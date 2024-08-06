Haven't got a code? Fear not, we’ll take a look at all the ways you can play FC 25 early, too, so you know exactly what the situation is with early access and betas before the big kick-off on 27th September.

Read on for more.

When is the FC 25 closed beta?

The FC 25 closed beta is available from 6th August until 27th August, starting and ending at 6pm BST.

Those with access will be able to play a variety of modes available in FC 25, although these vary depending on the code. Available modes include Ultimate Team, Kick-Off, Seasons, Online Friendlies and Clubs.

The new Rush mode is also available for closed beta players to try out, whether in Ultimate Team or Clubs.

FC 25 will officially release on 27th September, one month after the closed beta period ends.

How to get an FC 25 beta code

If you're looking for an FC 25 closed beta code, keep your eyes peeled on your emails – the email address you signed up to receive emails from EA. You can do this on the EA website if you haven’t done so already.

Once you’ve signed in, head to Account Settings (click on your profile picture) and then Email Preferences. Click the checkbox where it says 'Yes, email me about EA’s products,' etc… then choose Anytime from the dropdown section under Frequency.

Next, make sure you select EA Sports FC from the list of games to receive emails about the games in the series. You can also select the platforms you prefer. Remember to click Update at the bottom of the page to make sure you’re on the list!

How to get early access to FC 25

Is it just me, or is it cold in here? EA Sports

There are two confirmed ways you can get FC 25 early access: Pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game or sign up for EA Play.

All pre-orders of the Ultimate Edition of FC 25 come with seven days of early access, letting you play the game from 20th September instead of the 27th.

You can pre-order the Ultimate Edition from the PlayStation Store (PS4 and PS5) and through CDKeys on Xbox and PC.

If you’re subscribed to EA Play (it’s included in Game Pass!), you will be able to play FC 25 for up to 10 hours a week early. This means EA Play and Game Pass subscribers essentially have a 10-hour demo of the full game, which can be played from 20th September.

EA Play Pro members, meanwhile, can play the full game as often as they like from 20th September.

