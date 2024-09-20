FC 25 wingers: Best RW, LW, RM and LM in Career Mode and Ultimate Team
Stretch the play with these top wingers, including Vinicius Junior, Svenja Huth and Cole Palmer.
As the game of football evolves, wingers increasingly play a vital part in getting the ball over the goal line, now essentially acting as scorers as well as creators.
That's why picking up one of the highest rated wingers in EA Sports FC 25 is crucial to building a quality squad.
Over the past few weeks, EA has begun unveiling the details of players across Career Mode and Ultimate Team in both the men's and women's games. And with that, we now know who tops the lot in every position.
This particular guide focuses on wingers – think right-wing, left-wing, right-midfield and left-midfield – with players from Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan, Bayern Leverkusen, Benfica, Manchester City, Inter Miami and many others featuring.
With that, you will find all the rankings for the best wingers in FC 25 below, including what team and country they play for alongside their overall rating.
Best RW in FC 25
The best right-winger in FC 25 is Caroline Graham Hansen of Barcelona. After joining from VfL Wolfsburg in 2019, the Norwegian has become a prominent player for Barcelona – scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in her latest season.
This contributed to the team winning the quadruple of the Liga F, Copa de La Reina, Supercopa and Champions League.
The top 10 players in the right-wing position can be found below:
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona/Norway) – 90 OVR
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt) – 89 OVR
- Phil Foden (Manchester City/England) – 88 OVR
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/Argentina) – 88 OVR
- Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon/France) – 88 OVR
- Beth Mead (Arsenal/England) – 88 OVR
- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) – 87 OVR
- Rodrygo (Real Madrid/Brazil) – 86 OVR
- Ousmane Dembélé (PSG/France) – 86 OVR
- Lauren James (Chelsea/England) – 86 OVR
Best LW in FC 25
The best left-winger in FC 25 is Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid. An outstanding season for the Brazilian culminated with a treble win in La Liga, Supercopa and Champions League.
The top 10 players in the left-wing position can be found below:
- Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/Brazil) – 90 OVR
- Neymar Jr (Al Hilal/Brazil) – 87 OVR
- Rafael Leão (AC Milan/Portugal) – 86 OVR
- Lauren Hemp (Manchester City/England) – 86 OVR
- Caitlin Foord (Arsenal/Australia) – 85 OVR
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli/Georgia) – 85 OVR
- Mariona (Arsenal/Spain) – 84 OVR
- Luis Díaz (Liverpool/Colombia) – 84 OVR
- Jack Grealish (Manchester City/England) – 84 OVR
- Amel Majri (Lyon/France) – 84 OVR
Best RM in FC 25
The best right-midfielder in FC 25 is Svenja Huth of VfL Wolfsburg. While just missing out on the top spot in the Frauen-Bundesliga, Huth helped Wolfsburg take home the DFB-Pokal Frauen trophy with an emphatic 2-0 victory against Bayern Munich.
- Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg/Germany) – 85 OVR
- Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli/Algeria) – 85 OVR
- Clara Mateo (Paris FC/France) – 85 OVR
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea/England) – 85 OVR
- Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 85 OVR
- Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea/France) – 84 OVR
- Linda Dallmann (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 84 OVR
- Jeremie Frimpong (Bayern Leverkusen/Netherlands) – 84 OVR
- Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit/United States) – 84 OVR
- Ángel Di María (Benfica/Argentina) – 83 OVR
Best LM in FC 25
The best left-midfielder in FC 25 is Guro Reiten of Chelsea. The Norwegian is known for her pace and passing, having heavily contributed to Chelsea earning their fifth WSL title in five years.
- Guro Reiten (Chelsea/Norway) – 88 OVR
- Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars/United States) – 87 OVR
- Grimaldo (Bayern Leverkusen/Spain) – 86 OVR
- Nico Williams (Athletico Bilbao/Spain) – 85 OVR
- Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 84 OVR
- Sadio Mané (Al Nassr/Senegal) – 84 OVR
- Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich/Germany) – 83 OVR
- Leah Galton (Manchester United/England) – 83 OVR
- Dušan Tadić (Fenerbahçe/Serbia) – 83 OVR
- Ramona Bachmann (Houston Dash/Switzerland) – 82 OVR
EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
