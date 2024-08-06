There’s even a special GAME-exclusive bonus that you may want to take into account when choosing where to buy the game from.

Keep reading to find out what all the FC 25 pre-order bonuses are, and to see what’s included in the different versions of the game.

FC 25 pre-order bonuses confirmed: What's in all the different versions?

There are two different versions of EA Sports FC 25: Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. As you’d expect, both come with different pre-order bonuses.

The Standard Edition of FC 25 can be pre-ordered physically or digitally, while the Ultimate Edition is digital-only. We break the differences down below:

FC 25 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Jude Bellingham for FC 25.

The FC 25 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses are as follows:

Ten-game Bellingham loan player in Ultimate Team

One Ambassador Loan Player Pick item (10 matches)

Three Player Career Icons: Beckham, Zidane and Ronaldo Nazário

Ultimate Team Personality Points Content in Player Career

A guaranteed Five-Star Coach in Manager Career (Five Stars in every department)

A guaranteed Five-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career (Five Stars in every department)

250,000 Clubs Coins

Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs

You can pre-order a physical copy of FC 25 from GAME. All pre-orders from GAME come with a GAME-exclusive Ultimate Team kit.

You can also pre-order a digital copy of FC 25 from CDKeys on Xbox and PC. You’ll have to head to the PlayStation Store to pre-order a digital copy of FC 25 Standard Edition on PlayStation. Pre-orders of the digital version of the game on Switch can be made on the eShop.

FC 25 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

FC 25. EA Sports

FC 25 Ultimate Edition is digital-only and comes with all of the Standard Edition pre-order bonuses listed above, along with a few other additions.

The FC 25 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses are as follows:

A week early access (play from 20th September rather than 27th September)

One Untradeable Ultimate Team Hero card (and an upgraded Prime version which releases 28th November)

One untradeable Greats of the Game Hero or Icon player item for Ultimate Team

4,600 FC Points

One Player Evolution Slot

Early access Rush rewards in Ultimate Team and Clubs: Double bonus points when playing Rush with friends

FC Hub Season 1 headstart

Special rewards to be earned

You can pre-order FC 25 Ultimate Edition from CDKeys on Xbox and PC.

To pre-order FC 25 Ultimate Edition on PlayStation, meanwhile, you’ll need to head to the PlayStation Store. On Nintendo Switch, you can pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FC 25 from the eShop.

