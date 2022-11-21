There are more options than the average punter might think when it comes to buying a fresh gamepad for your PlayStation 5 console. Whether you want a second controller for co-op fun, or a controller that will support more competitive play, or simply something that looks a bit nicer, there are plenty of choices at your disposal.

So, you're thinking about buying a new PS5 controller, but which one of the manifold options on the market is best suited to your individual needs and tastes as a player?

It's also worth noting that, due to Black Friday 2022, some of these are a little bit cheaper at the moment. There are Black Friday deals on quite a few of the controllers on this list, so we've tried to highlight that with multiple prices/places for each product. Hopefully that will help you decide.

To help you narrow down the field and find the best PS5 controller to buy, we've been testing out all the options for you and scouring the web for all the details available. Keep on reading and we'll share our tips.

Note: the PS5 DualSense Edge controller has not yet been made available for testing. Neither has the PSVR 2 headset or the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. We'll be sure to update this page when we've been able to try them out. Until then, read on!

The official DualSense controller

The best for: Authentic PS5 vibes

The original DualSense controller for PS5. Sony

The original and, arguably, the best. The DualSense PS5 controller won heaps of acclaim when Sony launched it alongside the PS5 console in late 2020. The two-tone design wasn't for everyone, but it's impossible to argue with the quality under the hood. From the next-gen vibration of Haptic Feedback to the immensely impressive Adaptive Triggers, Sony brought its A-game with this major revamp of its controller features. If you're looking for a controller that will work with all the big new games and feel great at the same time, this should definitely be on your list.

Buy the DualSense controller (RRP £59.99) from:

The Backbone One controller

The best for: PS5 Remote Play

The PlayStation edition of the Backbone One controller. Backbone

Did you know that you can play your PS5 games on the go using the PS Remote Play app (available on both iPhone and Android mobiles)? Numerous phone-attaching controllers have been made to support this functionality, including the Razer Kishi and the Backbone One, the latter of which even has a special PlayStation edition with all of the right buttons and colour schemes to match the PS5. In our Backbone One review, we were very impressed, so don't sleep on this if you fancy taking your PS5 games with you outside the house.

Buy the Backbone One: PlayStation edition (RRP £99.99) from:

The Scuf Reflex Pro

The best for: Pro-level playing

The Scuf Reflex Pro controller. Scuf

If you take your competitive gaming seriously, the Scuf Reflex Pro is designed with you in mind. As well as having enhanced grip on the back (to combat those sweaty palms), it also has back paddles that you can program with any buttons/commands that suit your play style, allowing you to get near-instant access to your most crucial moves. That could, legitimately, be the difference between winning and losing a match on the competitive scene. As well as feeling great to play with, it also allows you to choose from a wide range of customisation options — you can alter everything from the colours to the sticks to how sensitive the triggers are. Winner winner.

Buy the Scuf Reflex Pro (prices start at £179.99) from:

The Aim Controller

The best for: Funky colours

One of the many colour options on the PS5 Aim Controller. Aim Controllers

If you want to buy a PS5 controller that will really catch the eye of anyone that happens to see it, you'll want to check out the staggering amount of customisation options that come with Aim Controllers. As well as allowing you to choose from a number of solid colour options, the Aim Controller website also has a range of pre-designed options (like the one pictured above) that will really allow you to get creative. Much like the Scuf controller, this one also has the option of adding back paddles or super-sensitive triggers if you really want to be competitive. But if you'd rather just make something pretty, which feels just right during gameplay, this option will do the job very nicely indeed.

Buy the Aim Controller from:

The PS5 Media Remote

The best for: Making your console a Smart TV

The official PlayStation 5 Media Remote. Sony

If you're one of the many people in the world that uses their games consoles as their main way to watch TV and movies via streaming services (or discs!), here's a handy little curveball suggestion that will save you from having to turn your controller on every time you want to get Netflix started. Allowing you to effectively turn your PS5 console into a smart TV of sorts, this remote can navigate the console without the need to waste the batteries of your gaming controllers at the same time. It's a sleek piece of kit that comes in very handy, and it even has dedicated buttons for Disney Plus, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube.

Buy the PS5 Media Remote (RRP £24.99) from:

The Midnight Black DualSense controller

The best for: Showing your dark side

The Midnight Black DualSense controller for PS5. Sony

When the two-tone white and black PS5 controller was first revealed, you could practically hear the commotion as millions of PS4 players lamented the loss of their all-black colour scheme from the previous generation. Jump forward a couple of years, and Sony is now selling a Midnight Black edition of the DualSense controller, skewing much closer to the PS4 aesthetic that players had come to love. Besides the colour, it is identical to the original PS5 controller, so you'll still get the Haptic Feedback and the Adaptive Triggers that make the DualSense feel properly next-gen. (Note: you can also buy PS5 console covers to turn your whole console black).

Buy the Midnight Black PS5 controller (RRP £59.99) from:

The DualShock 4 controller

The best for: Backwards Compatibility

Still iconic, the PS4's DualShock 4 controller. Sony

Speaking of the PS4 (as we were in the previous section), there's a strong argument to be made for holding onto at least one of the previous generation's controllers, even after you've picked up a PS5 console. That's because the PS4 controller will work with all of your old PS4 games via backwards compatibility (although it won't work with PS5 exclusives), and it is also required to play a number of PSVR titles from the previous generation. These games may well be patched for the DualSense at some point in the future, but for now, you'll need a DualShock 4 if you want to play classic PS4/PSVR games like Astro Bot: Rescue Mission.

Buy the DualShock 4 (RRP £54.99) from:

The PSVR headset and Move controllers

The best for: The original PlayStation VR

The PSVR headset and the Move Motion Controllers are sold separately. Sony

Although the PSVR will be getting its own PSVR 2 headset next year, the previous generation's PSVR headset is compatible with the PS5, and it supports loads of great games including Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Beat Saber and Superhot VR. All PSVR games require the headset, but the controller situation is a bit more complicated - while some games only need the aforementioned DualShock 4 controller, others require the Move Motions controllers (which are sold separately). Also, please note that you'll need to use an adapter to connect up all the cables. If you can face all that faff, this is one really fun way to control your PS5.

Buy PSVR peripherals at:

The Grey Camo DualSense controller

The best for: CoD fans

The Grey Camo PS5 controller by Sony. Sony

And finally, before we wrap up this list and let you get on with your shopping, we wanted to give one final shoutout to the official DualSense controller. Now that Sony has branched out into different colour patterns, there is bound to be one that catches your eye. If you're a fan of Call of Duty, for example, you might find yourself being tempted by the Grey Camo option pictured above. It has all the same features as all the other colour versions, but with a design that looks tactical and tasteful at the same time. The perfect tool to take on your foes with!

Buy the Grey Camo PS5 controller from:

