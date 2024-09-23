Below, we’ll outline how qualification has changed, how to enter the competition, how it works this year, and everything we know so far about the FUT Champs rewards.

Read on for everything you need to know.

How to qualify for FC 25 FUT Champs

EA FC 25.

There are two stages to qualifying for FUT Champs: getting to the play-offs and then winning enough play-off games to enter the competition proper.

To reach play-offs, players need 1,000 Champions Qualifications Points earned by playing Rivals matches.

The amount of Qualifications Points you get from each Rivals game will depend on your current division, increasing with each division promotion.

Once players have 1,000 points, it’s time to play the FUT Champs Play-off matches. This is one of the biggest changes in FC 25, as now there are only five play-off games, not 10, and to qualify, players will need to win three of the five.

Whereas last year, players could lose six play-off games, now they can only lose two, although players now get 12 attempts to qualify.

It’s considerably more challenging now, and ensures FUT Champs is for the best players.

Here are the Champions Play-offs rewards, with a win earning four points and a loss earning one point; there are no draws.

Rank I | 20 pts : x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Mega Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification

: x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Mega Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification Rank II | 16-19 pts: x1 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification

x1 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification Rank III | 12-15 pts: x1 Rare Gold Packs, x1 Small Prime Gold Players Packs, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification

x1 Rare Gold Packs, x1 Small Prime Gold Players Packs, 800 Champions Qualification Points and Finals Qualification Rank IV | 10-11 pts: x1 Rare Gold Pack and 650 Champions Qualification Points

x1 Rare Gold Pack and 650 Champions Qualification Points Rank V | 8-9 pts: x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack and 650 Champions Qualification Points

x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack and 650 Champions Qualification Points Rank VI | 5-7 pts: x1 Premium Gold Pack and 500 Champions Qualification Points

The above packs are a good, healthy reward, but if you qualify then that’s the biggest reward - as now you’re into the big leagues to earn the best rewards in the game.

FC 25 Champions Finals ranks and rewards

EA FC 25

Rank I : 15 pts x1 Flex Player Celebration (Untradable) x1 Invincibles Club Nickname (Untradable) x1 Base Icon Pack (Untradable) x3 3 TOTW Players Pack x1 85+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack x1 84+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack x1 89+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) x1 82+ x30 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 200,000 coins

: 15 pts Rank II : 13-14 pts x1 Flex Player Celebration (Untradable) x1 86+ Base Hero Pack (Untradable) x2 3 TOTW Players Pack x2 84+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack x1 88+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) x1 82+ x25 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 110,000 coins

: 13-14 pts Rank III : 11-12 pts x1 Flex Player Celebration (Untradable) x1 Base Hero Pack (Untradable) x2 3 TOTW Players Pack x1 83+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack x1 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) x1 82+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 80,000 coins

: 11-12 pts Rank IV : 10 pts x1 Base Hero Pack (Untradable) x2 TOTW Player Pack x1 83+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack x1 87+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable) x1 81+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 60,000 coins

: 10 pts Rank V : 9 pts x1 Base Hero Max 87 Single Player Pack (Untradable) x1 TOTW Player Pack x1 82+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack x1 87+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable) x1 81+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 45,000 coins

: 9 pts Rank VI : 8 pts x2 TOTW Player Pack x1 82+ x10 Rare Gold Player Pack x2 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable) x1 81+ x15 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 30,000 coins

: 8 pts Rank VII : 7 pts x1 TOTW Player Pack x1 81+ x11 Rare Gold Player Pack x2 86+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable) x2 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 25,000 coins

: 7 pts Rank VIII : 6 points x1 TOTW Player Pack x1 81+ x11 Rare Gold Player Pack x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable) x2 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 20,000 coins

: 6 points Rank IX : 4-5 points x1 TOTW Player Pack x1 80+ x11 Rare Gold Player Pack (Untradable) x2 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 15,000 coins

: 4-5 points Rank X : 2-3 points x1 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) x2 77+ x7 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradable) 5,000 Coins

: 2-3 points

As shown above, the rewards this year have improved, with Icons and Heroes now available as part of the rewards, a first for the game.

The only problem with the rewards becoming so good is that it will widen the gap between the very best players and everyone else.

Read more on FC 25:

