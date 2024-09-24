Some tactics will offer more width, while others will be stronger defensively. Most importantly, they can be the difference between winning and losing.

Below, we’ve outlined some of the best FC 25 formations and tactics that will give you an advantage over your opponents.

Best formations and tactics to win in FC 25

The best formations and tactics will vary depending on how you wish to play in the game, but we'd recommend the 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow, the 3-4-2-1 or the 4-2-3-1 Wide.

Some players will prefer to sit a bit deeper, soak up pressure and hit teams on the break. Others will prefer to control the ball, dominate the game, and be on the front foot; regardless of how you wish to play, the biggest goal is to win, and the tactics below will help you achieve your goal.

4-1-2-1-2 Narrow

EA FC 25.

This formation has been one of the most popular in recent years, but with the new Player Roles in FC 25, there are even more options with this shape.

It’s nice and narrow, offering plenty of control and passing options while also providing some width if you have the right central midfielders. It also allows players to use two strikers, so multiple options are operating in the box.

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow

4-1-2-1-2 Narrow Build-up Style: Short passes

Short passes Defensive Approach: Balanced

Balanced Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Left and Right Back: Fullback, Balanced

Fullback, Balanced Centre Backs: Defender and Defend

Defender and Defend Central Defensive Midfielder : Holding, Roaming

Holding, Roaming Central Midfielders: Box-to-box, Balanced

Box-to-box, Balanced Center Attacking Midfielder: Winger, Balanced

Winger, Balanced Striker: False 9, Build Up

False 9, Build Up Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Something to keep in mind this year is some players perform better with specific instructions, so make sure when recruiting you check whether or not they fit the roles.

Alternatively, you can invert the fullbacks to flood the midfield, offering more passing options if that’s what you prefer.

3-4-2-1

EA FC 25.

This formation is more defensively sound, offering little room at the back if you’re countered but also leaving plenty of options in attack for when you get the ball.

The key is to have all-rounders, athletic and strong players so you’re potent on the counter-attack. You will be playing a bit deeper, though, and likely to concede the majority of possession.

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 3-4-2-1

3-4-2-1 Build-up Style: Counter

Counter Defensive Approach: Defend

Defend Goalkeeper: Defend

Defend Defenders: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Defenders: Stopper, Balanced

Stopper, Balanced Right Midfielder/ Left Midfielder: Wide midfielders, defend

Wide midfielders, defend Central Midfielders: Box-to-box, Balanced / Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend

Box-to-box, Balanced / Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend Center Attacking Midfielder: Shadow Striker, Attack

Shadow Striker, Attack Center Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Striker: Poacher, Attack

4-2-3-1 Wide

EA FC 25.

Right now, this is the most balanced formation around, offering just as much going forward as defending, with plenty of options for a pass and proving hard to break down.

The defenders can come inside to provide more in the middle, too, but it will rely on them having a good engine for all the extra running they’re going to do, so stamina is the key.

Tactical Preset: Custom

Custom Formation: 4-2-3-1

4-2-3-1 Build-up Style: Short Passes

Short Passes Defensive Approach: High

High Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper

Defending, Keeper Left back: Fullback, Balanced

Fullback, Balanced Right back: Falseback, Defend

Falseback, Defend Centre Backs: Defender, Defend

Defender, Defend Central Defensive Midfielder : Holding, Defending

Holding, Defending Central Defensive Midfielder : Holding, Defending

Holding, Defending Center Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced

Playmaker, Balanced Right Midfielder / Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced

Inside Forward, Balanced Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack

Best manager tactics in FC 25 Ultimate Team

EA FC 25.

Managers in the game have built-in tactics, so if you want to equip one of them and plug and play, as it were, these are some of the best options currently in the game that fit the meta.

Mikel Arteta

Antonio Conte

Thiago Motta

Hansi Flick

Roberto De Zerbi

Enzo Maresca

Unai Emery

Xabi Alonso

Carlo Ancelotti

Ruben Amorim

Hundreds of managers are in the game, so it is well worth looking at which ones you get in packs to see if any of them fit the particular way you want to play in Ultimate Team.

EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

