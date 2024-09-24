FC 25 best formations & custom tactics explained
Playing the beautiful game beautifully.
Settling on a good tactic in FC 25 will go a long way towards securing wins regardless of whether you’re playing Division Rivals, Squad Battles or Career Mode, but the best formations and custom tactics are hard to find.
The tactics change in every edition of the game, and this year’s release is no different, with the most significant tactical overhaul in recent years and the introduction of Player Roles.
Some tactics will offer more width, while others will be stronger defensively. Most importantly, they can be the difference between winning and losing.
Below, we’ve outlined some of the best FC 25 formations and tactics that will give you an advantage over your opponents.
Best formations and tactics to win in FC 25
The best formations and tactics will vary depending on how you wish to play in the game, but we'd recommend the 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow, the 3-4-2-1 or the 4-2-3-1 Wide.
More like this
Some players will prefer to sit a bit deeper, soak up pressure and hit teams on the break. Others will prefer to control the ball, dominate the game, and be on the front foot; regardless of how you wish to play, the biggest goal is to win, and the tactics below will help you achieve your goal.
4-1-2-1-2 Narrow
This formation has been one of the most popular in recent years, but with the new Player Roles in FC 25, there are even more options with this shape.
It’s nice and narrow, offering plenty of control and passing options while also providing some width if you have the right central midfielders. It also allows players to use two strikers, so multiple options are operating in the box.
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow
- Build-up Style: Short passes
- Defensive Approach: Balanced
- Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper
- Left and Right Back: Fullback, Balanced
- Centre Backs: Defender and Defend
- Central Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Roaming
- Central Midfielders: Box-to-box, Balanced
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Winger, Balanced
- Striker: False 9, Build Up
- Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack
Something to keep in mind this year is some players perform better with specific instructions, so make sure when recruiting you check whether or not they fit the roles.
Alternatively, you can invert the fullbacks to flood the midfield, offering more passing options if that’s what you prefer.
3-4-2-1
This formation is more defensively sound, offering little room at the back if you’re countered but also leaving plenty of options in attack for when you get the ball.
The key is to have all-rounders, athletic and strong players so you’re potent on the counter-attack. You will be playing a bit deeper, though, and likely to concede the majority of possession.
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 3-4-2-1
- Build-up Style: Counter
- Defensive Approach: Defend
- Goalkeeper: Defend
- Defenders: Defender, Defend
- Defenders: Stopper, Balanced
- Right Midfielder/ Left Midfielder: Wide midfielders, defend
- Central Midfielders: Box-to-box, Balanced / Deep Lying Playmaker, Defend
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Shadow Striker, Attack
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced
- Striker: Poacher, Attack
4-2-3-1 Wide
Right now, this is the most balanced formation around, offering just as much going forward as defending, with plenty of options for a pass and proving hard to break down.
The defenders can come inside to provide more in the middle, too, but it will rely on them having a good engine for all the extra running they’re going to do, so stamina is the key.
- Tactical Preset: Custom
- Formation: 4-2-3-1
- Build-up Style: Short Passes
- Defensive Approach: High
- Goalkeeper: Defending, Keeper
- Left back: Fullback, Balanced
- Right back: Falseback, Defend
- Centre Backs: Defender, Defend
- Central Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Defending
- Central Defensive Midfielder: Holding, Defending
- Center Attacking Midfielder: Playmaker, Balanced
- Right Midfielder / Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced
- Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack
Best manager tactics in FC 25 Ultimate Team
Managers in the game have built-in tactics, so if you want to equip one of them and plug and play, as it were, these are some of the best options currently in the game that fit the meta.
- Mikel Arteta
- Antonio Conte
- Thiago Motta
- Hansi Flick
- Roberto De Zerbi
- Enzo Maresca
- Unai Emery
- Xabi Alonso
- Carlo Ancelotti
- Ruben Amorim
Hundreds of managers are in the game, so it is well worth looking at which ones you get in packs to see if any of them fit the particular way you want to play in Ultimate Team.
EA Sports FC 25 is scheduled to launch on 27th September 2024 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
