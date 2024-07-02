2K would be a natural replacement for EA Sports, given their successful NBA 2K games and WWE titles to name a couple examples.

Has anything been said by anyone with any authority? What has FIFA said about making and releasing new games? We’re here to explain it all.

Here are those FIFA 2K25 rumours explained, what has been said by FIFA, and what we think about it all.

FIFA 2K25 rumours explained: Why are people talking about it?

There have been rumours that 2K has been given the rights to develop football games under the FIFA name for a while now – ever since EA split with FIFA to forge its own path with FC 24 onwards.

2K have been considered frontrunners for the FIFA franchise ever since the split with EA took place. The studio has tons of experience in sports games including the NBA 2K titles and WWE games.

A leaker back in February claimed that "if 2K is making a new FIFA game, it’s possible that they will announce it around the time of the Lego 2K Goooal! announcement/release".

There has been no confirmation of Lego 2K Goooal, either…

During the FIFA congress in Bangkok earlier in 2024 (thanks, Independent!) organisation president Gianni Infantino explained that FIFA "will develop a new e-game, because [the] football simulation game is called FIFA for hundreds of millions of children around the world.

"When they play [a] football simulation game, they play FIFA, it cannot be named something else… We are developing new partners and a new game which, obviously as everything we do, will be the best. So get ready for the new FIFA game."

Now, a Ghanaian video game retailer has added further fuel to the fire by claiming in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that "2K has secured the official license from FIFA to create the next FIFA video game!

"The partnership is confirmed, and 2K will be developing a new football game series. FIFA 2K25 is set to launch this year, just in time for the FIFA World Cup 2K26."

You can check the post below:

Of course, none of what has been said in that post by MohPlay Inc has been confirmed by either FIFA or 2K. Take it with a heaping pile of salt, not just a pinch.

Will EA Sports FC really have competition next season? Our opinion

FIFA is "developing new partners and a new game", as confirmed by organisation president Gianni Infantino earlier in 2024 (see quotes above!) but will it really happen? We think it probably will but we don’t know when.

It’s safe to say that a new FIFA game is on the way based on what Infantino had to say about developing "a new e-game", but who’s making it is still entirely unconfirmed.

Considering we’re deep into 2024 without an official confirmation or reveal, we'd hazard a guess that if a new FIFA game is on the way – whether it’s developed by 2K or not – it will likely not make a 2024 launch.

We’re happy to be proven wrong and surprised, though.

Once again, though, we have to stress that outside of Infantino’s comments about "developing new partners and a new game" nothing has been confirmed about a new FIFA game. 2K being handed the keys by FIFA has not been confirmed and it is all rumours.

You know what they say about rumours. Now, where’s our salt?

