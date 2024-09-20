Over the past few weeks, EA has begun unveiling the details of players across Career Mode and Ultimate Team in both the men's and women's games. And with that, we now know who tops the lot in every position.

This particular guide focuses on wingers – think right-wing, left-wing, right-midfield and left-midfield – with players from Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan, Bayern Leverkusen, Benfica, Manchester City, Inter Miami and many others featuring.

With that, you will find all the rankings for the best wingers in FC 25 below, including what team and country they play for alongside their overall rating.

More like this

Best RW in FC 25

The best right-winger in FC 25 is Caroline Graham Hansen of Barcelona. After joining from VfL Wolfsburg in 2019, the Norwegian has become a prominent player for Barcelona – scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in her latest season.

This contributed to the team winning the quadruple of the Liga F, Copa de La Reina, Supercopa and Champions League.

The top 10 players in the right-wing position can be found below:

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona/Norway) – 90 OVR

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt) – 89 OVR

Phil Foden (Manchester City/England) – 88 OVR

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina) – 88 OVR

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon/France) – 88 OVR

Beth Mead (Arsenal/England) – 88 OVR

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) – 87 OVR

Rodrygo (Real Madrid/Brazil) – 86 OVR

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG/France) – 86 OVR

Lauren James (Chelsea/England) – 86 OVR

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best LW in FC 25

The best left-winger in FC 25 is Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid. An outstanding season for the Brazilian culminated with a treble win in La Liga, Supercopa and Champions League.

The top 10 players in the left-wing position can be found below:

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/Brazil) – 90 OVR

Neymar Jr (Al Hilal/Brazil) – 87 OVR

Rafael Leão (AC Milan/Portugal) – 86 OVR

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City/England) – 86 OVR

Caitlin Foord (Arsenal/Australia) – 85 OVR

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli/Georgia) – 85 OVR

Mariona (Arsenal/Spain) – 84 OVR

Luis Díaz (Liverpool/Colombia) – 84 OVR

Jack Grealish (Manchester City/England) – 84 OVR

Amel Majri (Lyon/France) – 84 OVR

Best RM in FC 25

The best right-midfielder in FC 25 is Svenja Huth of VfL Wolfsburg. While just missing out on the top spot in the Frauen-Bundesliga, Huth helped Wolfsburg take home the DFB-Pokal Frauen trophy with an emphatic 2-0 victory against Bayern Munich.

Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg/Germany) – 85 OVR

Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli/Algeria) – 85 OVR

Clara Mateo (Paris FC/France) – 85 OVR

Cole Palmer (Chelsea/England) – 85 OVR

Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 85 OVR

Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea/France) – 84 OVR

Linda Dallmann (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 84 OVR

Jeremie Frimpong (Bayern Leverkusen/Netherlands) – 84 OVR

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit/United States) – 84 OVR

Ángel Di María (Benfica/Argentina) – 83 OVR

Best LM in FC 25

The best left-midfielder in FC 25 is Guro Reiten of Chelsea. The Norwegian is known for her pace and passing, having heavily contributed to Chelsea earning their fifth WSL title in five years.

Guro Reiten (Chelsea/Norway) – 88 OVR

Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars/United States) – 87 OVR

Grimaldo (Bayern Leverkusen/Spain) – 86 OVR

Nico Williams (Athletico Bilbao/Spain) – 85 OVR

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 84 OVR

Sadio Mané (Al Nassr/Senegal) – 84 OVR

Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 83 OVR

Leah Galton (Manchester United/England) – 83 OVR

Dušan Tadić (Fenerbahçe/Serbia) – 83 OVR

Ramona Bachmann (Houston Dash/Switzerland) – 82 OVR

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.