Rare Gold Player Pack
- x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable)
- x2 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 20,000 coins
- Rank IX: 4-5 points
- x1 TOTW Player Pack
- x1 80+ x11 Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable)
- x2 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 15,000 coins
- Rank X: 2-3 points
- x1 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- x2 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable)
- 5,000 Coins
As shown above, the rewards this year have improved, with Icons and Heroes now available as part of the rewards, a first for the game.
The only problem with the rewards becoming so good is that it will widen the gap between the very best players and everyone else.
